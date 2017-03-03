《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 NTU professor says probe results faked
CODE OF SILENCE? Chang Cheng-chi said that on the day the scandal erupted, top university officials warned her to ‘keep her mouth shut’ about problematic papers
By Sean Lin / Staff reporter
National Taiwan University （NTU） professor of dentistry Chang Cheng-chi （張正琪） yesterday accused the institution of having fabricated the results of an investigation into problematic scientific papers by professor Kuo Min-liang’s （郭明良） research team in an attempt to make her a “scapegoat.”
Citing results from an ad-hoc investigation committee, the university on Saturday last week said that Chang, a member of Kuo’s team, is to be fired over breaches of academic integrity after copying and inappropriately editing images in three medical papers.
The papers were published by the Journal of the National Cancer Institute in 2006, Cell Death and Differentiation in 2013 and Oral Oncology in 2013.
The university said that Chang was the de facto author of a retracted article published by the Journal of Biological Chemistry in 2008, which Kuo supervised, adding that she also oversaw experiments conducted for the research.
The papers showed falsified findings in a number of duplicated images, the university said.
NTU said that Chang is to be disqualified as a professor, dismissed, barred from reapplying for lecturing positions at the university for five years and prohibited from requesting research grants from the institute for five years.
NTU professor and NTU Hospital vice superintendent Lin Ming-tsan （林明燦）, who is listed as the paper’s first author, was barred from taking managerial posts at the university for five years and would not be able to apply for research funds for two years.
Speaking at a news conference in Taipei, Chang rejected the accusations, saying that she was a “scapegoat” and a victim of a “political power struggle” on the campus.
Chang said that she is only responsible for the 2008 article, but her contribution was limited to editing portions written in English, for which she was listed as the third author.
The committee’s conclusions are a “far cry from the truth,” as she did not provide any text or images for the paper, and she did not participate in the experiments.
The paper published by Oral Oncology, a master’s thesis she supervised, is entirely legitimate with no falsified or plagiarized information, she said, adding that no corrections to that paper have been sought.
Similarly, the article published by Cell Death and Differentiation contains no problematic data and has never been corrected, she said.
A duplicated image in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute article, which she is the first author of, was a careless mistake rather than a result of academic misconduct, Chang said, adding that she made a correction to the erroneous portions with the permission of the journal’s board of editors.
The committee’s investigation results were distorted, and the “disproportionate” punishments are the most severe in the university’s history, she said.
Chang called on the university to retract the punishments and give her a chance to defend herself, or else she would file a lawsuit to defend her reputation.
Chang said that she has been a conscientious faculty member who owes her achievements to NTU and that she could not conceive how the university could be so cruel as to destroy someone it has nurtured.
Chang said that on the evening of Nov. 11 last year, the same day the scandal erupted, she was called to NTU president Yang Pan-chyr’s （楊泮池） office, where a meeting between her, Kuo and the university’s top management — Yang, Kuo, NTU vice president Kuo Tei-wei （郭大維） and NTU secretary-general Lin Ta-te （林達德） — was held.
During the meeting, Yang and Lin told her to “keep her mouth shut” about the incident, she said.
It was at about the same time that a “cyberbullying campaign” was launched against her, with some netizens on Professional Technology Temple （PTT）, the nation’s largest online academic bulletin board, insinuating that she had seduced Yang, her postdoctoral research adviser, and had “traded [sexual] favors for personal gain,” Chang said, adding that she believed the rumormongers had been mobilized.
She said that she had gathered evidence of the accusations and would file lawsuits against the people who wrote them to restore her reputation.
Lin denied that Chang had been told to “keep her mouth shut.”
All investigation results were produced after a stringent review procedure by medical experts, deans and representatives from 11 departments, he said, adding that Chang has the right to appeal the penalties while the school waits for the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Education to conclude their investigations into the case.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- IS首嗆中 將發動「血流成河」恐襲
- 為何不贊成在台部署薩德？ 馮世寬回應了
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- HBL四強男孩一句話
- NBA球星訪台吃什麼？台北W飯店健康特餐曝光！
- adidas Originals東京青春 都會時髦
- 聯邦銀前2月稅前盈餘4.87億
- 沉寂15年 糯米糰復古出輯
- 二手家具變素材 偏鄉教室像客廳
- 唐鳳臉書公布 FbStart團隊將來台設立據點
- 江蕙遭控25年前搶人老公 經紀人質疑爆料者居心何在
- 高通晶片結合F1賽車
- 大福彩 頭獎連50摃
- 簽賭欠債被捅肛？刺傷屁股啦
- 堀北真希閃退演藝圈 為愛甘當家庭主婦
- 《延後到校時間》苗栗高中、文華國小 率先實施
- 台東擴大限塑上路 管制對象7類變14類
- 威力彩頭獎摃龜 今彩539頭獎開出1注！
- 塵爆15死484傷 家屬：對司法已無期待
- 裸體醉漢襲警 警專實習生嚇抖撥不出電話
- 高雄關3/9標售太陽能板、磁磚 開放看貨
- 跟超商合作 悠遊卡可集點享優惠
- 詹啟賢角逐國民黨主席 這事讓謝金河說話了…
- 新店鐵皮工廠大火傳5人受困 消防上百人到場撲救
- 司改會議》處理貪腐法人犯罪 林志潔：燃眉之急
- 自由廣場》年金改革四點建議
- MLB》回憶在馬林魚的第一年 陳偉殷：太糟糕了
- 沒有大谷的缺憾 菅野補起來了
- 冷氣團發威！ 淡水低溫已下探到8.9度
- BY2秀辣腿 公然愛愛舞
- 打造漢學中心 彰縣擬活用書院空間
- 農會三階段選舉 基層促修法直選
- 雲林傳出亂丟禽屍 最重罰百萬
- 清泉崗案複驗 8官兵染一級毒品
- 育人學童種花義賣 幫同學圓夢
- 背痛不是骨刺 前列腺癌作怪
- 自由廣場》CBI盾徽頻繁出現的暗示？
- 法極右派總統候選人 失豁免權恐面臨起訴
- 板橋果菜市場4月試營 採電子交易
- 佃農包圍警所 還原北斗暴動真相
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 NTU professor says probe results faked
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email