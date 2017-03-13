《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Missing Chiang portrait given to museum director
By Chiu Yan-ling and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer
A portrait of Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石） that went missing from the Legislative Yuan during the Sunflower movement protests is now in the possession of 228 Memorial Museum Director Iap Phok-bun （葉博文）.
Students involved in the Sunflower movement had denied knowledge of the painting’s whereabouts after it was found to be missing, Iap said in an interview yesterday.
The painting was found crumpled up in a ball in a plastic bag in the Legislative Yuan, and the person who found it asked him if he wanted it, Iap said.
However, he did not say when it was found.
The painting was badly damaged, with pieces cut off and paint rubbed off in many places, he said.
It appeared to have been sliced with a utility knife, while the damage to its surface likely occurred when it was crumpled up.
Iap found an artist to iron out the painting and reframe it, and he has since stored it in his home.
Some people who have seen the repaired painting at his home have told him that it is dark and gloomy, while Chiang’s face appears ghost-like, he said.
Asked if the painting should be returned to the Legislative Yuan, Iap said: “It was garbage when it was given to me. I recycled it for my own use.”
He said that he plans to donate it to a museum or to the collection of Sunflower movement artifacts.
The painting is a cultural artifact that should be preserved because of its connection with the movement, he said.
“Why do people always vent their anger toward Chiang Kai-shek statues on 228 Memorial Day?” Iap said.
There should be a public consensus before artifacts are destroyed to avoid the annual pan-blue and pan-green confrontations over the issue, he said.
The government should not avoid dealing with Chiang’s statues and portraits, while the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） should avoid burdening young students with ideology, he said.
However, its recent decision to stop sales of Chiang Kai-shek memorabilia at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei was right, he said.
“It is not about getting rid of traces of Chiang Kai-shek, it is about getting rid of traces of autocracy and authoritarianism,” he said.
A collection of 7,200 artifacts from the Sunflower movement gathered by historians and Academia Sinica researchers, including the activists’ daily logbook, letters, banners and post-it notes left by supporters over the course of the movement, was handed over to the National History Museum in November last year.
The museum said that given the large number of artifacts, it would take about two years to prepare them for display or for storage.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 經典賽》中田翔猛打賞 日本延長賽「突破」荷蘭
- 美環團列12種最髒蔬果 又是「它」第1名
- 逾期乳瑪琳 竹苗下架近200公斤
- 靜宜3女大生動漫迷 推手遊玩cosplay
- 灌18分「豪」穩 籃網虎頭蛇尾
- 經典賽第2輪E組》以對古 日抗荷 今輪番開戰
- 現行棒球訓練 教練：本末倒置
- 蓋好大巨蛋 柯：棒球就會打得比較好嗎？
- 逾期乳瑪琳 桃市回收245公斤
- 首爾經典傳真／看看南韓 早已不把台灣當世仇
- 經典賽》台荷戰被球迷罵翻的調度 日本隊這樣做（影音）
- 議程趕趕趕 分組審查快不了
- 泰山工廠火警濃煙竄天 近百警消救援中
- 印度地方選舉 執政黨大勝
- 38年咖啡店熄燈？臉書急覓愛啡人
- 《健康聚寶盆》小腿肚常痠痛無力 可能是「下肢動脈栓塞」
- 衣索比亞垃圾山崩塌 至少24死、多人恐遭活埋
- 〈親子會客室〉媽媽的信任 讓我學會負責
- 英脫歐最快本週啟動
- 疑無照駕車躲警 男暗夜國道狂飆衝撞警車
- 中山大學就博會 釋七千職缺
- 健康充電站 ─ 身心健康講座
- 董事長返台挺歌王 合唱嗨歌
- 新豐鐵皮屋暗夜大火 消防隊已將火勢撲滅
- 柯P︰「一例一休」規則太複雜 搞到天怒人怨
- 考上台大研究所 弱勢生謝家扶助學
- 減塵添綠意 高美濕地種1200樹
- 韓下任總統是？ 曾敗給朴槿惠的他民調遙遙領先
- 裕隆達欣挺籃協 不支持SBL職業化
- 逾期乳瑪琳再製品 宜花全面下架
- 狠父拉3稚兒陪葬 殺人未遂罪送辦
- 自由廣場》川普應讓衛生部長訪台
- BY2姊沾錦榮 妹妹看好戲 Miko吸引混血兒圍繞 Yumi黑人市場吃香
- 感動！癌末男嬰生命倒數 3歲哥哥暖語安慰
- SBL季後賽》老五璞園逆襲 敗給小四偷襲
- 喜翔不娶小36歲女友 避提婚事
- 經典賽》大聯盟都喊讚！日本隊金手套秀超美技（影音）
- 傑出女科學家 帶孩子到實驗室
- 日本雕刻達人蔬果上作畫 3D雕刻也難不倒他
- 台化大逆轉 王文淵︰暫不談國賠
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Missing Chiang portrait given to museum director
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email