《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》EPA orders reversal of Formosa ruling
STILL SUSPENDED: Formosa Chemicals does not plan to resume operations at its Changhua plant until its operating license is renewed to avoid potential legal pitfalls
By Kuo Chia-erh and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA
The Environmental Protection Administration （EPA） yesterday ordered the Changhua County Government to retract its decision to revoke an operating license for Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp’s （FCFC, 台灣化學纖維） Changhua plant, saying the county should find other laws to back its decision.
The company’s Changhua plant in October last year filed an application to continue operations of three boiler units, but was turned down by the county government on the grounds that the application had exceeded application dates. The company filed a petition with the EPA, which was debated yesterday by the administration’s appeals committee.
EPA Deputy Minister Thomas Chan （詹順貴） said the committee concluded that the administration must order the county to cancel its revocation, while rejecting the company’s appeal for the EPA to recognize the license’s validity.
EPA officials said the plant may resume operations, as the decision to revoke the county’s ruling meant that the plant was still in the process of applying for an extension, which means the existing license is still valid.
Formosa Chemicals said it has no plans to reopen the 51-year-old plant, despite the license’s validity, and would seek compensation from the county for financial losses.
“We still need to discuss more details with lawyers to make sure that Formosa Chemicals will not breach laws,” company vice chairman Hong Fu-yuan （洪福源） told a press conference in Taipei. “The actual losses at the plant are still being assessed, but the figure will be astronomical, considering maintenance and labor costs.”
The shutdown from October last year through January caused losses of nearly NT$3.2 billion （US$103.1 million）, the company said at an earnings conference last month.
Asked about the issue of compliance with emission standards, Hong said that the company would meet the county’s requirements if the renewal is approved.
The county government last year attributed the rejection to the company’s failure to adhere to a coal standard it had promised to meet, saying at the time that the company should apply for a new permit instead of a renewal.
A company official, who declined to be named, said the company will not take any substantial steps ahead of the county’s decision on the renewal of its existing permits.
“The county government should decide to accept or reject our permit renewal applications in two months after the EPA’s decision,” he said.
The legal battle might be prolonged if the county government were to insist on rejecting the renewal, the official said.
Formosa Chemicals is the nation’s largest aromatic hydrocarbon supplier, with an annual capacity of more than 1.3 million tonnes of polystyrene.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 指數破百 台灣老人首度超過幼年
- 勤儉賣麵嬤 1600萬遭詐光
- 藥害台灣！ 衛福部長：冠脂妥偽藥 原料來自中國
- 再批張志軍威嚇》陸委會籲中國 君子相交以和為貴
- 黑糖芭比1顆200元 引爆精品蓮霧「金」「權」戰
- 經典賽》劉保佑堅持桃猿不徵召 痛批棒協沒尊重球團
- 朴槿惠遭彈劾 挺朴民眾當場切腹自殺
- 師坐輪椅指揮激勵 竹高合唱團特優
- 曼尼當高知鬥犬 月領6萬多
- 社論》「薩德事件」與面對中國
- 李嫣要李亞鵬戒菸 霸氣說「戒了我會更愛你」
- 《2017秋冬男裝週》17
- 經典賽》「中國大谷」好威 讓日本隊形成另類9上9下
- 《2017秋冬男裝週》14
- 川普滿月政績出爐！ 連CNN也讚強大
- 經典賽》借鏡侍JAPAN 棒協、中職心結待解
- 黨產會勝訴 府：盼政黨競爭回歸政策理念而非財富
- 冠脂妥膜衣錠 開放換藥至18日
- 樂陞股東會將延期5週
- 司改會議 陳瑞仁對檢察官急發公開信：已兵臨城下
- 日本祭出國安審查 東芝求售案美國占上風
- 新店央北區段徵收完成 將建千戶社宅
- 麥迪遜之橋作者華勒過世 享壽77歲
- 多元計程車 月底前上路囉
- 死亡車禍去年160件 岡山25件居冠
- 新化農會選舉 三巨頭全換人做
- 新店國際學舍抓漏 居民憂損結構
- 國泰金 取得豐業銀行馬國子行股權標售議約權
- 《2017秋冬男裝週》19
- 北市府補助教保員薪資 上演勞資爭議
- 研考會、市長室雙軌管考
- 女師哭認酷刑虐童 「園長指示」不敢不從
- WBC經典賽台灣隊遭淘汰 孫協志轟陷地獄輪迴
- 《台股青紅燈》奶粉跟臭豆腐
- 礦工醫院院長 劉立仁愛唱聲樂
- 經典賽》澳洲扣倒中國 今打古爭晉級
- 自由廣場》偽藥不是防不了
- 簡宏霖交新女友 粉絲吃飛醋
- 國民黨轉帳撥用吞國產 黨產會將追徵12.4億
- 《反重啟焚化廠》台東環盟 倡廣設零垃圾中心
- 美軍將持續在南韓部署薩德反導系統
- 經典賽》500萬情蒐 輸荷「情」何以堪？
- 5合1選舉 彰化、員林市長成攻防指標
- 關節炎難下樓梯 建議補充膠原蛋白、維生素C
- 72歲翁性侵28歲壯碩女菲傭 法官判刑4年6月
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》EPA orders reversal of Formosa ruling
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email