《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Missing women under arrest in South Korea
By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter
Two Taiwanese women reported missing in South Korea were detained for alleged involvement in telecommunication fraud, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
Citing information provided by South Korean police to the Taipei Mission in Korea on Saturday evening, the ministry said the women, surnamed Teng （鄧） and Chiang （江）, were arrested on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 respectively.
Teng had contacted the mission by letter on Feb. 28, while Chiang had reportedly told South Korean police that she did not want Taiwan’s government notified about her arrest, the ministry said.
Chiang’s mother filed a report with Taoyuan police on Feb. 25 after not hearing from her after her arrival in South Korea on Feb. 14.
The Chinese-language Apple Daily cited Chiang’s mother as saying that her daughter traveled with another Taiwanese woman for a three-month study program.
After being alerted by authorities in Taipei, the Taipei Mission in Korea reported the missing women to South Korean police, who were reportedly only able to locate Chiang after examining the identities of all foreigners recently arrested in that nation, the ministry said.
“South Korean police are still investigating the case. Chiang and Teng are the only two Taiwanese arrested in the case so far,” it said.
The ministry said it would keep a close watch on the case, adding that the mission sent officials to visit Teng on Saturday and Chiang is scheduled to be visited today.
Other Taiwanese arrested for telecom fraud in South Korea have been tried there, and if found guilty, served their jail terms there as Taipei and Seoul do not have an extradition treaty or a judicial assistance agreement, the ministry said.
Then-foreign ministry spokesman Henry Chen （陳銘政） in 2009 urged the public to be vigilant about offers of free trips or enticing jobs overseas because such offers were often used by international fraud rings to entice unsuspecting people into working for them.
Additional reporting by Lu Yi-hsuan
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- HBL》高國豪轟38分超狂 松山大勝南山笑收第5冠
- 比丘尼向白沙屯媽喊冤 控「五星旗」建商霸廟產
- 7宗國有地被占 逾300個月不繳補償金
- 又是雙山爭霸 慷、豪巔峰對決
- 銅鑼交流道東延段土石阻灌溉大排 農民跳腳
- 德國羽球公開賽》王子維拍下里奧金牌 將與小天內戰爭冠
- 必勝客也推限量鞋 不只潮還可以用來訂購披薩
- 每月加班逾80小時 日本法院：違反公序良俗
- 打破錯誤觀念 用藥保胃戰
- HBL》史上第一人 高國豪奪第2座MVP
- 經典賽》「守備一般打擊不強」台灣隊被唱衰
- 川普祭撒手鐧 擬隔離非法入境母子
- 新北青銀共居擬擴大 初步鎖定學校周邊
- 北市第3起都更案偷拆 學者：市府縱容造就趨勢
- 陽明山櫻花燦爛 估本週更美
- 誘北韓精英投奔？ 南韓祭出10億韓元補償金
- 松山頭帶雙槍齊發 「超級高中生」爭霸不孤單
- SBL》台啤換洋將沒問題 橫掃金酒挺進四強
- 心靈勵志作家 佔有慾、控制慾較強
- 〈愛情黨羽〉夢 與自己相遇
- HBL》松山剪下勝利籃網 105學年度獲獎球員一覽表
- SBL Live》于煥亞20分 台啤擊敗金酒晉級
- 隔16年回鍋演電視劇 古天樂：難承擔收視重責
- 凶手驚爆／女友就要閨密死 叫我纏頸拖屍50米
- 內川聖一激賞王柏融 主動交換信物
- 自由廣場》違規停車的議會聲明
- 內門宋江陣《 妖怪手表》創意吸睛
- 傅孟柏硬上溫貞菱 奉送事後藥
- 〈失戀共和國〉其實 他也很受傷
- 川普向工作簽證下手 科技業、留學生挫咧等
- 台灣國際蘭展開幕 超長蝴蝶蘭1株開30朵花
- 怕人破壞就先自己破壞？ 野柳紅漆警戒線掀論戰
- 《日本奧斯卡》宮澤理惠3度封后 妻夫木聰奪男配曬基情
- 產後頂「中長微捲髮」復出 林辰唏被讚柔很多
- 郁方老公駕千萬超跑挨撞
- 阿里山花季10日登場 櫻王還沒開
- 肉攤老國手 八旬嬤拿菜刀控桌球
- 豪宅江南市場存廢 最慢6月決定
- 經典賽》秋山翔吾9上建功 日本隊最後一場熱身賽贏球
- 【朵朵小語】人生施工中
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Missing women under arrest in South Korea
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email