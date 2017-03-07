《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》MOI to remove CKS guidelines
By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter
The Ministry of the Interior is proposing the abolition of regulations guiding portrayals of former president Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石）, Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong （葉俊榮） said yesterday at the Legislative Yuan.
Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Kolas Yotaka asked Yeh about the Notice Regarding the Construction of Statues for the Honorable Former President Chiang （塑建總統 蔣公銅像注意事項） which was promulgated by the ministry in 1975, shortly after Chiang’s death.
The notice requires statues to portray Chiang as being “amiable,” “dignified” and bearing “revolutionary spirit which includes compassion, wisdom, bravery, perseverance and optimism.”
The notice requires the addition of Chiang’s final words to the base of statues and includes instructions for environment and height, mandating pedestals stand at least 2m tall.
“Anyone viewing the statue is supposed to have to look up to Chiang,” Kolas said.
“These kind of regulations reflect the reality of the development process Taiwan has gone through,” Yeh said, adding that he had not been aware of the regulations’ continued existence.
“I want to abolish it quickly,” he said, assuming it remains valid.
The future of public statues of Chiang has been a point of contention as the DPP government pushes for transitional justice legislation, with numerous acts of protest vandalism committed against Chiang statues every year.
Many statues have been removed, with more than 200 currently interned at Chiang’s Cihu Mausoleum in Taoyuan, where they were moved after former sites disposed of them.
Meanwhile, when asked if he would continue to represent the central government in attending annual sacrifices to Koxinga （鄭成功） next month, Yeh said his schedule has yet to be determined.
Kolas, an Amis, called for Yeh to refrain from participation to show cultural sensitivity, because Koxinga’s conquest of the island marked the beginning of Han Chinese rule and the subsequent displacement of Aboriginals.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 經典賽Live》台灣當心！以色列開幕戰延長賽爆冷勝南韓
- 經典賽》震撼！林昌勇掉分 以色列延長賽擊敗南韓
- 澎湖縣政府受理清明機票登記 滿足交通需求
- 全球AI圍棋最前線 王銘琬第一手觀察
- 竹田新玩法 跟著學童蒐集「伯公」
- 頭獎一兩重》桃園慈護宮「黃金媽祖」 幸運得主出爐
- 全民總統口號是蔣家舊論？ 野島剛要蔡英文別踏陷阱
- 自由廣場》老共已認輸，老Ｋ還在「地動山搖」？
- BY2堅撇修修臉 遭虧撞臉潘迎紫很受傷
- 白沙屯媽來到彰化市 今晚選擇駐駕地點是‧‧‧
- 數十警力圍捕槍擊犯 警匪開槍對峙
- 捐發票換大白菜 青年揪高中同窗購菜助農
- 仁愛投85線都達明隧道完工 給村民安全回家的路
- 管囚17年 林文蔚畫出監獄百態
- 川普、普廷合成肖像 《明鏡》週刊畫面再掀話題
- 修杰楷深望咘咘過生日 隔奶嘴親親超有愛
- 愛河鐵人賽 千人競逐
- 經典賽直擊》歷史性首勝 以色列王牌:生涯最難忘一天
- 電擊運將劫車 警衛星定位2小時逮匪
- 重建修道院啤酒廠 義國神父募款
- 挺川大遊行 與反對者爆流血衝突
- 經典賽》「美國二軍」以色列不容小覤 純本土僅一人
- 《美女與野獸》同性戀惹議 俄反同議員促禁映
- 核能最便宜？ 台電自打臉
- 慈濟科大流浪犬 陸續遭毒殺
- 爆米香轟隆響 失智爺奶笑了
- 學好媽媽的語言 吳繁榮獎助台灣之子
- 零撲殺 學者︰政府應負防疫責任
- 北韓狂射飛彈 日本擬商討引進薩德系統
- 〈品牌故事〉董事長捲褲管入窯 造就冠軍磁磚
- 洪雪芬／鐵籠
- VIXX隊長N獨會台粉 陽明山看夜景爽被招待
- 龍山寺再減爐 5月5日起僅留一座爐供信眾插香
- 虐殺過程小模醒來 蛇蠍女拿手電筒砸頭
- 全球最貴空氣罐！採自瑞士山區祕境
- 櫻花開了 新竹公園粉繽紛
- 楊智傑／飛鳥
- 自由廣場》中興大學這一堂公民課
- 〈旅遊的滋味〉伊根舟屋的海灣風情
- 名嘴爆料選總統 柯Ｐ：言之過早
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》MOI to remove CKS guidelines
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email