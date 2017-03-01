| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Nation’s first bird flu death: CDC

2017-03-01  03:00

ORGAN FAILURE: The 69-year-old man developed drug resistance to antiviral treatments and had a history of hypertension, which is a known risk factor, doctors said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control （CDC） has confirmed the nation’s first human fatality from the H7N9 avian influenza virus.

The CDC yesterday said a Taiwanese man who was infected with the virus while he was in China died on Monday after about one month of hospital treatment.

Airport quarantine personnel detected flu symptoms in the 69-year-old man, who worked in China, when he arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 25 after he sought medical attention and was hospitalized. It was confirmed that the man had contracted the virus.

“Although the medical team at the hospital’s intensive care unit and infection specialists tried their best to treat the patient, he unfortunately died of multiple organ failure,” CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo （羅一鈞） said.

He said the patient was hospitalized for serious pneumonia, but the virus developed resistance to common antiviral drugs during treatment. A novel antiviral agent that was purchased from Japan for treating Ebola was administered to try and save him.

“The man was more than 60 years old and had a history of chronic hypertension. Antiviral drug resistance developed during his treatment, as well as serious pneumonia and increased oxygen demand, which are known risk factors associated with H7N9 avian influenza deaths,” Lo said. “We express deep regret over his death.”

Since 2013, five human H7N9 avian influenza virus infections have been reported in Taiwan, all contracted in China, among them an 86-year-old Chinese visitor who died of the disease in January 2014, the centers said.

A total of 461 human H7N9 avian influenza virus infections have been confirmed in China since October last year, including 128 in Jiangsu Province, 79 in Zhejiang Province, 52 in Guangdong Province and 50 in Anhui Province, Lo said.

The CDC urged people who are in or planning to visit China to avoid contact with birds, maintain proper hygiene, avoid eating raw poultry or eggs and wear a mask. People should report to an airport quarantine station if flu-like symptoms occur after returning to Taiwan.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
第89屆奧斯卡
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
香噴噴✧咖哩燒子排
高麗菜味噌湯
酥炸小菜✧香菇蝦球
密技！煎魚不再黏鍋
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Nation’s first bird flu death: CDC


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年3月1日‧星期三‧丁酉年二月初四日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.