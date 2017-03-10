《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chinese espionage threat growing: security officials
NOT ON OUR WATCH: Authorities said the son of Kim Jong-un’s half brother was not in the nation, after overseas media reported he had taken shelter in Taiwan
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
The threat of Chinese espionage has increased, although there have been no national security breaches, officials said yesterday, as the Executive Yuan vowed to propose counterintelligence legislation to prevent Chinese spies from infiltrating the nation’s security agencies.
“China will employ all methods [of espionage], and the issue [of Chinese infiltration] is more serious than ever,” National Security Bureau （NSB） Director-General Peng Sheng-chu （彭勝竹） said at a question-and-answer session of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, in response to questions by Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Lo Chih-cheng （羅致政） regarding whether China had become more aggressive in penetrating the nation’s security agencies.
Investigation Bureau Director-General Tsai Ching-hsiang （蔡清祥）, National Police Agency （NPA） Director-General Chen Kuo-en （陳國恩） and National Immigration Agency （NIA） Director-General Ho Jung-chun （何榮村） all said that the threat has become more severe.
The issue of Chinese espionage was raised after Vice Premier Lin Hsi-yao （林錫耀） told DPP leaders on Wednesday that the Cabinet would devise counterintelligence legislation, in response to DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen （陳明文） saying that “national security agencies have been infiltrated by China.”
Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Johnny Chiang （江啟臣） questioned whether any intelligence agency had been breached, but the heads of all of the nation’s security agencies — including the Coast Guard Administration, NSB, NIA, NPA and the Military Intelligence Bureau — denied that their organizations had been infiltrated.
The National Intelligence Services Act （國家情報工作法） stipulates counterespionage responsibilities for national security agencies, so there is no need to create new legislation if the existing legal framework already has counterintelligence requirements, Chiang said.
A draft counterintelligence act proposed by the Investigation Bureau stipulates more severe punishments for security breaches and gives counterintelligence agents “semi-judicial rights” to conduct investigations of suspected espionage, but the Executive Yuan has been redrafting the bill following criticism of its potential to allow for the infringement of human rights.
Separately, authorities denied reports that the son of Kim Jong-nam, the murdered half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was once hidden in Taiwan to escape assassination.
Kim Han-sol has not entered Taiwan, Ho said, adding that he was unaware of Kim Han-sol having transited through Taiwan en route to another nation.
Peng said he had no idea if Kim Han-sol was in Taiwan.
A man claiming to be Kim Han-sol appeared in a video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday saying that he was safe with his mother and sister.
The group that uploaded the video — Cheollima Civil Defense, an organization that helps North Korean defectors — expressed gratitude to the Netherlands, China, the US and a “fourth government to remain unnamed” for providing assistance in protecting the three.
South Korean and Japanese media reported that the fourth government was Taiwan, and that Kim Han-sol had arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 15, two days after his father was assassinated at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
The assassination is widely believed to have been carried out with the authorization of Kim Jong-un to secure his regime.
Two Malaysian employees of the UN World Food Programme who were stranded in North Korea because of a travel ban have left the country, the UN said yesterday.
Nine other Malaysians are believed to still be stuck there after the two countries’ diplomatic relations broke down over the killing of Kim Jong-nam.
The UN employees were among hundreds of ordinary citizens caught up in the escalating diplomatic battle.
The two arrived in Beijing yesterday, World Food Programme coordinator for global issues Jane Howard said.
“The staff members are international civil servants and not representatives of their national government,” she said.
When North Korea issued its travel ban earlier this week, Malaysia responded in kind, barring North Koreans from leaving its soil.
The nine Malaysians still believed to be in North Korea are three embassy workers and their family members. About 1,000 North Koreans are believed to be in Malaysia, until recently one of the few countries where North Koreans could travel without a visa.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said his government was “in the process of establishing the reasons and motives” behind North Korea’s drastic measure.
He reiterated that diplomatic relations would not be severed to keep the communication line open for negotiations.
Additional reporting by AP
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 維基解密爆料》CIA扮駭客 三星電視變竊聽器
- 中資老虎證券 非法登台攬客
- 我官員再談張志軍》習近平稱兩岸要心靈契合 國台辦卻只建議對付台灣當局
- 老士官長挺年改 李翔宙讚佩義行
- 傳季辛吉 推美中簽署第四公報
- 經典賽Live》金泰均延長賽敲2分砲 台灣3戰全敗
- 經典賽》逼出大魔王吳昇桓 台灣隊吞對韓9連敗
- 北宜直鐵 林全：先做環評和可行性評估
- 永續經營 蕭如松藝術園區5/1將收費
- 大學生探「性福」 闖關認識他和她
- 韓星分手潮 Min掰了15年摯友情人
- 江春男接文總副會長 國民黨不滿
- 健康充電站─癌友身心調適講座
- 李元簇辭世》無聲的副總統 晚年遠離政壇喧囂
- 經典賽直擊》黃勝雄對李大浩觸身球 郭總也被驅逐出場
- 經典賽》台灣三連敗墊底 球迷灌爆棒協臉書
- 林志玲疑因病母暴瘦 水藍薄紗下藏鳥仔腳
- 大戶回來了 近3月估增千億銀彈
- 健康充電站─婦女哺乳講座
- 台東地區農會總幹事 李建通連任
- 形象加分 悠遊卡捐收益助弱勢
- 法院幫國民黨舉證？ 他說當律師20年都沒這待遇
- 500公斤全球最重女子減肥 瘦了100公斤
- 暗助金韓松的匿名政府是？ 朝鮮日報：南韓
- 經典賽》大聯盟官網看熱鬧：台韓戰打的像冠軍賽
- 建公教宿舍 外地師：治標不治本
- 我奉獻了...我奉獻了... 男子台南忠烈祠前自焚
- 挪威慘忍捕鯨 合法獵殺母鯨「一屍兩命」
- 彰市長選戰提前打 電話民調4人
- 北梅新社區平價宅 年底前讓售
- 相差16歲 連恩尼遜秘戀娜歐蜜華茲
- 桃園抽查預售屋契約 16家全不合格
- 受夠了！立委要修法 民代不准兼體育協會理監事
- 左右肺罹不同癌 動2次手術治癒
- 台南向印尼學生招生 打造成對穆斯林最友善的城市
- 緬甸果敢自治區衝突再起 2萬難民湧入中國邊境
- 台北》新興市場修宿舍 變公宅招租
- 女卡公車輪下 醫師路過相助仍不治
- 羽球》首局差點翻盤 戴資穎HOLD住晉全英賽八強
- 民眾放生政府收容?!林岱樺道歉滅火／「野保法」修法協商惹眾怒 2萬人連署抗議
- 日本參眾兩院決議 要求北韓放棄開發導彈
- 地下室苦練 新進國小棒球隊出頭天
- 威力彩、今彩539開獎囉！
- 公僕溜差去算命 鎮長選輸後改名字
- 〈台股青紅燈〉樂天給台商的警惕
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chinese espionage threat growing: security officials
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email