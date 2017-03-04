《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry confirms woman missing in South Korea

2017-03-04 03:00

LOST ON ARRIVAL: The woman, surnamed Chiang, has been out of contact since her arrival in South Korea in the middle of last month, the ministry said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） yesterday confirmed that relatives have lost touch with a young Taiwanese woman who went to South Korea last month, while Taiwan’s representative office in Seoul is working with local police to find her.

The woman, surnamed Chiang （江）, arrived in South Korea on Feb. 14 and has not been in contact with her mother since then, the ministry said.

The mother filed a report with Taoyuan police on Feb. 25 and the case was transferred to the ministry, it said.

The ministry passed on the information to its Seoul office, which sought the assistance of the South Korean police, it said.

However, the police have so far been unable to locate the woman, the ministry said, adding that officials remain in close contact with South Korean police.

The ministry’s comments came after local media reported earlier in the day that two young Taiwanese women have been missing in South Korea since the middle of last month.

The mother of one of the girls said her daughter called her upon arriving in South Korea, but had failed to do so since then, reports said.

The Chinese-language Apple Daily reported that the mother said her daughter went to South Korea with another Taiwanese woman to attend a study program for three months.

The mother said she became worried when she could not reach her daughter, especially as she always has her cellphone with her, the paper reported.

The ministry said it has not been contacted by the family of the second woman mentioned in the report and her family has not filed a police report.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES