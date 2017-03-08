《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Illegal occupancy of veterans’ dorms costs NT$12.3bn
MILITARY HOUSING: DPP lawmakers say that more than half the residents of dormitories for single veterans do not qualify for such accommodations
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
More than half of the military dormitories reserved for single retirees have been illegally occupied by non-military personnel, a misuse of government assets worth NT$12.3 billion （US$398.7 million）, Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） lawmakers said yesterday.
The Ministry of National Defense has 60,000 ping （19.8 hectares） in 41 dormitory complexes nationwide for retired single military personnel, but more than half of the residents do not qualify for the housing, DPP Legislator Wang Ding-yu （王定宇） told a news conference in Taipei.
There are 2,318 people living in the dormitories, 1,143 of whom are veterans.
The other 1,175 are soldiers’ spouses or relatives, including 1,035 Chinese citizens, 537 of whom are spouses of veterans and the rest are widows of veterans who used to live in the dormitories, the lawmakers said.
Only single veterans who have no immediate family qualify for the accommodation. According to the residency regulations, people are expected to vacate the dormitories if they marry.
However, many people have continued to live in the dormitories well after the death of their spouse, with relatives of some people also moving in.
Residents are exempt from paying rent or utility bills. The average monthly electricity bill per unit is NT$2,800, more than 10 times higher than the national average of NT$278. The average monthly water bill per unit is NT$532, well above the national average of NT$83.3.
Some residents have sublet units or converted them into stores, Wang said.
“The ministry has done little to address the illegal occupation of single dormitories by married personnel and their relatives since it was exposed in May last year, but the public has to pay for the mismanagement,” Wang said.
“The government should continue to support senior military retirees, but it must remove unqualified people from the dormitories and stop the use of the housing for commercial purposes,” DPP Legislator Tsai Shih-ying （蔡適應） said.
The ministry issued a public notice requesting unqualified people to move out instead of enforcing the regulations, Tsai said.
Many of the dormitories are in prime locations, and the government should also include those units in urban renewal projects, DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng （羅致政） said.
Premier Lin Chuan （林全） said the government would complete an investigation into the alleged illegal occupancies and propose humanitarian solutions in two months.
Deputy Minister of National Defense Lee Hsi-ming （李喜明） said the average age of the veterans, many of whom were married after moving into the dormitories, is 89, and the ministry is inclined to allow their spouses to live in the housing to help care for their medical needs.
However, in cases where units are occupied solely by non-military personnel, the defense ministry would definitely evict them, Lee said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 美陸戰女兵裸照 男同袍群組瘋傳
- 經典賽 Live》日本武士火力大爆發 首戰擊敗古巴
- 天堂掉到地獄！以為中頭獎 卻通通被告
- 打造綠水園道 市府將整治七河川
- 後龍殯葬園區獲使照 自救會批苗栗縣府包庇
- 種對的樹 詩人吳晟書傳心得
- 購併漢微科財顧涉內線交易 被告彭健豪100萬交保
- 花蓮區漁會總幹事 僅剩1人候聘
- 璞園聽牌 總仔下必勝令
- 高市深夜驚傳死亡車禍 1死4傷
- 「誰在一壘」失誤誰的錯？傳奇二壘手說話了
- 北韓4射飛彈 南韓加速薩德
- 車城福安宮觀音佛祖 為禽流感首度遶境
- 228、白色恐怖曾波及師生 成大圖書檔案展說歷史
- 公車名稱大有學問！ 為什麼沒有「八路公車」
- 酒駕撞15機車 騎士1死12傷
- 僱吊車偷鐵箱 「志村頭」露餡
- 經典賽B組 日、古投打佔優勢
- 日女高中生畢業後賣二手制服 最高開價8萬台幣
- 足球迷幹架有商機 俄議員：發展成新運動
- 桃園區藝文特區電纜下地 3月底完成
- 羅東鎮長候選人民調 國民黨中央地方不同調
- 中市首度參加東京國際食品展 林佳龍行銷主打茶與餅
- 明杰登高竟吃威而鋼 貞節險失守
- 梁女遭冤白關3天 法界指辦案落漆
- 不甩中共遊韓禁令 韓網友宣傳觀光：乾淨、安全、沒中國人
- 經典賽》南韓2連敗瀕臨淘汰 金寅植：對台全力求勝
- 司機疑心肌梗塞 遊覽車撞民宅
- 南投全國舞蹈比賽 「憋尿借廁」事件引民怨
- 膀胱細胞癌化 原來是調控基因出包
- 撞死人騎走機車 惡男判刑6年半
- 養生館外見衛生紙 高雄警查獲性交易
- 看猴違停塞路… 柴山住戶怨嘆出入難
- 曾子余升格男主角 慘遭脫褲掌摑
- 蕭壠文化園區 111歲木棉開花了
- 15歲壽星玩火？慶生後 父子燒死
- 花蓮土石流防災志工 增44新血
- 降血脂藥「冠脂妥」傳有偽 衛局清查
- 國內外攝影達人親自指點 「專家面對面」報名至12日止
- 偽製降血脂藥冠脂妥 2嫌曾想逃被押
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Illegal occupancy of veterans’ dorms costs NT$12.3bn
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email