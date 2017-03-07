《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Ex-New Taipei City deputy mayor convicted of graft
By Chang Wen-chuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer
Former New Taipei City deputy mayor Hsu Chih-chien （許志堅） was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to more than 10 years in prison by the Taipei District Court yesterday, while six other defendants were convicted of related charges.
The ruling can be appealed.
Hsu, a protege of Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu （朱立倫）, was convicted of taking bribes totaling NT$7.58 million （US$244,658 at the current exchange rate） in cash and gifts from construction firms between May 2011 and July 2015.
Hsu used his position as deputy mayor and chairman of the city’s urban renewal projects review committee and urban planning committee to facilitate bids by contractors who bribed him, the court said.
He was sentenced to 10 years for accepting bribes and five months for breaching the Business Entity Accounting Act （商業會計法）, although the latter sentence can be commuted to a fine, the court said.
Le Young Construction （樂揚建設） president Tsou Hsueh-e （鄒雪娥） was convicted of bribing Hsu and sentenced to six months in prison, a term commutable to a fine.
Hung Sheng Development Co （宏盛開發） owner Chou Li-hui （周麗惠） pleaded guilty as part of a plea bargain and received a reduced sentence, including eight months in prison for bribery; four months for breaching the Business Entity Accounting Act, which is commutable to a fine; and a fine of NT$5 million.
Chou gave Hsu NT$652 million in cash, three luxury watches, several gold bars and made regular payments to members of Hsu’s family disguised as salaries, as well as providing money for a dowry for Hsu’s daughter and financial contributions to his father, the court said.
Real-estate agent Tsai Che-yi （蔡哲義） and Hung Sheng Development accountant Chou Chia-hsuan （周佳萱） were each sentenced to four months, commutable to fines.
Hsu’s son Hsu Shih-yun （許士耘） and his brother, Hsu Chih-yuan （許志遠）, were found guilty of receiving payments from Chou, and they were each sentenced to four months — commutable to fines — for contravening the Business Entity Accounting Act, the court said.
Baosing Construction Co （寶興建設） supervisor Kuo Chao-hsiang （郭兆祥）, who prosecutors have accused of using Chou as a go-between to bribe Hsu Chih-chien, was not mentioned in the verdict.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 經典賽Live》台灣當心！以色列開幕戰延長賽爆冷勝南韓
- 經典賽》震撼！林昌勇掉分 以色列延長賽擊敗南韓
- 第87屆日內瓦車展重要秀車搶先看
- 鼓鼓籃球痴唱進HBL 夢想朝聖灌籃高手場景
- 美5歲病童操控 炸毀亞特蘭大「白色冰立方」大樓
- 新光集團將歸還「千年神木」回板橋百壽里
- 史前先祖 跳島大不易
- 北市議員選舉時力不缺席 民進黨群起放狠話
- 酒駕暴衝車禍釀1死12傷 影片曝光
- 白沙屯媽來到彰化市 今晚選擇駐駕地點是‧‧‧
- 數十警力圍捕槍擊犯 警匪開槍對峙
- 〈愛情軍師團〉3月徵文啟事
- 酒駕慣犯暴衝撞死1騎士 警：駕照去年已被吊扣！
- 紅毯奶球滿天飛 單身凱蒂偷抓小鮮肉翹臀解饞
- 長照2.0納口腔照護 台東牙醫師不缺席
- 送自己退休禮 58歲男完成徒步環島
- 校草激似「EXO Kai」 路上回頭率百分百
- 〈熱門族群〉不怕雞瘟磨 食品股表現領先大盤
- 自由廣場》〈澄社評論〉「兩岸協議監督條例」呢？
- 壽星1局爆 嘟嘟今「修」練
- 自由廣場》朱登子事件 高鐵的責任
- 身障鎖匠改拿彩筆 開畫展「追光」
- 安麗盃》擊敗「九球天后」 陳思明首摘后冠
- 不景氣 連鎖茶飲店逆勢砸重金辦演唱會級春酒
- 【愛讀書】 《河上柏影》
- 安平金光劍獅也一例一休？ 實情原來是…
- NBA》豪奪18分 仍難補破網
- 社區婆媽組防災民俗技藝團跳獅鼓陣 成地方防災亮點
- 經典賽》提前打卡飆速150 大魔神吳昇桓飆K嗨翻全場
- 首座風機碼頭 落腳台中
- 本週國內油價不調整
- 春雨值千金！仁愛鄉春茶生長期 農民盼雨水
- 鏗鏘集》中華民國宣佈過獨立嗎？
- 高尺怪「蛋」！牛棚藏地下室
- 王盛弘／魚生
- 自由廣場》開戰吧！馬英九
- 北部今起濕冷 週四才回溫
- 三條村上百人跪求 白沙屯媽來了
- 捐發票換大白菜 青年揪高中同窗購菜助農
- 邱澤柯佳嬿默契好 想再譜必娶續集
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Ex-New Taipei City deputy mayor convicted of graft
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email