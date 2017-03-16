| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
Fed升息後 美股、美債續漲 美元走貶 美聯準會升息1碼 決策官員預期今年再升2次
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Woman’s detention in Malaysia downplayed

2017-03-16  03:00

DAMAGED PASSPORT: While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said customs officers were following procedure, the Malaysian deputy prime minister was said to be furious

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday downplayed an incident in which a Taiwanese woman was detained for 35 hours by Malaysian customs for traveling with a damaged passport, saying the practice is standard procedure.

The woman, nicknamed Chiao Mei （喬妹）, took to Facebook on Saturday last week to share her ordeal, saying that because of some damaged inner pages of her passport she was denied entry and subjected to improper treatment by Malaysian customs after she arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Thursday last week.

“Those pages were torn by Japanese customs when they tried to rip off tax free forms stapled in my passport. Because of that, Malaysian customs officers gave me a hard time, escorting me to an office before confiscating my passport and mobile phone,” Chiao Mei wrote.

She claimed that a male officer also demanded money from her, adding that her refusal to comply resulted in her being locked up for 35 hours before she was finally deported to Taiwan.

Citing as examples of what she called the Malaysian customs’ inhumane treatment of tourists, Chiao Mai said another Taiwanese woman was also detained because she mistakenly showed customs officers the plane ticket from her previous trip to Malaysia, while a Vietnamese woman was slapped in the face by an official over a minor incident.

In response, the ministry said it is part of the standard procedures for Malaysian customs to put tourists who are denied entry in a holding lounge if they cannot board a flight back home on the day of their arrival.

“Nearly 1.5 million passengers pass through Kuala Lumpur International Airport each month. Among them, as many as between 10 and 100 are denied entry every day,” the ministry said, adding that the Malaysian customs’ handling of Chiao Mei was standard procedure rather than personal.

It urged the public to check for any damage to their passport before traveling to avoid being refused admission at the point of entry.

Dato’ Seri Tiong King Sing, the Malaysian prime minister’s special envoy to East Asia, yesterday said on Facebook that Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was furious after hearing about the incident because it could damage the nation’s image and hurt the tourism industry.

He issued a directive for an investigation into the case.

The Taiwanese traveler should not have been detained and should not have had her mobile phone and other belongings confiscated because she was not a criminal, Tiong said, adding that customs officers should not treat passengers from any nations in such an inhumane manner.

In this case, customs officers should have let the Taiwanese woman telephone a friend in Malaysia, contact Taiwan’s representative office or have arranged for her to return to Taiwan as soon as possible, he said.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • A Taiwanese woman nicknamed Chiao Mei yesterday displays her passport at a news conference in Taichung after she was detained in Malaysia last week. Photo: CNA

    A Taiwanese woman nicknamed Chiao Mei yesterday displays her passport at a news conference in Taichung after she was detained in Malaysia last week. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
北檢起訴馬英九
2017世界棒球經典賽
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧青醬烤雞腿
輕鬆煮✧高麗菜飯
開胃菜✧漬烤香蔥
這樣燙蝦更Ｑ彈！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Woman’s detention in Malaysia downplayed


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年3月16日‧星期四‧丁酉年二月十九日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.