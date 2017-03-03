《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Perng urges US to remove NT dollar from watch list
CHANGES: Given that Taiwan’s trade surplus with the US has shrunk and the NT dollar has rapidly appreciated, Taiwan should not remain on the list, Perng Fai-nan said
By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter
The US should remove Taiwan from its currency watch list next month, as the value of New Taiwan dollar rose rapidly this year and much of the increase in the nation’s foreign-exchange reserves came from interest yields, instead of trading gains, central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan （彭淮南） said yesterday.
“I am confident that Taiwan will not, and should not, remain on the currency monitoring list, if the US applies the same criteria from October last year,” Perng told the legislature’s Finance Committee.
Lawmakers voiced concerns about tension with the US as the world’s largest economy has accused the central bank of intervening in the market to stem the NT dollar’s rise in a bid to help Taiwanese exporters.
Taiwan is home to the world’s largest contract chipmakers, chip designers and makers of electronic components used in smartphones, personal computers, connected vehicles and Internet of Things applications.
The US Department of the Treasury is due to update its currency monitoring list next month. The criteria it used to back currency manipulation charges include a trade surplus of more than US$20 billion, a current account surplus in excess of 3 percent of GDP and an increase in foreign exchange reserves that is more than 2 percent of GDP.
Thanks to a trade surplus shrinkage, Taiwan is likely to fail only the latter two tests this year, but Perng said that much of foreign-exchange reserves gains came from interest income.
“Foreign-exchange reserves may increase through currency trading or interest income accumulation... The US had underestimated the size of interest income” in Taiwan’s case, Perng said.
In addition, the local currency has appreciated quickly this year, having risen 4.83 percent against the US dollar as of Tuesday last week, making it the best performer next only to the South Korean won, Perng said.
The NT dollar’s quick advance shows no sign of central bank intervention, Perng said, adding that the local currency has held relatively stable these days without abrupt falls toward the end of trading sessions.
Perng attributed the NT dollar’s appreciation to foreign funds inflows of US$5 billion to Asia this year, with Taiwan absorbing US$3 billion.
The governor warned against a trade war, saying it would not benefit either party.
The US is a major exporter of refined petroleum, cars, vehicle parts and agriculture, among other things, he said.
Macquarie Group Ltd reached other observations, saying Taiwan may have seen capital repatriation by Taiwanese firms and individuals from across the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwanese businesspeople have shut down factories in coastal China or moved capital home to cope with risks related to the yuan’s depreciation and aggressive tax investigations by the Chinese government, the Sydney-based firm said in a note on Wednesday.
Despite the capital inflows, the central bank said it did not see funds flowing to the local property market, as luxury homes continue to find it difficult to secure buyers.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- IS首嗆中 將發動「血流成河」恐襲
- 為何不贊成在台部署薩德？ 馮世寬回應了
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- HBL四強男孩一句話
- NBA球星訪台吃什麼？台北W飯店健康特餐曝光！
- adidas Originals東京青春 都會時髦
- 聯邦銀前2月稅前盈餘4.87億
- 沉寂15年 糯米糰復古出輯
- 二手家具變素材 偏鄉教室像客廳
- 唐鳳臉書公布 FbStart團隊將來台設立據點
- 江蕙遭控25年前搶人老公 經紀人質疑爆料者居心何在
- 高通晶片結合F1賽車
- 大福彩 頭獎連50摃
- 簽賭欠債被捅肛？刺傷屁股啦
- 堀北真希閃退演藝圈 為愛甘當家庭主婦
- 《延後到校時間》苗栗高中、文華國小 率先實施
- 台東擴大限塑上路 管制對象7類變14類
- 威力彩頭獎摃龜 今彩539頭獎開出1注！
- 塵爆15死484傷 家屬：對司法已無期待
- 裸體醉漢襲警 警專實習生嚇抖撥不出電話
- 高雄關3/9標售太陽能板、磁磚 開放看貨
- 跟超商合作 悠遊卡可集點享優惠
- 詹啟賢角逐國民黨主席 這事讓謝金河說話了…
- 新店鐵皮工廠大火傳5人受困 消防上百人到場撲救
- 司改會議》處理貪腐法人犯罪 林志潔：燃眉之急
- 自由廣場》年金改革四點建議
- MLB》回憶在馬林魚的第一年 陳偉殷：太糟糕了
- 沒有大谷的缺憾 菅野補起來了
- 冷氣團發威！ 淡水低溫已下探到8.9度
- BY2秀辣腿 公然愛愛舞
- 打造漢學中心 彰縣擬活用書院空間
- 農會三階段選舉 基層促修法直選
- 雲林傳出亂丟禽屍 最重罰百萬
- 清泉崗案複驗 8官兵染一級毒品
- 育人學童種花義賣 幫同學圓夢
- 背痛不是骨刺 前列腺癌作怪
- 自由廣場》CBI盾徽頻繁出現的暗示？
- 法極右派總統候選人 失豁免權恐面臨起訴
- 板橋果菜市場4月試營 採電子交易
- 佃農包圍警所 還原北斗暴動真相
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Perng urges US to remove NT dollar from watch list
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email