《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Taipei recalls 19 products over expired ingredients
By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter
The Taipei Department of Health late on Friday ordered the immediate recall of 19 types of products made of expired margarine and clarified butter.
The department said it received a report from the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on Friday evening recalling 19 Far East Oil Mills Co （遠東油脂） products, including margarine, butter oil substitute （pastry margarine）, shortening and puff pastry.
Investigators went to the company’s direct sales shop in Taipei on Friday, but it was closed.
They said they left a notice on the shop’s door asking the owner to report product distribution.
The Taoyuan health department said investigators on Wednesday last week took about 43 tonnes of products from Far East Oil Mills’ factory for examination and ordered it to cease all operations.
However, as the company could not clarify which product batches contained contaminated ingredients, the department ordered an extended recall for all products with expiry dates of between Sept. 30 and Wednesday.
Far East Oil Mills’ products are widely used in the food industry, the Taipei health department said, adding that it informed 20 chain stores, the Taipei Bakery Association and a commercial meal box association to immediately stop using the firm’s products.
It also asked the Taipei Department of Education and the Market Administration Office to inform schools and markets in the city.
The Taipei health department said it has finished an investigation of 688 shops and vendors, resulting in the recall of 208.89kg of eight products.
All of the firm’s products sold at chain stores in Taipei have been removed from shelves, it said, adding that the total amount of product is still being calculated.
Food companies should stop using the products and remove them from shelves within 48 hours after receiving notification, it said, adding that failure to do so could result in a fine of between NT$30,000 and NT$100,000 （US$966.62 and US$3,220）.
Far East Oil Mills could be fined between NT$60,000 and NT$200 million if found guilty of recycling, reproducing or reselling expired food products, it added.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
A Taipei Department of Health inspector examines Far East Oil Mills products at a store yesterday. Photo: Taipei Department of Health
-
A Hualien County Government Health Bureau investigator examines Far East Oil Mills Co margarine products that were removed from shop shelves after the company was found to have illegally recycled expired margarine products into 19 types of edible oil products. Photo provided by the Hualien County Government Health Bureau
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 經典賽》劉保佑堅持桃猿不徵召 痛批棒協沒尊重球團
- 朴槿惠遭彈劾 挺朴民眾當場切腹自殺
- 墾丁音樂季訂房冷 業者再炒「裸體逛街」
- 盧廣仲31歲單身 老爸憂斷香火
- 四街友試賣雜誌 體驗自立維生
- 近5場吞3敗 勇士低潮恐丟龍頭
- 賣麵挨詐1627萬／日做10小時 打拚53年全沒了
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- 控台糖占傳統領域 原團路過抗議
- 川普滿月政績出爐！ 連CNN也讚強大
- 經典賽》借鏡侍JAPAN 棒協、中職心結待解
- 經典賽C組戰力分析》美、多熱門 加、哥攪局
- 稅官助逃稅 計算機按索賄密碼
- 死亡車禍去年160件 岡山25件居冠
- 冠脂妥膜衣錠 開放換藥至18日
- SBL四強爭霸》強碰第一種子達欣 璞園拚逆襲
- 縱容中國紡織鞋類入黑市 英恐被歐盟罰657億
- 《台中車站百年慶》兩日鐵道小旅行 千元有找
- 墾丁國家公園四通審議資料不足 滿州民代怒退席
- 北市單一自住宅「補助減稅」 拚明年實施
- 多元計程車 月底前上路囉
- 論文案被解聘還遭謾罵 張正琪告4網友
- 文化、七福新村添排水 盼不再淹
- 《春夏秀場彩妝趨勢2》光澤，關鍵重點!
- 經典賽》墨首拚義 賈拉多先發
- 林依晨 短髮億姊賞貨
- 拓路恐影響建築權 南灣人盼解套
- 「樺達奶茶」創辦人猝逝 備料到深夜不排除過勞
- 九把刀回首劈腿風波：當時有「這件事」可做很幸福
- 川普新旅行禁令 夏威夷州控違憲
- 《2017秋冬男裝週》15
- 停軍演會北韓？ 美韓不甩中
- 國姓開挖溪床水位降 增設攔砂壩解危
- 華爾街「無畏少女」 力抗大金牛
- 瀑布、天燈意象 溪平農會大樓揭牌
- 美就業數據強勁 歐股收高
- 《2017秋冬男裝週》14
- 4次觸身球 林琨笙的策略
- 川普邀巴勒斯坦自治政府主席阿巴斯訪美
- 國泰金前2月賺69.4億 金控居冠
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Taipei recalls 19 products over expired ingredients
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email