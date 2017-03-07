《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Assets committee set to probe KMT land transactions
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee is preparing for a hearing into the allegedly illegal land acquisitions and sales made by the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） during its decades of one-party rule.
The Cabinet committee has scheduled a hearing on March 24 to probe how the KMT obtained plots of public land as “reimbursement” for its role in the Second Sino-Japanese War, including the transaction history of about 500 plots it transferred to itself free of charge after the Republic of China government’s takeover of Taiwan.
“The KMT believed that it should be reimbursed for its engagement in the Second Sino-Japanese War. Therefore, following the takeover [of Taiwan], it believed the government should repay it for the cost of the war, so lands were transferred to the KMT as reimbursement,” committee spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang （施錦芳） said.
The appropriation of public lands with or without payment, almost without exception, is carried out between government agencies for public use, but the KMT as a party took the plots, Shih said.
“The plots were originally state-owned properties, and the KMT’s acquisition of them was illicit even though it believed that it had paid for them. However, we consider the handling [of the appropriation] to be inappropriate. The Control Yuan also previously issued a correction order,” she said.
The KMT was estimated to have gained about NT$1.2 billion （US$38.73 million at the current exchange rate） for the subsequent sales or expropriation of the lands, and it would be asked to return the proceeds to the Treasury if its acquisitions are determined to have been illegal, she said.
Most of the plots were transferred in the 1960s and 1970s; 452 plots measuring a total of 727,438m2 were sold, and nine, measuring a total of 3,248m2, were expropriated, Shih said, adding that most of the properties were sold to individuals, while some were expropriated by the governments of Taipei, Pingtung County and then-Tainan County.
There is no transaction data going back so far, so the NT$1.2 billion figure is an estimate based on the latest transaction data, without calculating any interest, she said.
Dozens more properties that the KMT did not sell were returned to the state or local governments during the 2000s.
“The appropriation involved only land transfers without cash, as the KMT, with its party-state system, had the final say over the Executive Yuan’s budget,” Shih said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 經典賽Live》台灣當心！以色列開幕戰延長賽爆冷勝南韓
- 經典賽》震撼！林昌勇掉分 以色列延長賽擊敗南韓
- 第87屆日內瓦車展重要秀車搶先看
- 鼓鼓籃球痴唱進HBL 夢想朝聖灌籃高手場景
- 美5歲病童操控 炸毀亞特蘭大「白色冰立方」大樓
- 新光集團將歸還「千年神木」回板橋百壽里
- 史前先祖 跳島大不易
- 北市議員選舉時力不缺席 民進黨群起放狠話
- 酒駕暴衝車禍釀1死12傷 影片曝光
- 白沙屯媽來到彰化市 今晚選擇駐駕地點是‧‧‧
- 數十警力圍捕槍擊犯 警匪開槍對峙
- 〈愛情軍師團〉3月徵文啟事
- 酒駕慣犯暴衝撞死1騎士 警：駕照去年已被吊扣！
- 紅毯奶球滿天飛 單身凱蒂偷抓小鮮肉翹臀解饞
- 長照2.0納口腔照護 台東牙醫師不缺席
- 送自己退休禮 58歲男完成徒步環島
- 校草激似「EXO Kai」 路上回頭率百分百
- 〈熱門族群〉不怕雞瘟磨 食品股表現領先大盤
- 自由廣場》〈澄社評論〉「兩岸協議監督條例」呢？
- 壽星1局爆 嘟嘟今「修」練
- 自由廣場》朱登子事件 高鐵的責任
- 身障鎖匠改拿彩筆 開畫展「追光」
- 安麗盃》擊敗「九球天后」 陳思明首摘后冠
- 不景氣 連鎖茶飲店逆勢砸重金辦演唱會級春酒
- 【愛讀書】 《河上柏影》
- 安平金光劍獅也一例一休？ 實情原來是…
- NBA》豪奪18分 仍難補破網
- 社區婆媽組防災民俗技藝團跳獅鼓陣 成地方防災亮點
- 經典賽》提前打卡飆速150 大魔神吳昇桓飆K嗨翻全場
- 首座風機碼頭 落腳台中
- 本週國內油價不調整
- 春雨值千金！仁愛鄉春茶生長期 農民盼雨水
- 鏗鏘集》中華民國宣佈過獨立嗎？
- 高尺怪「蛋」！牛棚藏地下室
- 王盛弘／魚生
- 自由廣場》開戰吧！馬英九
- 北部今起濕冷 週四才回溫
- 三條村上百人跪求 白沙屯媽來了
- 捐發票換大白菜 青年揪高中同窗購菜助農
- 邱澤柯佳嬿默契好 想再譜必娶續集
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Assets committee set to probe KMT land transactions
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email