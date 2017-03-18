《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Man given six months in prison for killing rare fish
BLURRED VISION: A judge said Chen Ming-hsien could not have mistaken the fish for another species, as he is an experienced diver and shot the fish at close range
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
The Taitung District Court yesterday found a Green Island （綠島） business owner guilty of killing an endangered fish, sentencing him to six months in prison and a fine of NT$300,000.
The ruling can be appealed.
The court said that Chen Ming-hsien （陳明憲）, 34, in May last year used a harpoon to kill a humphead wrasse, also known as a Napoleon fish, in violation of the Wildlife Conservation Act （野生動物保育法）.
Chen operated a bed-and-breakfast featured in local and international travel Web sites, such A-Shien Diving Style BnB.
He was known for promoting tourism on Green Island and also worked as a tour guide and a diving instructor.
However, he caused an uproar after killing the rare fish, which itself was an attraction for divers and tourists.
Humphead wrasse is a slow-moving coral reef dweller, growing to about 1m to 2m in size, and there were less than seven of them in the waters around the island as of last year.
The incident was revealed after photographs of the dead fish were posted online and netizens found out the man in the photogrpahs was Chen.
Although Chen initially said the picture was taken seven years ago, people analyzing a screengrab from a smartphone noticed the 4G mobile connection indicator, revealing that the photograph was taken recently.
Coast Guard Administration personnel in Taitung County investigated the case and found the fish cut into pieces, which Chen had buried.
Chen was released on NT$50,000 bail after questioning and said it was wrong of him to kill the endangered fish, adding that it was “greedy” of him to want to eat it, and asked the public to forgive him and give him a second chance.
However, netizens posted messages saying “Chen is Taiwan’s disgrace,” and started a boycott of Green Island, which hurt tourism on the island for some time.
During the trial, Chen said he killed the fish by mistake, as his vision was blurred due to water pressure, adding that he realized that he had killed an endangered fish only after taking it ashore.
However, the judge said that Chen, being an experienced diving instructor and guide, could not have mistaken the fish for another species, as he had shot the animal at short range.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 勤教播中共反貪腐影片// 嘉市分局長被批領中國薪水嗎
- NCC逆轉勝 中廣兩頻道繳回確定
- 勤教播放中國央視反貪節目》方世君個性龜毛 基層員警幹譙
- 隨扈淪共諜 王鴻儒辯「助兩岸和平」
- 拚不對稱作戰 我發展無人機、智慧水雷
- 用台灣名義參加東京奧運？體育署長回應了
- 網購物流「快取寶」負責人驚爆負債百億
- 血基會新董座 侯勝茂不支薪接棒
- Daniel Wong跨越 魏蔓讚裳
- 大學個申一階通過 私校表現亮眼
- 高鐵木棉道 賞花正是時候
- 《17秋冬紐約時裝週》2
- 優力前董座 再遭起訴
- 美國防部否認空襲敘清真寺 供照片佐證
- 父親挨餓看著女兒們享受 一張照片感動網友
- 艾瑪華森怒私照被盜 亞曼達裸身合體舊愛驚遭駭
- 荷蘭川普受挫 法德鬆口氣
- 基隆將蓋輕軌 捷運民生汐止線延伸基隆段有望興建
- 南一中「6冠王」3人 不選醫學系
- 美升息一碼 今年會再升2次
- 全國哺集乳室達3122處 外出餵母乳更方便
- 泰晤士報亞洲大學排名 台大退步至24名
- 考試院審年改草案 調降18％等12條下週續審
- UBA》UBA決賽開戰 健行力阻老八逆襲
- 中職》增菘瑋對決前東家 1.2局掉1分（影音）
- 大7車主的心聲：別用事後觀點苛責我
- 吳宗憲被問捐多少 拉辛龍擋槍
- 金門屢傳華信耍「詐」 華信澄清無此事
- 滑冰》林仁語變冰雪女王 目標滑進明年冬奧（圖集）
- 多委今交鋒 誰也不想2連敗
- 柯震東不耐現狀 柴智屏最愛求去
- 鄧文聰3.5億交保裁定 最高院撤銷
- 千元禮金 萬巒18歲以下民眾受惠
- 機捷通車未滿月 首度誤點25分鐘
- 郭冠英聲請釋憲再遭打臉 大法官決議不受理
- 美國公開核爆紀錄片 外媒直呼「末日景象」
- 諾貝爾詩人沃克特辭世 享壽87歲
- 雄女滿級分潘妍廷 初階通過醫科六冠王
- 中埔推花葬 443株僅2株「有主」
- 德國紅豆餅妹愛犬失蹤 擔心被鄰居殺掉
- NBA》柯瑞選哈登當MVP 魏少：他什麼咖啦？（影音）
- 基隆田寮河環狀接駁車 六月底前上路
- 協和電廠跳機 基隆下黑雪
- 商總︰一例一休 解釋不如修法
- 20公有停車場 設電動汽車充電柱
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Man given six months in prison for killing rare fish
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email