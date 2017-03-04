《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Police identify suspect in model’s death in Taipei
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
Police yesterday said that they had solved Wednesday’s killing of a 22-year-old model surnamed Chen （陳）, whose body was found at a basement parking lot in Taipei’s Nangang District （南港）.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Cheng Yu （程宇）, is reportedly the boyfriend of a friend of Chen’s, and has a record of four previous convictions for sexual assault, police said.
Cheng allegedly confessed during questioning to sexually abusing and strangling Chen, who modeled for online commercials, police said.
Authorities yesterday conducted an autopsy on Chen’s body to determine the cause of death.
Investigators said they believe Cheng and his 22-year-old girlfriend, Liang Ssu-hui （梁思惠）, were involved in Chen’s death.
They said Cheng had seen photographs of Liang and Chen at parties and on trips and reportedly offered Chen NT$5,000 to take part in a photo shoot on Wednesday.
When Chen resisted his sexual advances, Cheng allegedly strangled her with his hands, then stole her purse and mobile phone, police said.
Liang is alleged to have known that Cheng planned to have sex with Chen and had abetted him in carrying out the crime, police said.
Video footage and other evidence reportedly show that Cheng gave Chen’s watch and cellphone to Liang, and that the couple took the MRT to the Taipei 101 mall and Kuanghua Market （光華商場） to shop before taking a Taiwan High Speed Rail train to Taichung, where they checked into a hotel using Chen’s credit card.
Chen’s family members tried calling her repeatedly as they grew concerned about her whereabouts, and Liang is alleged to have responded with text messages telling them that Chen was away from home and busy.
Investigators said Cheng’s previous convictions included incidents where he had posed on the Internet as a rich businessman in the jewelry business to invite models to take part in photo shoots before assaulting them.
He reportedly used a fake credit card that he had bought from an online auction site to take the women out for dinner to gain their trust.
Additional reporting by CNA
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
Cheng Yu, center, a suspect in a murder case in Taipei, is being detained by police in Taichung yesterday. Photo: CNA
-
A woman surnamed Liang, center, the girlfriend of a male suspect in a murder case in Taipei, is being detained by police in Taichung yesterday. Photo: CNA
-
A 22-year-old freelance model, surnamed Chen, the victim in a Taipei murder case, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Copy by Chen Yi-yun, Taipei Times
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 高尺巨蛋耍台灣隊 果真是狠角色
- 媽媽買到「新品牌鮮奶」 仔細一看有蹊蹺
- 300居民連署 嘉市福義街將打通
- 每日看電視2小時 兒童肥胖風險增
- 台日漁業會議順利結束 維持現行作業方式
- 寶格麗華彩之源 珍稀古董誘客
- 毒品通報辦法 邱太三：年底前施行
- 《2017秋冬男裝週》6
- 中國太陽能板雙反稅 歐盟宣布延長18個月
- 勵志！他認真洗碗13年 成為全球最佳餐廳合夥人
- 經典賽》與林哲瑄相撞險傷肋骨 高國輝：當下感覺無法呼吸
- DRAM續漲價 Q1高檔可期
- 【回聲谷】一個男孩與福爾摩斯
- 奈米級定位技術 台精密機械全球第4
- 環教繪本競賽 貼近生活引省思
- NBA》雷霆就是投不進 總教練：那就守好
- 缺席通車典禮 朱立倫今天「悄悄」搭機捷
- 大樂透頭獎摃龜 今彩539頭獎2注獲得！
- 周婕妤極度乾燥 「搓一下」所向披靡
- 出國讚便宜 通勤嫌貴要買定期
- 籲建東部快鐵 近千民眾連署
- （雲林）白沙屯媽祖北港進香 萬頭攢動
- 培英市場開發案 規劃17層公宅
- 長輩稱打毛線是「女」紅 迷路媽：沒看過女醫生？
- 經典賽》運彩加開特別投注 看好委國扮黑馬
- Canon大光圈 口袋類單獵客
- 打警察燒國旗 政院：嚴辦統促黨、蔡丁貴
- 安麗盃的故事／美女有哀愁 何心如不想當花瓶
- 自由廣場》本土派以假亂真
- 嫌理容院小姐太醜 男客疑與店家起衝突後開槍
- 海研五號觸礁2死 船長大副被訴
- 鼓山70年老診所 變藝文中心
- 啤酒配薯條 自在漂流木空間
- 民間業者火葬 依寵物體重計價
- 單車騎上人行道 台北市最快5月嚴加取締
- 佔原民保留地蓋茶廠 梨山茶王判刑6月
- 雞價恐崩盤 盼比照高麗菜護盤
- 大里高中新建圖書館 斥資億元
- 警匪片真實上演／開車扭打200米 撞車才停
- 大王進擊 日7強投稱臣
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Police identify suspect in model’s death in Taipei
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email