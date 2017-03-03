《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 University panned over China letters
CENSOR: Shih Hsin University has accepted the ‘one China’ principle by promising to steer clear of politically sensitive course material, DPP Legislator Yeh Yi-chin said
By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA
Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Yeh Yi-chin （葉宜津） yesterday criticized Shih Hsin University over leaked “letters of agreement” signed with Chinese universities, saying that the school infringed upon the freedom of speech in universities and violated the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （兩岸人民關係條例）.
Yeh said that the letters’ contents, if true, would mean the acceptance of the “one China” principle by the university, which would censor freedom of speech in Taiwanese universities and hamper academic liberties.
Beijing’s “one China” principle asserts that Taiwan and China are parts of a single “China.”
The school allegedly promised that politically sensitive topics, such as “one China, one Taiwan,” “two Chinas” and Taiwanese independence, would not be covered in courses offered to Chinese students.
The university said the Lifelong Education Center, which signed the letters, is responsible for Chinese students’ short-term studies and has over the past few years welcomed Chinese students from more than 50 colleges and universities, but since February 2015, three universities have been demanding that such a letter be signed before sending students — about 30 to 45 every semester.
The Ministry of Education yesterday identified the Chinese schools as Zhejiang University of Media and Communications, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University and Jiangsu Normal University.
The freedom to teach is an important link in democracy and is guaranteed by the Constitution, Presidential Office spokesperson Alex Huang （黃重諺） said.
The university may have violated Article 33 of the act, which states that contractual cooperation between Taiwanese and Chinese universities must comply with regulations, not be driven by political agendas and must be declared to the ministry beforehand, Minister of Education Pen Wen-chung （潘文忠） said yesterday.
Academic exchanges, while encouraged, must be on equal footing and mutually beneficial, Pan said, adding that the ministry is looking into the issue.
The Mainland Affairs Council said cross-strait academic exchanges should leave politics aside, adding that such exchanges aid the stability and peaceful development of cross-strait affairs.
Shih Hsin University released a statement yesterday, saying that the letters complied with the act.
The letters do not represent the university and are provided on an individual basis upon request, the university said.
The letters were deemed as “detailed explanations of courses,” rather than a “letter of agreement,” despite being titled as such, the university said.
Lifelong Education Center director Chiu Chih-chun （邱志淳） declined to comment when reached by the media on Wednesday.
Additional reporting by Lin Liang-sheng, Rachel Lin
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- IS首嗆中 將發動「血流成河」恐襲
- 為何不贊成在台部署薩德？ 馮世寬回應了
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- HBL四強男孩一句話
- NBA球星訪台吃什麼？台北W飯店健康特餐曝光！
- adidas Originals東京青春 都會時髦
- 聯邦銀前2月稅前盈餘4.87億
- 沉寂15年 糯米糰復古出輯
- 二手家具變素材 偏鄉教室像客廳
- 唐鳳臉書公布 FbStart團隊將來台設立據點
- 江蕙遭控25年前搶人老公 經紀人質疑爆料者居心何在
- 高通晶片結合F1賽車
- 大福彩 頭獎連50摃
- 簽賭欠債被捅肛？刺傷屁股啦
- 堀北真希閃退演藝圈 為愛甘當家庭主婦
- 《延後到校時間》苗栗高中、文華國小 率先實施
- 台東擴大限塑上路 管制對象7類變14類
- 威力彩頭獎摃龜 今彩539頭獎開出1注！
- 塵爆15死484傷 家屬：對司法已無期待
- 裸體醉漢襲警 警專實習生嚇抖撥不出電話
- 高雄關3/9標售太陽能板、磁磚 開放看貨
- 跟超商合作 悠遊卡可集點享優惠
- 詹啟賢角逐國民黨主席 這事讓謝金河說話了…
- 新店鐵皮工廠大火傳5人受困 消防上百人到場撲救
- 司改會議》處理貪腐法人犯罪 林志潔：燃眉之急
- 自由廣場》年金改革四點建議
- MLB》回憶在馬林魚的第一年 陳偉殷：太糟糕了
- 沒有大谷的缺憾 菅野補起來了
- 冷氣團發威！ 淡水低溫已下探到8.9度
- BY2秀辣腿 公然愛愛舞
- 打造漢學中心 彰縣擬活用書院空間
- 農會三階段選舉 基層促修法直選
- 雲林傳出亂丟禽屍 最重罰百萬
- 清泉崗案複驗 8官兵染一級毒品
- 育人學童種花義賣 幫同學圓夢
- 背痛不是骨刺 前列腺癌作怪
- 自由廣場》CBI盾徽頻繁出現的暗示？
- 法極右派總統候選人 失豁免權恐面臨起訴
- 板橋果菜市場4月試營 採電子交易
- 佃農包圍警所 還原北斗暴動真相
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 University panned over China letters
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email