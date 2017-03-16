《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Legislators back bill to raise gift, inheritance taxes
By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter
The legislature’s Finance Committee yesterday approved a proposal to raise gift and inheritance taxes from 10 percent to a progressive range of rates, but would allow cross-party talks to set the new rates.
Negotiations could take place for up to a month before the legislature schedules final readings to reverse a drastic tax cut made in 2009 to spur capital repatriations and boost the economy.
Lawmakers from across party lines lent support to the tax increases, which would be used to fund a long-term care services program for the nation’s aging population and improve social justice.
“The Democratic Progressive Party has enough votes to push the tax revisions through if the parties remain divided over the rates,” DPP Legislator Wang Jung-chang （王榮璋） said by telephone.
The Cabinet has suggested raising the tax rates to a range between 15 percent and 20 percent, while the New Power Party （NPP） favors bolder increases up to 30 percent to make the distribution of wealth more equitable.
“Whatever the final results, it will be better than the ‘status quo,’” said Wang, who presided over the committee meeting.
The bill is set to clear the legislature this session and go into effect later this year, he said.
Minister of Finance Sheu Yu-jer （許虞哲） voiced concern that steep increases would encourage tax evasion and capital outflows, and that state coffers could suffer.
“It is better to introduce tax increases in a modest fashion, allowing asset-rich people a reason to stay put and pay their taxes,” Sheu told the committee.
The tax cut eight years ago did increase capital repatriations, but they failed to flow into the desired areas, he said.
The government’s tax revisions would affect only 1,500 people, as the tax rate on net inheritances of less than NT$50 million （US$1.62 million） would remain at 10 percent, Sheu said.
The bill proposes that the tax rate would rise to 15 percent for inheritances between NT$50 million and NT$100 million, and 20 percent on more than NT$100 million.
The gift tax would increase to 15 percent for values between NT$25 million and NT$50 million, and to 20 percent for gifts worth more than NT$50 million.
The tax increases are expected to generate an extra NT$6.3 billion in revenue a year after factoring in tax-saving plans and the money would go directly to the long-term care program, Sheu said.
NPP Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌） said the government’s bill is overly lenient and fails to address the widening gap between the rich and poor.
His party introduced its own bill with a cap of 30 percent on both inheritance and gift taxes.
The NPP bill also calls for stricter limits by using the 30 percent rate on net inheritances worth more than NT$28 million, the 15 percent rate on those between NT$13 million and NT$28 million and the 10 percent rate for those of less than NT$13 million.
“Tax reform can both finance the long-term care program and promote social fairness if the government is willing,” Huang said.
The NPP bill seeks to impose a 30 percent gift tax on gifts worth more than NT$3.5 million, a 20 percent tax on values between NT$1.5 million and NT$3.5 million, and a 10 percent levy on gifts of less than NT$1.5 million.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 經典賽》筒香嘉智轟出大局 日本淘汰以色列晉4強
- 經典賽》荷蘭晉級4強獲大禮 25億身價球星點頭加入
- 馬刺捉老鷹 登聯盟龍頭
- 座落中壢青埔「桃園市立美術館」 新建工程啟動
- 台北》助新創產業 釋閒置公有房地供廉租
- 有料聲明遭音樂人痛譙打臉 恐退回600萬補助
- 柯：九月力推東區門戶計畫
- 「戴球后」返台 直奔老家
- 馬公一日雙撞 駕駛冒名頂替疑似吸毒惹禍
- 侯怡君未婚有了 開明老爸:把孩子生下
- 經典賽》忍者守備太神！菊池再度驚動大聯盟（影音）
- 開工在即！五月天讓20萬「員工」急著上班打卡
- 基隆兒童20日起 22診所看牙免掛號費
- 寵物留青瓦台 朴槿惠挨控虐狗
- 歐洲法院裁定 公司可禁員工戴頭巾
- 氣候打亂生長 東河香丁減產4成
- 程式教育提前！ 小三開始學習
- 弱勢盤整 台幣貶5分
- 竹市社區點胭脂 4月底展新貌
- 印度空軍蘇愷戰機墜毀 3村民燒傷送醫
- 資深寄養家庭 女兒獲傑出志工獎
- 恆春鎮長蓋章啦！ 公所員工歷經半月終領薪
- 礦業類股領軍 歐股攀升
- 3男童闖動物園虐死紅鶴 最大的年僅8歲
- 苗縣垃圾 將限用透明塑膠袋裝
- 嘉市東門圓環 重建4尿尿小童
- 「阿飛」起飛 達欣關鍵活棋
- 〈愛の相親事件簿〉便利貼女人的悲哀
- 再文革化？中國喊禁外國童書
- 奧地利阿爾卑斯山雪崩 至少3死1失蹤
- 台北也有大峽谷！打卡新景點 竟是一個美麗的錯誤！
- （嘉義）山豬島連傳槍響 豬群不見客了
- Tumi鋁合金旅行箱 輕巧滑順
- 外卡無上限惹議 WTA挺莎娃
- 張信哲集郵古根漢 西班牙趴趴走
- 經典賽》遭以色列狙擊 牧田和久連兩屆未失分中斷
- 發表公開信 邱太三︰司改從檢察系統做起
- 祈求金榜題名 拜文昌有禁忌
- 《謠言終結站》 PP、PS咖啡杯蓋 耐熱不致癌
- 惡劣男子對身障彩券攤「冰的」 彩券販求警追緝
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Legislators back bill to raise gift, inheritance taxes
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email