《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》South Korea court orders Park removed from office
/ Reuters, SEOUL
The South Korean Constitutional Court yesterday removed impeached president Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal involving the country’s conglomerates at a time of rising tensions with North Korea and China.
The ruling sparked protests from hundreds of her supporters, two of whom were killed in clashes with police outside the court.
Park becomes South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be forced from office, capping months of paralysis and turmoil over a corruption scandal that also landed the head of the Samsung conglomerate in jail.
A presidential election is to be held within 60 days.
She did not appear in court and a spokesman said she would not be making any comment, nor would she leave the presidential Blue House residence yesterday.
Park was stripped of her powers after the South Korean National Assembly voted to impeach her, but has remained in the official presidential compound.
The court’s acting chief judge, Lee Jung-mi, said Park had violated the constitution and law “throughout her term” and, despite the objections of the legislature and the media, had concealed the truth and cracked down on critics.
The ruling to uphold the vote on Dec. 9 last year to impeach her marks a dramatic fall from grace for South Korea’s first female president and the eldest daughter of former South Korean president Park Chung-hee.
Park Geun-hye, 65, no longer has immunity as president and could face criminal charges over bribery, extortion and abuse of power in connection with allegations of conspiring with her friend, Choi Soon-sil.
South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn was appointed acting president and is to remain in that post until the election.
He called on Park Geun-hye’s supporters and opponents to put aside their differences to prevent deeper division.
“It is time to accept and close the conflict and confrontation we have suffered,” Hwang said in a televised speech.
Relations with China and the US could dominate the coming presidential campaign, after South Korea this month deployed the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-ballistic missile system in response to North Korea’s increased missile and nuclear tests.
Beijing has vigorously protested against the deployment, fearing its radar could see into its missile deployments.
Park Geun-hye was accused of colluding with Choi and a former presidential aide, both of whom have been on trial, to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.
The court said she had “completely hidden the fact of [Choi’s] interference with state affairs.”
Park Geun-hye has also been accused of soliciting bribes from the head of the Samsung Group for government favors, including backing a merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015 that was seen as supporting family succession and control over the country’s largest chaebol, or family-run conglomerate.
Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee has been accused of bribery and embezzlement in connection with the scandal and is in detention. His trial began on Thursday.
Yesterday, hundreds of Park Geun-hye’s supporters, many of them older, tried to break through police barricades at the courthouse.
Police said one 72-year-old man was hospitalized for a head injury and died.
The circumstances of the second death were being investigated.
Six people were injured, protest organizers said.
Police blocked the main thoroughfare running through downtown Seoul in anticipation of bigger protests.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
An anti-government activist, right, weariung a mask of South Korea`s President Park Geun-Hye march toward the presidential Blue House after the announcement of the Constitutional Court`s decision to uphold the impeachment of Park in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AFP
-
South Korean demonstrators wearing illuminated costumes take part in a candlelit rally demanding arrest of the impeached-president Park Geun-Hye in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AFP
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 指數破百 台灣老人首度超過幼年
- 勤儉賣麵嬤 1600萬遭詐光
- 藥害台灣！ 衛福部長：冠脂妥偽藥 原料來自中國
- 再批張志軍威嚇》陸委會籲中國 君子相交以和為貴
- 黑糖芭比1顆200元 引爆精品蓮霧「金」「權」戰
- 經典賽》劉保佑堅持桃猿不徵召 痛批棒協沒尊重球團
- 朴槿惠遭彈劾 挺朴民眾當場切腹自殺
- 盧廣仲31歲單身 老爸憂斷香火
- 《善心替老人家省錢》護理之家老闆娘 幫貧戶洗尿布
- 稅官助逃稅 計算機按索賄密碼
- 墾丁國家公園四通審議資料不足 滿州民代怒退席
- 北市京站商場驚傳墜樓意外 女子昏迷送醫
- 廣告身價輸給兔寶 金鐘戲后崩潰了
- 痛甩邱偲琹巴掌 黑道爸直呼下不了手
- 川普滿月政績出爐！ 連CNN也讚強大
- 經典賽》借鏡侍JAPAN 棒協、中職心結待解
- 瑞銀︰全球匯市面臨「巴黎症候群」
- 洪秀柱訪議會 市長人選議員屬意柯P模式
- 九把刀回首劈腿風波：當時有「這件事」可做很幸福
- 50美元關卡失守 油價重挫「完美風暴」醞釀中
- 「樺達奶茶」創辦人猝逝 備料到深夜不排除過勞
- 關節炎難下樓梯 建議補充膠原蛋白、維生素C
- 宜縣女消防員創歷史新高 救人滅火毫不畏懼
- 朴槿惠彈劾案今宣判 全國警戒
- 神父短缺 教宗方濟各：考慮開放已婚男當神父
- 不當上班族 攀樹正妹愛修樹
- 美墨邊境 非法入境人數大減4成
- 「亞拉岡」變《神奇大隊長》 野放調教6子女
- 「義享天地」上樑 將釋11000工作機會
- 美就業數據強勁 歐股收高
- 眼前突然變黑 恐暫時性黑矇症
- 賣烤瓜5年畢業 單親媽脫貧創業
- 接掌文化總會 蔡英文：加強台灣文化和國際交流
- 冠脂妥膜衣錠 開放換藥至18日
- 惡性腦瘤作怪 男走路無力頻跌倒
- 李翊君獨生女虧媽P圖
- 【小小說】不會悲傷，幸福嗎？
- 《2017秋冬男裝週》11
- 自由廣場》偽藥不是防不了
- 九把刀拍校園霸凌 狠戳眼球
- 馬︰為國民黨過去兩年敗選負全責
- 台商銀行 台商集資成立
- 涉虐猥褻印尼看護 名命理師母子起訴
- 研考會主委請辭 小內閣政治光譜轉綠
- 香蕉大樂透開展 見證轉型正義
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》South Korea court orders Park removed from office
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email