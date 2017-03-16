| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
Fed升息後 美股、美債續漲 美元走貶 美聯準會升息1碼 決策官員預期今年再升2次
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Rally urges Hanoi to act on Formosa Plastics spill

2017-03-16  03:00

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The Vietnamese government should publicize compensation records and stop suppressing protests against a Formosa Plastics Group’s subsidiary’s chemical spill, dozens of Vietnamese workers said yesterday at a rally outside the Vietnam Economic & Culture Office in Taipei.

At the protest, organized by the Hsinchu Diocese of the Catholic Church’s Vietnamese Migrant Workers and Brides Office, workers were also joined by several local human rights groups in shouting slogans calling on Hanoi to stop using violence to protect the firm.

A chemical spill last year at the Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corp plant in Vietnam is said to have led to a massive fish kill, which critics say is among the nation’s worst-ever environmental disasters.

While Formosa Plastics agreed in June last year to pay US$500 million in compensation to the Vietnamese government in June last year, protesters yesterday said that government payments to individuals have been limited and insufficient.

“After the chemical spill, there was no way to make a living, so I had to sell my boat cheaply, but I never received any compensation,” Tran Van Quang said, adding that he was a fisherman for 20 years, but had been forced to become a migrant worker after the market for locally caught fish collapsed.

Nguyen Van Quoc, who said he had only received US$1,600 compensation for the loss of his livelihood, called for Hanoi to push the firm out of the country and provide work for the fishermen who lost their jobs.

Protesters also condemned Hanoi for allegedly violently suppressing a protest march against the firm in Vietnam last month, prominently displaying photographs of injured protesters and staging a skit reenacting the alleged violence.

“The protesters were non-violent and all their demands were related to the chemical spill, but the Vietnamese government chose to beat them in order to protect the firm,” Migrant Workers and Brides Office executive director Nguyen Van Hung said.

Covenants Watch chief executive officer Huang Yi-bee （黃怡碧） said that Hanoi had initially tolerated the protests, but eventually went on to suppress even online discussion.

While about half of yesterday’s protesters wore face masks to protect their anonymity, others used their cellphones to post live video streams and interviews to social media.

“Right now I am too angry to be scared,” a barefaced protester Nguyen Viet Ca said.

“Often when the government uses violence, they claim that we charged them first, but posting our own video on Facebook assures that they cannot shrug off responsibility,” Nguyen Thi Kim Anh said, adding that she had traveled to the protest site from her factory in Taoyuan following an all-night shift.

A Vietnamese official surnamed Tram accepted the protesters’ petition, but declined to answer any questions.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Protesters stage a demonstration in front of the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei over Hanoi’s handling of a chemical spill by a Formosa Plastics Group subsidiary. Photo: CNA

    Protesters stage a demonstration in front of the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei over Hanoi’s handling of a chemical spill by a Formosa Plastics Group subsidiary. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
北檢起訴馬英九
2017世界棒球經典賽
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧青醬烤雞腿
輕鬆煮✧高麗菜飯
開胃菜✧漬烤香蔥
這樣燙蝦更Ｑ彈！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Rally urges Hanoi to act on Formosa Plastics spill


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年3月16日‧星期四‧丁酉年二月十九日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.