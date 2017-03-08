《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》All Crestor recalled after more counterfeits found
By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter
The Food and Drug Administration （FDA） yesterday said that another batch of AstraZeneca’s lipid-lowering drug Crestor was found to have been adulterated with counterfeit drugs, so the company has agreed to initiate a recall for all batches on the market.
The administration last weekend confirmed that batch number MV503 of Crestor 10mg film-coated tablets contained counterfeit drugs in similar packaging, and all the medication from that batch was recalled from hospitals and pharmacies.
“The agency received the report about the counterfeit drugs on Thursday last week and immediately launched an investigation; examinations confirmed that there were counterfeit drugs being sold,” administration Director-General Shou-Mei Wu （吳秀梅） said yesterday.
The New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office took two suspects into custody over the weekend, and they may face up to 10 years in prison or a fine up to NT$100 million （US$3.24 million） for producing counterfeit drugs under the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act （藥事法）.
Another consignment of Crestor 10mg film-coated tablets, batch number MK479, was also found to contain counterfeit drugs, so the FDA said it asked AstraZeneca to recall all batches of the product in the interests of public safety.
“The main ingredient that has been added to the counterfeit drugs is actually another type of lipid-lowering drug, atorvastatin, that used to be commonly prescribed, so people who have taken the counterfeit drugs need not worry too much,” Wu said, adding that people should consult doctors or pharmacists if they have any questions.
According to National Health Insurance （NHI） Administration statistics, more than 200,000 boxes of Crestor are prescribed each month in Taiwan by NHI physicians, administration official Chih Lan-hui （遲蘭慧） said.
AstraZeneca told the administration that it has a sufficient quantity of the medication in stock to replace the recalled products, so patients would not be forced to take other types of drugs, she said.
Asked to respond to media reports that two other types of oral lipid-lowering drugs and one type of oral hypoglycemic drugs had been adulterated with counterfeit drugs and marketed under other brand names, the administration said it did not have any information on the issue, but that prosecutors and the administration would investigate.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 美陸戰女兵裸照 男同袍群組瘋傳
- 經典賽 Live》日本武士火力大爆發 首戰擊敗古巴
- 天堂掉到地獄！以為中頭獎 卻通通被告
- 打造綠水園道 市府將整治七河川
- 後龍殯葬園區獲使照 自救會批苗栗縣府包庇
- 種對的樹 詩人吳晟書傳心得
- 購併漢微科財顧涉內線交易 被告彭健豪100萬交保
- 花蓮區漁會總幹事 僅剩1人候聘
- 璞園聽牌 總仔下必勝令
- 高市深夜驚傳死亡車禍 1死4傷
- 「誰在一壘」失誤誰的錯？傳奇二壘手說話了
- 北韓4射飛彈 南韓加速薩德
- 車城福安宮觀音佛祖 為禽流感首度遶境
- 228、白色恐怖曾波及師生 成大圖書檔案展說歷史
- 公車名稱大有學問！ 為什麼沒有「八路公車」
- 酒駕撞15機車 騎士1死12傷
- 僱吊車偷鐵箱 「志村頭」露餡
- 經典賽B組 日、古投打佔優勢
- 日女高中生畢業後賣二手制服 最高開價8萬台幣
- 足球迷幹架有商機 俄議員：發展成新運動
- 桃園區藝文特區電纜下地 3月底完成
- 羅東鎮長候選人民調 國民黨中央地方不同調
- 中市首度參加東京國際食品展 林佳龍行銷主打茶與餅
- 明杰登高竟吃威而鋼 貞節險失守
- 梁女遭冤白關3天 法界指辦案落漆
- 不甩中共遊韓禁令 韓網友宣傳觀光：乾淨、安全、沒中國人
- 經典賽》南韓2連敗瀕臨淘汰 金寅植：對台全力求勝
- 司機疑心肌梗塞 遊覽車撞民宅
- 南投全國舞蹈比賽 「憋尿借廁」事件引民怨
- 膀胱細胞癌化 原來是調控基因出包
- 撞死人騎走機車 惡男判刑6年半
- 養生館外見衛生紙 高雄警查獲性交易
- 看猴違停塞路… 柴山住戶怨嘆出入難
- 曾子余升格男主角 慘遭脫褲掌摑
- 蕭壠文化園區 111歲木棉開花了
- 15歲壽星玩火？慶生後 父子燒死
- 花蓮土石流防災志工 增44新血
- 降血脂藥「冠脂妥」傳有偽 衛局清查
- 國內外攝影達人親自指點 「專家面對面」報名至12日止
- 偽製降血脂藥冠脂妥 2嫌曾想逃被押
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》All Crestor recalled after more counterfeits found
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email