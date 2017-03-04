《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Figurine company criticizes ban
‘GREEN TERROR’: Company head Lin Sheng-chang said neither he nor a contractor had been told about an end to sales of merchandise bearing authoritarian symbols
By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter
The owner of a company that sells Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石） figurines yesterday called himself “a 228 victim” after the “announcement without warning” that merchandise bearing Chiang’s likeness were to be pulled off souvenir store shelves at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. However Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chun （鄭麗君） said such merchandise can still be bought elsewhere.
The sale of figurines, stationery and accessories bearing Chiang’s likeness constitutes a small percentage of the three souvenir stores’ revenue, the minister said, adding that the hall had spoken to the companies before the measure was carried out, so it should not have affected their rights.
The ministry on Saturday last week announced that the sale of products bearing authoritarian symbols would cease ahead of the passage of amendments to the Organization Act of the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Management Office （國立中正紀念堂管理處組織法） to reinvent the hall, including renaming it.
The KMT held a press conference in Taipei yesterday, at which Lin Sheng-chang （林盛章）, chairman of a company that develops merchandise featuring Chiang, said the government had begun a “green terror” campaign.
He accused the minister of lying, saying he had not received advance notice of the measure, nor had the contractor who informed him of the decision.
“I have sold the products for eight years since 2008; they were plain souvenirs for tourists, but they have become the target of [the government’s] ideological policies,” Lin said.
“I do not know where to go with the more than 10,000 figurines still in my warehouse,” he said.
He said his design promotes “cross-strait harmony,” while the ban imposes on the right to create and economic freedom.
The Ministry of Culture said that last year’s revenue from the sale of such merchandise from the hall’s three stores was about NT$4.98 million （US$160,542） out of the stores’ overall revenue of NT$58.2 million.
Revenue from the sale of Chiang figurines was NT$820,000, it said.
The figurines were sold on consignment at the hall, which was only one of the places the company sold its products, the ministry said.
The government respects creative designs made by private firms and their sale, purchase and circulation in the free market, but in an effort to make public space politically neutral, products featuring Chiang will no longer be developed or sold by the government, the ministry said.
Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang and Yang Ming-yi
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 高尺巨蛋耍台灣隊 果真是狠角色
- 媽媽買到「新品牌鮮奶」 仔細一看有蹊蹺
- 300居民連署 嘉市福義街將打通
- 每日看電視2小時 兒童肥胖風險增
- 台日漁業會議順利結束 維持現行作業方式
- 寶格麗華彩之源 珍稀古董誘客
- 毒品通報辦法 邱太三：年底前施行
- 《2017秋冬男裝週》6
- 中國太陽能板雙反稅 歐盟宣布延長18個月
- 勵志！他認真洗碗13年 成為全球最佳餐廳合夥人
- 經典賽》與林哲瑄相撞險傷肋骨 高國輝：當下感覺無法呼吸
- DRAM續漲價 Q1高檔可期
- 【回聲谷】一個男孩與福爾摩斯
- 奈米級定位技術 台精密機械全球第4
- 環教繪本競賽 貼近生活引省思
- NBA》雷霆就是投不進 總教練：那就守好
- 缺席通車典禮 朱立倫今天「悄悄」搭機捷
- 大樂透頭獎摃龜 今彩539頭獎2注獲得！
- 周婕妤極度乾燥 「搓一下」所向披靡
- 出國讚便宜 通勤嫌貴要買定期
- 籲建東部快鐵 近千民眾連署
- （雲林）白沙屯媽祖北港進香 萬頭攢動
- 培英市場開發案 規劃17層公宅
- 長輩稱打毛線是「女」紅 迷路媽：沒看過女醫生？
- 經典賽》運彩加開特別投注 看好委國扮黑馬
- Canon大光圈 口袋類單獵客
- 打警察燒國旗 政院：嚴辦統促黨、蔡丁貴
- 安麗盃的故事／美女有哀愁 何心如不想當花瓶
- 自由廣場》本土派以假亂真
- 嫌理容院小姐太醜 男客疑與店家起衝突後開槍
- 海研五號觸礁2死 船長大副被訴
- 鼓山70年老診所 變藝文中心
- 啤酒配薯條 自在漂流木空間
- 民間業者火葬 依寵物體重計價
- 單車騎上人行道 台北市最快5月嚴加取締
- 佔原民保留地蓋茶廠 梨山茶王判刑6月
- 雞價恐崩盤 盼比照高麗菜護盤
- 大里高中新建圖書館 斥資億元
- 警匪片真實上演／開車扭打200米 撞車才停
- 大王進擊 日7強投稱臣
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Figurine company criticizes ban
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email