《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ex-president Ma in US for 12-day visit with leaders
/ Staff writer, with CNA
Former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） is to depart today for a 12-day visit to the US that will take him to New York, Boston and Washington for visits with academics, members of Congress and Taiwanese expatriates.
Ma is to fly into New York, where he will stay until Saturday. He will then go to Boston, an itinerary released by Ma’s office said.
In New York, Ma is to attend a luncheon hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations and a dinner party held by the Asia Society to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the society’s Center on US-China Relations.
Ma is expected to visit the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, be interviewed by CNN chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour; attend a round-table forum sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations, meet with New York University law students, and call on the National Committee on American Foreign Policy.
While in Boston, on Monday next week Ma is to visit his alma mater Harvard University, where in 1981 he graduated with a degree in law, to deliver a speech titled From Harvard Law School to the Presidential Office of the Republic of China.
Ma is to fly to Washington later that day, where he is expected to visit the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, the city’s Chinatown neighborhood and the Brookings Institution, where he is to give a speech.
Ma is to visit members of Congress on Wednesday and Thursday next week and meet Taiwanese expatriates and students in the Greater Washington area.
He is scheduled to fly back to Taiwan on Saturday next week.
The trip will be Ma’s second to the US since stepping down in May last year, after he last year attended an Asian leadership forum at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.
