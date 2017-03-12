《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Baseball fans plan march to save team
‘PATRIOTIC FANS’: A petition with more than 60,000 signatures is calling for a complete overhaul of the baseball association following recent team defeats
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
A march to save Taiwanese baseball is planned for Saturday, as a campaign to disband and rebuild the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association （CTBA） garnered more than 60,000 signatures yesterday.
Meanwhile, more revelations by officials gave impetus to the call for major governmental reforms.
The campaign, started by people calling themselves “patriotic fans,” began in the aftermath of a dismal showing by Team Taiwan, which suffered three straight defeats this week to crash out of the World Baseball Classic tournament （WBC）.
Many who have joined the campaign placed most of the blame for the team’s failures in recent years on the CTBA for its perceived mismanagement and questionable finances, although some also pointed to shared responsibility by the Chinese Professional Baseball League （CPBL）, underachieving players and coaches, political parties and government sports agencies.
Event organizer Liu Yen-cheng （劉晏丞） said campaigners are asked to gather at the Taipei CTBA office at 1pm on Saturday for a series of planned protest activities, followed by a march to the Sports Administration Building, where they will present a petition.
Liu said their demands include a request to “all current CTBA executives, board of directors members and supervisors to resign, and to prohibit politicians from involment in the CTBA.”
In their place, a new governing body should be composed of representatives from the professional baseball players’ union, four CPBL ballclubs, school and amateur teams and professionals, such as analysts, statisticians, sports science practitioners and physiotherapists, Liu wrote on Facebook.
“The baseball governing body must have total transparency in accounting and financial reporting. It should reveal to the public all past money expenses, government subsidies and corporate donations. We want to see all the expenses for this WBC tournament and subsidies from the Sports Administration,” he said.
The campaign requested that special laws be drafted so that athletes, coaches, team staff and support personnel can receive proper wages, insurance and medical cover when they travel abroad as members of the national team.
“Fans are fed up with the CTBA’s many problems. It is time to tell the government and the CTBA that we will no longer accept their meaningless reviews, which never amounted to any change,” he said.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chang Liao Wan-chien （張廖萬堅） said that the CTBA is controlled by its secretary-general, while most board directors, executives and supervisors have no real power.
Chang Liao, who resigned as a member of the CTBA board of directors on Friday, also requested that CTBA chairman Liao Cheng-ching （廖正井） and CPBL commissioner John Wu （吳志揚） — both major figures in the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） — resign so that “politics will no longer interfere in baseball.”
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 經典賽》劉保佑堅持桃猿不徵召 痛批棒協沒尊重球團
- 朴槿惠遭彈劾 挺朴民眾當場切腹自殺
- 墾丁音樂季訂房冷 業者再炒「裸體逛街」
- 盧廣仲31歲單身 老爸憂斷香火
- 四街友試賣雜誌 體驗自立維生
- 近5場吞3敗 勇士低潮恐丟龍頭
- 賣麵挨詐1627萬／日做10小時 打拚53年全沒了
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- 控台糖占傳統領域 原團路過抗議
- 川普滿月政績出爐！ 連CNN也讚強大
- 經典賽》借鏡侍JAPAN 棒協、中職心結待解
- 經典賽C組戰力分析》美、多熱門 加、哥攪局
- 稅官助逃稅 計算機按索賄密碼
- 死亡車禍去年160件 岡山25件居冠
- 冠脂妥膜衣錠 開放換藥至18日
- SBL四強爭霸》強碰第一種子達欣 璞園拚逆襲
- 縱容中國紡織鞋類入黑市 英恐被歐盟罰657億
- 《台中車站百年慶》兩日鐵道小旅行 千元有找
- 墾丁國家公園四通審議資料不足 滿州民代怒退席
- 北市單一自住宅「補助減稅」 拚明年實施
- 多元計程車 月底前上路囉
- 論文案被解聘還遭謾罵 張正琪告4網友
- 文化、七福新村添排水 盼不再淹
- 《春夏秀場彩妝趨勢2》光澤，關鍵重點!
- 經典賽》墨首拚義 賈拉多先發
- 林依晨 短髮億姊賞貨
- 拓路恐影響建築權 南灣人盼解套
- 「樺達奶茶」創辦人猝逝 備料到深夜不排除過勞
- 九把刀回首劈腿風波：當時有「這件事」可做很幸福
- 川普新旅行禁令 夏威夷州控違憲
- 《2017秋冬男裝週》15
- 停軍演會北韓？ 美韓不甩中
- 國姓開挖溪床水位降 增設攔砂壩解危
- 華爾街「無畏少女」 力抗大金牛
- 瀑布、天燈意象 溪平農會大樓揭牌
- 美就業數據強勁 歐股收高
- 《2017秋冬男裝週》14
- 4次觸身球 林琨笙的策略
- 川普邀巴勒斯坦自治政府主席阿巴斯訪美
- 國泰金前2月賺69.4億 金控居冠
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Baseball fans plan march to save team
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email