《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Campaigners advocating jury trial system protest at Presidential Office
PEOPLE POWER: The Northern Taiwan Society chairman said juries are the only way to clean up a system fraught with personal bias, corruption and influence-peddling
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
Campaigners yesterday protested outside the Presidential Office Building, calling for the implementation of a jury system for criminal trials as a judicial reform subcommittee gathered to discuss possible reform measures.
Headed by former grand justice Hsu Yu-hsiu （許玉秀）, the subcommittee focused on a proposal to allow public participation in the judiciary and to have “lay assessors” take part in the criminal justice system, measures which have been long sought after by many members of the public and legal reform advocates.
The subcommittee discussed two proposals: one involving a jury system with 12 jurors, in line with the British and US legal systems; and a participatory jury system, which has more limited public participation of six jurors, in which the jury’s decision can be disregarded on stated opinions given by the judges.
Previous Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） governments and most judiciary officials favor the participatory system, with the Judicial Yuan and the Executive Yuan introducing legislation in 2012 for its implementation.
However, the proposal has been met with criticism and opposition from most judicial reform advocates, who have called for a jury trial system that gives the jury the power to reach a decision in criminal prosecution cases.
The protest was organized by Taiwan Jury Association, and was attended by members of Citizen Congress Watch, the Northern Taiwan Society, the Taiwan Citizen Participation Association, Taiwan Forever and other civic organizations.
“We are opposed to the position taken by the Judicial Yuan and by many of the members of the judicial reform subcommittee. They advocate the participatory jury system, which is judicial reform by fake means,” said Taiwan Jury System chairman Chang Ching （張靜）, who is a member of the subcommittee that convened yesterday.
“Civic organizations and legal experts have assessed the two systems, and have concluded that only by implementing the jury trial system can true public participation and transparency be realized to reflect the wishes and aspirations of society,” Chang said.
Northern Taiwan Society chairman Chang Yeh-shen （張葉森） said the jury trial system is the only way to end the shady operations of the justice system, which is fraught with personal bias, corruption, influence-peddling and political interference.
Other protesters questioned how representatives of judicial reform subcommittees were chosen, decrying it as a “secretive” operation that caused controversy with the selection of unsuitable members.
They said more than 90 percent of legal reform advocates nominated by civic groups did not make the list, while members from other groups with perceived political leanings and close relationships with the judiciary were selected.
“We represent the true aspirations of the public. Eighty percent of the public supports the jury trial system, according to surveys, but in this subcommittee I am in the minority,” Chang Ching said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 支持拆光老蔣銅像？投票結果讓議員直呼恐怖
- 打古趕攤抗日！今改叫恰恰中職隊長
- 圓山飯店白紙黑字給優惠 藍綠議員很「感冒」
- 「狂牛病過很久了」美準駐華大使要向中國推銷美牛
- 禽流感防疫 南市府設開放資料平台
- 2017日內瓦錶展專輯22：方圓錶盤時間藝術1
- 西螺大橋花燈 搬家到斗六
- 打造溫網室 5年補助70億
- 台東10飯店聯手 爭取火車專列包車
- 這素質令人憂心！ 警察開紅單 名字3字錯2字
- 8女控性侵 秦偉：無奈但不能說
- ＣＢＡ季後賽首輪 點名劉錚
- 防死禽「偷渡化製」 苗縣籲檢舉
- 酒駕耕耘機 農民衰罰2萬9
- 錶王的故事5
- 經典4鬥士 病後大丈夫》小葛打過「腎」仗 接棒洋基基特
- 強國「墳墓教室」標榜讓人重生 網友：古墓傳銷派
- 聯邦銀白金卡買機票 可享海外全程旅平險
- 劉奕兒遭襲擊 街頭飆速狂奔
- 709、710快捷公車今上路 都有免費試乘
- 拆除蔣介石銅像提案 政院：尊重並列入參考
- 北台購屋壓力 桃市最輕北市最重
- 2017日內瓦錶展專輯19：時間篇章如詩如畫2
- 土銀董事長凌忠嫄︰房價不太可能上漲
- 演唱會場館 環署將做震動體檢
- 江世明：把握機會行銷台灣
- 拿「冥」鈔買3萬元刮刮樂 15張只中千元
- 2017日內瓦錶展專輯21：時間篇章如詩如畫4
- 柯家洋柯震東 在家不聊李毓芬
- 台大解聘郭明良、張正琪2教授 楊泮池未受懲處
- 杜拜女網賽》詹皓晴爆冷 雙打殺進4強
- 2017日內瓦錶展專輯27：女力‧複雜錶力2
- 印尼4大富豪 財產抵1億貧民
- 一球入魂 珍貴紀錄零距離─早稻田大學野球部百年文物特展免費入場 球迷飽眼福
- 川普&梅伊骷髏伴舞 凱蒂佩芮《全英音樂獎》打臉主人
- 驚！女子隆胸成C罩杯 10年後填充物竟跑到背部
- 南市公幼將增16班 私幼教保券每年3萬
- 魂斷異鄉！ 加拿大交換生騎車自摔1死1傷
- 嘉義特教學校 紅花風鈴木正美
- 校園「腹瀉群聚」 苗縣傳3起
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Campaigners advocating jury trial system protest at Presidential Office
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email