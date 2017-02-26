《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 NTU to fire two professors accused of academic fraud
By Sean Lin / Staff reporter
National Taiwan University （NTU） yesterday released stage-two investigation results on an academic fraud scandal involving professor Kuo Min-liang （郭明良）, which saw the university move to fire Kuo and professor Chang Cheng-chi （張正琪）, while clearing NTU president Yang Pan-chyr （楊泮池）, who cowrote four problematic papers published by Kuo’s team.
Two internal investigation teams and an investigation committee comprising members from outside the institution found that Kuo’s research team presented a host of misleading images in six papers, of which two have been retracted by science journals Nature Cell Biology and the Journal of Biological Chemistry.
The sheer number of problematic images was proof that Kuo “purposefully” added them to the papers, the report said.
The problems manifested in 2006, when Kuo — as the papers’ corresponding author — was responsible for supervising research work, but he chose to neglect the issue and involved a number of his graduate, doctoral and postdoctoral researchers in the presentation of more errors, it said.
The university decided to dismiss Kuo, who should assume “the greatest and ultimate responsibility,” it said.
Chang, whose name was absent from the first-stage investigation results, duplicated and improperly edited several images in four papers, including the 2008 article, of which she was the lead author, the investigation found.
She has been disqualified as a professor, dismissed, barred from re-applying for a teaching position at the university for five years and prohibited from requesting research grants from the school for five years.
Yang, who coauthored four problematic papers, “bears no responsibility” for the falsified data presented in the papers and therefore “has no reason to resign,” the university said.
In a 19-page report, the committee said Yang only provided some general advice on the direction of the research and his clinical insights on the four papers.
Yang’s involvement was limited to the parts he contributed and coauthors were responsible for checking their contributions to the paper, the committee said.
“By a vote of six to zero, our committee concluded that, based on Ministry of Science and Technology regulations, Dr Yang bears no responsibility for the manipulated figures that mainly involve immunoblots,” the committee said.
One of the questions the committee said it assessed was whether Yang should resign in the way former Minister of Education Chiang Wei-ling （蔣偉寧） did over an academic misconduct scandal 2014.
The question has been raised by educators who called for Yang to step down.
Chiang was unknowingly listed by his former student Chen Cheng-wu （陳震武） as a coauthor in a fake online peer review ring Chen helped create in an attempt to have work published by international journals.
Yang’s case fundamentally differs from the earlier case in the nature and the magnitude of the offense, the committee said.
“Therefore, we feel that it is inappropriate to suggest that, based on this earlier case, President Yang should resign,” it said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 違法事實明確 永采烘焙坊被重罰100萬元
- 移工悲歌／來台淪黑工14年 日操15小時無人問
- 下週汽柴油 估各小漲1角
- 千金小姐好壞 浪撲死會男
- 市中運男標槍 刷新大會23年紀錄
- 共享停車位計畫 柯P遭嗆「抄很大」
- 戶外辦PARTY 台東市生日蛋糕公園啟用
- 台灣燈會6座戲偶燈 分三地典藏
- 巡魚塭遇惡煞 老翁遭砍斷指
- 辛龍中1.2億樂透 鄉民辦案變4億
- 烘焙坊遭罰最高金額100萬 業者律師：太重了
- 羞！買保險套自曝尺寸 女店員驚訝喊「能用嗎」？
- 岡山地區小黃未按表收費 今年開罰14件
- 嘉市鐵路高架化 最快3月初核定
- 經典賽沒他很傷！ 王柏融專注對決侍JAPAN
- 自由談》沒有信賴，何來保護？
- （影音）女偶像麥克風出問題 意外證明頂級唱跳實力
- 劉以豪壁咚李千娜 導演偷加料 羨慕辛龍中樂透 許願竟成過去式
- 【深藍色心境】不懂女生
- 《奧斯卡預測》最佳影片「拉拉鍊」賭勝「月光下」 丹佐硬尬凱西搶影帝
- 宜蘭遊覽車業者勞檢 首日未違規
- VX神經毒劑 秒殺金正男
- KIMIKO八下操爭議後露面 孫協志談戀愛卡關
- 桃園與「美國第一大郡」 締結姊妹市
- 緬甸中資成衣廠罷工 300員工暴動
- 大福彩、大福獎摃龜！今彩539頭獎開出2注
- 大學生實習淪血汗工? 教部:2週內完成清查
- 瓜地馬拉火峰爆發 噴出岩漿和火山灰
- 高中木棒聯賽》藍愷青6.2局好投 撐不過「僵局」
- 屯區停快復慢 民代促設大配水池
- 香港天后驗貨 竟戳李榮浩小眼睛
- 為2400元 酒店妹慘遭斷牙
- 大賀兄弟曬鮮肉 大露屁股蛋
- 哪句話安慰自己最可笑？ 網友大推這一句...
- 童裝出清 初春挑新裝
- MLB》美式足球行不通 他小聯盟約定勇士轉戰棒壇
- 【私主張】當負面情緒來臨時
- 自由廣場》小英菩薩假中立
- 國安報告打臉川普？ 禁穆令7國家對美無威脅
- 新制勞退發紅包 140萬人帳戶多萬元
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 NTU to fire two professors accused of academic fraud
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email