| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chiang Kai-shek removal backed

2017-02-27  03:00

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Relatives of 228 Incident victims yesterday called on the government to follow through on its proposal to rename the Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石） Memorial Hall and remove its authoritarian symbols as part of efforts to address past human rights violations.

Following the Ministry of Culture’s announcement on Saturday that it is working on a bill to reinvent the hall — that might rename the Taipei landmark and remove Chiang’s statue from it — a number of families of the victims of the incident held an impromptu news conference at the hall yesterday to express support for the changes.

Chiang was primarily responsible for the mass casualties of the 228 Massacre, but the former president has been “deified and enshrined in a massive imperial tomb,” which is an insult to those killed and their relatives, Memorial Foundation of 228 chief executive officer Yang Chen-long （楊振隆） said.

“The ubiquity of Chiang statues is unbearable for families of the victims, who know perfectly well Chiang’s role in the death of their relatives,” Yang said.

It is imperative to cease the glorification of Chiang so he can be judged for what he did, he said.

“High-school students donning Nazi costumes [in Hsinchu City last year] sparked international criticism, and we hope the same standards are applied to [the worship of Chiang],” Yang said.

The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） criticized the ministry, saying that the changes would cause social division, but the nation cannot redress the consequences of the KMT regime without bringing about transitional justice, he said.

Ou Yang Hui-mei （歐陽煇美） said her father, Ou Yang Wen （歐陽文） — a student of renowned painter Chen Cheng-po （陳澄波） — was wrongfully imprisoned for 12 years for participating in protests.

She criticized the decades-long public commemoration of Chiang despite the brutality of the massacre, and said the memorial hall could be repurposed into an exhibition center to display artworks created by victims and their relatives.

The government has not identified any perpetrators of the massacre although research published by the foundation in 2006 found Chiang primarily responsible for the massacre, foundation standing director Lin Li-tsai （林黎彩） said.

“There are only victims [of the 228 Incident], but there is no perpetrator. Conflicts cannot be resolved without historical responsibility being understood,” Lin said.

Lin urged the immediate passage of a law on transitional justice, which would lay the legal groundwork for seeking the truth of the Incident and holding Chiang and his accomplices accountable for the massacre.

Lin’s father was killed at a military base in Kaohsiung without a trial, she said.

Foundation standing director Lee Hui-sheng （李慧生）, whose grandfather went missing during the Incident, said the removal of merchandise associated with Chiang from the hall was justified.

The commercialization of products associated with Chiang hurts the families of victims, they said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
早餐✧芝麻全麥饅頭
奶油鮮蝦義大利麵
酸香辣✧泰式椒麻雞
芋頭去皮不咬手！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chiang Kai-shek removal backed


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月27日‧星期一‧丁酉年二月初二日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.