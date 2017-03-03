《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ridership falls as airport MRT line officially opens
By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter
Ridership on the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT line on its first day of commercial operations was significantly lower than the levels during the line’s trial period, with commuters and travelers going to the airport replacing people who want to see the new line.
The line was officially launched yesterday following a one-month trial period, during which passengers were allowed to ride the line free of charge.
Taoyuan Metro Corp, which operates the line, said passengers would be given a 50 percent discount during the first month of operations in a bid to encourage ridership.
The Taipei Times boarded an express train at noon heading to the airport from Taipei Main Station and returned from Airport Terminal 2 Station to Taipei Main Station on a regular train.
While large numbers of people boarded the train at Taipei Main Station, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Station and Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 stations, only a few people boarded the train in the stations between Taipei Main Station and Taoyuan Airport.
To celebrate the line’s launch, the company has prepared 60,000 packs of Kuai Kuai （乖乖） snacks to be given to passengers at the 21 stations along the line.
The snack’s packaging features an express train and a regular train on the front and a map of the airport line on the back.
Some people have questioned the company’s ability to turn the airport line into a profitable operation.
The line cost about NT$113.85 billion （US$3.7 billion）, which was paid entirely by the central government. Operational costs are to be shouldered by local governments, including the Taoyuan City Government （64 percent）, the New Taipei City Government （3 percent） and the Taipei City Government （6 percent）.
The three local governments had jointly provided NT$3 billion at the project’s initial stage as an operational fund, but half of that amount has been used since 2011.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan （賀陳旦） said that ridership was higher earlier this week due to the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, adding that the number would inevitably drop since people have returned to their jobs.
“I think the number of passengers would increase, given the discount during the first month of operations. We will also coordinate with local governments to ensure that people can transfer to the airport line from public buses,” Hochen said.
Asked when the line can start redeeming its operating costs, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan （鄭文燦） said that the experiences with the MRT systems in Taipei and Kaohsiung have shown that the line would not turn a profit in the first few years of operation.
However, he said the airport line has some advantages that can help it increase passenger numbers.
“People use the airport line to go to the airport, to commute, to go to the hospital, to watch baseball games, to go to school and to go shopping. I believe the number of passengers would increase over time because there is a demand for this service. All we want to focus on right now is to provide quality service so that both domestic and international visitors feel that the airport line is a convenient, smart and user-friendly system. I am sure that the central government understands as well that the airport line serves not only Taoyuan residents, but all the people in the nation,” Cheng said.
Taoyuan International Airport Corp said that MRT passengers, including flight passengers and airport workers, riding the line between Airport Terminal 1, Airport Terminal 2 and Airport Hotel stations would be able to do so for free if they use an EasyCard or iPass.
-
People take a group selfie at Taipei Main Station following the opening of the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT line. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
-
People yesterday ride the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT line following the line’s official opening. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
