| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》South Korea court orders Park removed from office

2017-03-11  03:00

/ Reuters, SEOUL

The South Korean Constitutional Court yesterday removed impeached president Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal involving the country’s conglomerates at a time of rising tensions with North Korea and China.

The ruling sparked protests from hundreds of her supporters, two of whom were killed in clashes with police outside the court.

Park becomes South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be forced from office, capping months of paralysis and turmoil over a corruption scandal that also landed the head of the Samsung conglomerate in jail.

A presidential election is to be held within 60 days.

She did not appear in court and a spokesman said she would not be making any comment, nor would she leave the presidential Blue House residence yesterday.

Park was stripped of her powers after the South Korean National Assembly voted to impeach her, but has remained in the official presidential compound.

The court’s acting chief judge, Lee Jung-mi, said Park had violated the constitution and law “throughout her term” and, despite the objections of the legislature and the media, had concealed the truth and cracked down on critics.

The ruling to uphold the vote on Dec. 9 last year to impeach her marks a dramatic fall from grace for South Korea’s first female president and the eldest daughter of former South Korean president Park Chung-hee.

Park Geun-hye, 65, no longer has immunity as president and could face criminal charges over bribery, extortion and abuse of power in connection with allegations of conspiring with her friend, Choi Soon-sil.

South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn was appointed acting president and is to remain in that post until the election.

He called on Park Geun-hye’s supporters and opponents to put aside their differences to prevent deeper division.

“It is time to accept and close the conflict and confrontation we have suffered,” Hwang said in a televised speech.

Relations with China and the US could dominate the coming presidential campaign, after South Korea this month deployed the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-ballistic missile system in response to North Korea’s increased missile and nuclear tests.

Beijing has vigorously protested against the deployment, fearing its radar could see into its missile deployments.

Park Geun-hye was accused of colluding with Choi and a former presidential aide, both of whom have been on trial, to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.

The court said she had “completely hidden the fact of [Choi’s] interference with state affairs.”

Park Geun-hye has also been accused of soliciting bribes from the head of the Samsung Group for government favors, including backing a merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015 that was seen as supporting family succession and control over the country’s largest chaebol, or family-run conglomerate.

Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee has been accused of bribery and embezzlement in connection with the scandal and is in detention. His trial began on Thursday.

Yesterday, hundreds of Park Geun-hye’s supporters, many of them older, tried to break through police barricades at the courthouse.

Police said one 72-year-old man was hospitalized for a head injury and died.

The circumstances of the second death were being investigated.

Six people were injured, protest organizers said.

Police blocked the main thoroughfare running through downtown Seoul in anticipation of bigger protests.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • An anti-government activist, right, weariung a mask of South Korea`s President Park Geun-Hye march toward the presidential Blue House after the announcement of the Constitutional Court`s decision to uphold the impeachment of Park in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AFP

    An anti-government activist, right, weariung a mask of South Korea`s President Park Geun-Hye march toward the presidential Blue House after the announcement of the Constitutional Court`s decision to uphold the impeachment of Park in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AFP

  • South Korean demonstrators wearing illuminated costumes take part in a candlelit rally demanding arrest of the impeached-president Park Geun-Hye in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AFP

    South Korean demonstrators wearing illuminated costumes take part in a candlelit rally demanding arrest of the impeached-president Park Geun-Hye in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AFP

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
2017世界棒球經典賽
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
清爽餐✤蘆筍炒雞柳
電鍋菜✤豆腐肉磚
免烤✤莓果提拉米蘇
好吃家常麵怎麼煮？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》South Korea court orders Park removed from office


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年3月11日‧星期六‧丁酉年二月十四日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.