《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Nose cone of US-made surface-to-air missile damaged
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
The nose cone of a US-made Standard Missile 2 （SM-2） surface-to-air missile deployed at a navy base in Yilan County was reportedly damaged by human error, suggesting a costly mismanagement of armaments by the military.
On an unknown date, a soldier accidentally knocked the missile during a routine maintenance check at a base in the county’s Suao Township （蘇澳）, causing the missile’s nose cone to fracture, a report in the Chinese-language Apple Daily said yesterday.
However, the officer in charge of the maintenance work, a chief petty officer surnamed Lin （林）, did not report the incident, but instead covered the cracks with adhesive tape.
The navy did not discover the damage until Jan. 9, when base personnel were scheduled to relocate the missile, according to the report.
The missiles cost about NT$30 million （US$966,619） each and have a maximum range of more than 150km. They are mostly deployed on major combat ships to intercept missiles and fighter jets.
Navy Command Headquarters yesterday confirmed the incident, but said that the damage was not caused by “external factors” such as human error.
The navy has “wrapped” the missile to preserve it and the missile “can be redeployed when the necessary parts are replaced,” the navy said.
The navy said it follows due process in maintaining its missiles, rejecting accusations that the weapon was not stored in the low-humidity environment stipulated in its maintenance manual, as a simple knock should not have caused the cracks.
Senior military analyst Erich Shih （施孝瑋） said the repairs could cost the navy up to tens of thousands of US dollars because Taiwan cannot produce the technical ceramics which make up the damaged nose cone.
“Slight damage to the nose cone — which shields a missile’s radar system — changes a missile’s aerodynamic configuration and the radar system could be damaged if the missile was launched,” Shih said.
It was likely that the navy failed to control the missile’s storage environment, exposing it to too much heat and humidity, or it could have been damaged when it was unloaded from a ship or put in a silo, he said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 經典賽》中田翔猛打賞 日本延長賽「突破」荷蘭
- 美環團列12種最髒蔬果 又是「它」第1名
- 大賀兄弟在室男 羞尬爆乳辣妹
- 羅時豐市場好廣 86歲到5歲都可以
- 金門未查獲使用逾期之無水奶油及回收逾期乳瑪琳等違規產品
- 陳怡芬／迷宮之鳥
- 日提供指紋資料 助大馬確認金正男遺體
- 228失蹤者追思禮拜》遺族疾呼：勿讓228永遠找不到加害者
- 日本雕刻達人蔬果上作畫 3D雕刻也難不倒他
- 首爾經典傳真／看看南韓 早已不把台灣當世仇
- 經典賽》台荷戰被球迷罵翻的調度 日本隊這樣做（影音）
- 議程趕趕趕 分組審查快不了
- 婦人硬闖平交道不滿挨罰申訴 慘遭監視器打臉
- 體育署長上任 立委籲清查棒協
- 健康充電站 ─ 身心健康講座
- 北台中贈樹苗 5千株搶光
- 世大運月底反恐演練 憲兵、黑鷹實兵上陣
- 課審委員組成違法 教部急改聘
- 攸關下一代 課綱不可不慎
- 衣索比亞垃圾山崩塌 至少24死、多人恐遭活埋
- 蔡英文：2025達成非核家園
- 重溫美好年代 六堆棒球展開鑼
- 【微小說】未完成
- 超閃！李晨心疼范冰冰拍戲滿手傷 寫對聯告白「心痛我冰」
- 丁寧凍齡10年 帶種嗨跳森巴
- 〈愛情軍師團〉3月徵文啟事
- 情蒐詳盡然後呢? 葉君璋點出關鍵
- 禽流感疫情未歇 雞價跌破6年新低
- 屏縣2鴨場染禽流感 撲殺萬餘隻
- 送手沖咖啡 女大生溫暖流浪者
- 胡、李「春」風得意 防禦率0缺陷
- 客雅溪親水 水質改善全國特優
- 市值逾十億 玉翫雅集展馬背民族玉文化
- 瓊瑤80歲前夕 無預警寫信「讓我死得快」
- 週末好天氣 週一下半天轉短暫雨
- 5歲就入獄…楊逵女兒楊碧靠花藝療傷
- BY2姊沾錦榮 妹妹看好戲 Miko吸引混血兒圍繞 Yumi黑人市場吃香
- SBL季後賽》狂轟7記三分 裕隆贏在第三節
- SBL》李恩、黃聰翰大爆走 台啤逆轉裕隆扳平戰局
- 女兵裸照風暴 美國防部擴大調查
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Nose cone of US-made surface-to-air missile damaged
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email