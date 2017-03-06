《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Interest rate phase-out plan unchanged
UNIFORM: The preferential interest rate for public employees should be phased out at the same pace regardless of occupation, Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-yi said
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
The 18 percent preferential interest rate for retired military personnel is likely to be phased out in six years, in line with the government’s plan to reform the pensions of public employees.
“The same standard should apply to all public employees in terms of phasing out of the preferential interest rate, including military personnel, government employees and school teachers,” Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-yi （林萬億） said yesterday.
The government has announced that the adjustment of pensions for military personnel would be handled separately from those of civil servants and teachers, because the retirement ages of military personnel are lower than those in other lines of work and because retired military personnel are more likely to choose a lump-sum pension payout plan.
“However, the reform of the 18 percent interest rate should be carried out uniformly regardless of occupation, which was the understanding reached at the pension reform forums,” Lin said, adding that the government has yet to finalize the reform plan for military personnel.
A recently announced six-year phase-out plan for public employees would reduce the preferential interest rate every two years, with the rate falling to 9 percent after the first two years of retirement and then to 6 percent and 3 percent. It is to be 0 percent from the seventh year.
The same rules are expected to be applied to retired military personnel who chose a monthly pension payment, while a different plan might be in place for people who chose a lump-sum payout.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense has submitted draft reform plans to the Cabinet, seeking better pension benefits and higher income replacement ratios for military personnel, including a minimum pension that sustains basic living, Lin said, without revealing details.
Veterans Affairs Council Minister Lee Hsiang-jow （李翔宙） last week said that the minimum monthly pension for retired military personnel should be NT$40,000 to ensure a stable retirement, with the defense ministry supporting Lee’s proposal.
The proposal also discusses draft reform plans submitted by the defense ministry, but the measures have yet to be finalized, Lin said.
The defense ministry is expected to complete drafting the plans and submit them for legislative review along with the Cabinet’s pension reform plans by the end of this month, but it could be given more time if necessary, Lin said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- HBL》高國豪轟38分超狂 松山大勝南山笑收第5冠
- 比丘尼向白沙屯媽喊冤 控「五星旗」建商霸廟產
- 7宗國有地被占 逾300個月不繳補償金
- 又是雙山爭霸 慷、豪巔峰對決
- 銅鑼交流道東延段土石阻灌溉大排 農民跳腳
- 德國羽球公開賽》王子維拍下里奧金牌 將與小天內戰爭冠
- 必勝客也推限量鞋 不只潮還可以用來訂購披薩
- 每月加班逾80小時 日本法院：違反公序良俗
- 打破錯誤觀念 用藥保胃戰
- HBL》史上第一人 高國豪奪第2座MVP
- 經典賽》「守備一般打擊不強」台灣隊被唱衰
- 川普祭撒手鐧 擬隔離非法入境母子
- 新北青銀共居擬擴大 初步鎖定學校周邊
- 北市第3起都更案偷拆 學者：市府縱容造就趨勢
- 陽明山櫻花燦爛 估本週更美
- 誘北韓精英投奔？ 南韓祭出10億韓元補償金
- 松山頭帶雙槍齊發 「超級高中生」爭霸不孤單
- SBL》台啤換洋將沒問題 橫掃金酒挺進四強
- 心靈勵志作家 佔有慾、控制慾較強
- 〈愛情黨羽〉夢 與自己相遇
- HBL》松山剪下勝利籃網 105學年度獲獎球員一覽表
- SBL Live》于煥亞20分 台啤擊敗金酒晉級
- 隔16年回鍋演電視劇 古天樂：難承擔收視重責
- 凶手驚爆／女友就要閨密死 叫我纏頸拖屍50米
- 內川聖一激賞王柏融 主動交換信物
- 自由廣場》違規停車的議會聲明
- 內門宋江陣《 妖怪手表》創意吸睛
- 傅孟柏硬上溫貞菱 奉送事後藥
- 〈失戀共和國〉其實 他也很受傷
- 川普向工作簽證下手 科技業、留學生挫咧等
- 台灣國際蘭展開幕 超長蝴蝶蘭1株開30朵花
- 怕人破壞就先自己破壞？ 野柳紅漆警戒線掀論戰
- 《日本奧斯卡》宮澤理惠3度封后 妻夫木聰奪男配曬基情
- 產後頂「中長微捲髮」復出 林辰唏被讚柔很多
- 郁方老公駕千萬超跑挨撞
- 阿里山花季10日登場 櫻王還沒開
- 肉攤老國手 八旬嬤拿菜刀控桌球
- 豪宅江南市場存廢 最慢6月決定
- 經典賽》秋山翔吾9上建功 日本隊最後一場熱身賽贏球
- 【朵朵小語】人生施工中
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Interest rate phase-out plan unchanged
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email