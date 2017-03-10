| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
我奉獻了...我奉獻了... 男子台南忠烈祠前自焚 鴻邦世界花園 橫掃新莊賣翻了！
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry mulls correctional facility reform

2017-03-10  03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Justice yesterday said that it was considering changes to prison policies, especially those regarding inmates’ families, to better rehabilitate prisoners and facilitate their reintegration into society after their release or parole.

The possible reforms include changes to prison facilities, making the parole process more transparent, introducing familial support, increasing the number of rehabilitation volunteers and helping inmates gain skill certificates, Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san （邱太三）.

Agency of Corrections Director Huang Chun-tang （黃俊棠） said overcrowding in prisons would be addressed by expansion projects for Taipei Prison, Taoyuan Prison, Second Yunlin Prison and Bade Prison in Taoyuan.

The expansions are to accommodate a total of 4,755 prisoners in 2.31m2 cells with individual beds, he said.

Taipei Prison has 51 cellblocks, each about 19m2 to 26m2, meaning that with 16 inmates per block, each prisoner has only 1.65m2 of space, Huang said.

The expansion projects aim to eliminate overcrowding in prisons for at least four years, Chiu said.

More volunteers would be sought to carry out and improve the efficiency of individual and group rehabilitation efforts, the Ministry of Justice said.

In an effort to maintain familial relations — a key component to aid the reintegration of inmates into society — the ministry is to launch a project in which prisoners record stories for their children aged six or younger, it said.

The recordings would be made available for inmates’ family members and social welfare groups to help children cope with their fathers not being present, the ministry said, adding that the program would later be expanded to female inmates.

A number of academics and experts have been consulted in the drafting of new parole approval criteria, Chiu said.

The severity of the crime, the risk of an inmate repeating the offense and their attitude and performance during imprisonment are to be factors taken into consideration when parole applications are reviewed, he said.

The ministry said it is considering turning the current review method — in which victims and general members of the public are asked to review parole applications — into an alternative process, in which victims and social representatives would be asked to weigh in on applications via telephone or video conference.

The ministry is to allocate NT$70 million （US$2.3 million） annually to the corrections agency to have companies and organizations, such as Formosa Plastics Group （台塑集團） or Rotary International, offer courses at the prison or at alternative locations, it said.

The courses would cover more than 26 specialties, including stacker operation, baking, carpentry, pottery, electrical wiring and digital drawing, to teach inmates skills they could use to find employment upon their release or parole, the ministry said.

Correctional facilities must not only render just punishment to those who have broken the law, but also proactively re-educate them and ensure their smooth reintegration into society, Chiu said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san yesterday smiles at a news conference at the Ministry of Justice in Taipei after he announced outlined the ministry’s plans for prison reform. Photo: Chien Lee-chung, Taipei Times

    Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san yesterday smiles at a news conference at the Ministry of Justice in Taipei after he announced outlined the ministry’s plans for prison reform. Photo: Chien Lee-chung, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
2017世界棒球經典賽
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當✤果香蜜汁排骨
電鍋菜✤南瓜鯛魚捲
傳統甜食✤芝麻糕
這樣切洋蔥不流淚！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry mulls correctional facility reform


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年3月10日‧星期五‧丁酉年二月十三日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.