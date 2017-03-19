《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Keelung-Taipei 19km tram planned
OVERLAP The proposed system that combines TRA structures and new trams is expected to cost NT$8 billion and could be ready for commuters by 2022
/ Staff writer, with CNA
A planned tram-train rail system between Keelung and Taipei’s Nangang District （南港） is likely to span 19km and have nine stations, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Friday.
The system would use existing Taiwan Railway’s Administration （TRA） tracks and stations, Railway Reconstruction Bureau Secretary-General Wen Tai-hsin （溫代欣） said in a briefing to President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） on the proposed project.
The project is aimed at extending Taipei’s railway system to Keelung with a light-rail line, making travel between Taipei and Keelung easier and giving commuters more options.
“The Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] government is determined to bring the MRT [Taipei Mass Rapid Transit] to Keelung,” Tsai said during the meeting.
The MRT already connects Taipei with Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Tsai said, adding that the new tram line would connect Keelung with Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan.
Trams would depart every 20 minutes during off-peak hours, according to the proposal.
The TRA already runs up to three trains per hour between Taipei and Nangang during off-peak periods and, if the proposed system goes ahead, there would be six trains every hour between the two destinations.
The commute time between the two terminal stations is expected be between 30 and 40 minutes.
Passenger capacity between Keelung and Taipei can also be increased with the new system, Wen said.
The Keelung tram system would be built using a European light-rail system that has a capacity of 400 passengers and a top speed of 70kph, he said, with stations and carriage designs to be based on the MRT system, DPP Legislator Tsai Shih-ying （蔡適應） said.
“The Keelung tram would have new stations and new tracks, but some would overlap with the TRA’s existing structures,” he said.
A new transit terminal would be built in Taipei so that commuters arriving from Keelung can easily transfer to the MRT.
The project is expected to cost more than NT$8 billion （US$261.22 million） and could become operational by 2022.
Wen said ticket prices have not been set because construction plans are yet to be finalized.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 基隆-南港輕軌 2022年通車
- 彈性 解套一例一休// 勞動部拆彈 瓦斯業納4週彈性工時
- 勞基法細則大翻修 特休假計算3選擇
- 72校簽中生承諾書 教部不罰不公布只糾正
- 冷眼集》軟趴趴的教育部在怕什麼？
- 悍將「鋒」什麼? 新身分即將揭曉
- 海軍飛彈快艇 鼻頭角外海碰撞娛樂漁船
- （影音）方馨爆乳加持 女神白家綺挺歌王
- 當第三勢力共主？ 柯：哪有這麼好康
- 劫獲本國富商油輪 索馬利亞海盜放行
- 體育署交辦一級賽 中職尚未點頭
- 龍崎掩埋場非法整地 市府首開罰8萬
- 環山迷你馬拉松 明德外役監開跑
- 自由廣場》中國現形記
- 艾莉絲驚爆離婚2年 獨力養女兒
- 機長太高薪？ 這段亂流中降落影片讓網友閉嘴
- 盛情款待香港獲好評 搶進坎城巿場展
- 北市》市政顧問「人爆多建議怪」 柯挨批不願整頓
- 偏鄉鄒族弱勢學童 溫暖部落長輩
- 世青花式滑冰賽》林仁語晉長曲 盼滑進冬奧
- （影音）蝦密？除了《三天三夜》阿信列出小巨蛋3首新禁歌
- SBL季後賽》好想看英超 布拉：絕沒有明天
- 上海男宰貓販售遭圍剿 竟回：殺貓是我唯一活路
- 北市知名麵攤 憂鬱媳砍死婆婆
- 中風嬤失能好難受 物理治療再站起
- 麥當勞正妹店員身材「超兇」 網友揪團朝聖
- 龍潭警分局警官沈政呈 勤務結束後中風昏迷
- 銘傳建校60週年 僑委會讚最有「GUTS」
- 世青花式滑冰賽》冰上精靈本田 今尬俄女拚衛冕
- 學甲蜀葵花田出現花仙子 遊客：有結婚衝動
- 自由廣場》別讓單車太孤單
- 倪安東惹哭惡女 嚇到跪地求饒
- 智慧停車計費 永康正南五街3月20日啟用
- 兩岸協議監督條例 黃國昌：將提案聯席審查
- SBL季後賽》賀夫、李恩犯滿退場 裕隆擊敗台啤聽牌
- 土耳其建2023公尺世界最長吊橋 橫跨歐亞分界
- HVL》U18國手坐鎮 內湖高中擊敗鶯歌晉四強
- 工、貿爭新南向 高峰會槓上形象展
- 美反對 G20不提反保護主義和氣候變遷
- 自由廣場》馬案示範了偵查不公開
- 「能不能帶點廁所衛生紙...」 這張外送單讓網友笑翻
- 台北》校園食安升級 營養午餐廚工「除四菌」
- 活化橋下空間 福林里活動中心啟用
- 宏碁×鎮瀾宮 祈福筆電限量上市
- 【微小說】道
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Keelung-Taipei 19km tram planned
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email