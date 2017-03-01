| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Several injured as campaigners clash in Liberty Square

2017-03-01  03:00

By Chang Hung-ta and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Free Taiwan Party Chairman （FTP） Tsay Ting-kuei （蔡丁貴） and his supporters yesterday clashed with pro-unification groups at the Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石） Memorial Hall’s Liberty Square in Taipei, leaving several people hurt.

Tsay and his supporters were assembling for a 228 Peace Memorial Day demonstration against the memorial, demanding the removal of a Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石） statue that they said is an “authoritarian totem.”

Pro-unification groups, including the China Unification Promotion Party （CUPP）, held a counter-demonstration near the square, which led to violence later in the day.

Tsay made a speech prior to the altercation.

FTP and CUPP supporters reportedly exchanged racially charged slurs throughout the day, such as Zhina （支那, a derogatory term for China） and Wokou （倭寇, a derogatory term for Japanese）.

Following his speech, Tsay tried to enter the square, but was prevented by police from doing so.

Campaigners from both sides then entered the square through other entrances, resulting in verbal and physical altercations.

Several CUPP members allegedly pushed into the crowd to forcibly take banners from pro-independence campaigners and tore them to pieces.

Tsay said Chiang was “a genocidaire” and demanded that President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） issue an executive order to remove Chiang’s statutes from public places, adding that Taiwan must become independent and overthrow “the Republic of China government-in-exile.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
第89屆奧斯卡
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
香噴噴✧咖哩燒子排
高麗菜味噌湯
酥炸小菜✧香菇蝦球
密技！煎魚不再黏鍋
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Several injured as campaigners clash in Liberty Square


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年3月1日‧星期三‧丁酉年二月初四日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.