| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
圓夢魔法師 讓愛心飛揚
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Koo focuses on youth corps funding

2017-02-25  03:00

CASH FLOW: Chen Li-wen said she did not know whether the corps had returned the government’s money, but that it used most of it organizing youth activities

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee yesterday consulted historians and former officials at the China Youth Corps at a hearing in Taipei to determine whether the corps is a Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） affiliate, but questions surrounding the foundation’s operations remained.

The committee’s investigation report found that the corps — known as the China Youth Anti-Communist National Salvation Corps until 2000 — was founded in 1952 after a resolution by the then-KMT Central Reform Committee in an effort to “depose Chinese communists and resist Soviet Union forces” following the KMT’s defeat in the Chinese Civil War and its retreat to Taiwan.

It organized camps to teach combat skills to young people at high-school level and above under the control of the Ministry of National Defense until 1969, when then-president Chiang Kai-shek’s （蔣介石） son, then-minister of national defense Chiang Ching-kuo （蔣經國）, took over as premier, the committee said.

The budgets granted to the corps by central government agencies were received by the then-KMT Central Committee （now the KMT Central Standing Committee）, which distributed the money to the corps, it said.

The corps later underwent a transformation and started organizing a variety of activities — including art classes, hiking and camping groups, and school graduation trips — and was designated a social organization overseen by the Executive Yuan, the committee said.

In 1989, it was registered as a private foundation, it said.

Asked by committee Chairman Wellington Koo （顧立雄） why the then-KMT Central Committee had received the money on behalf of the corps, corps deputy chief executive Cheng Fei-wen （鄭斐文） said he did not know.

Koo asked Chinese Cultural University history professor Tung Pao-cheng （董保城） whether the corps’ “instantaneous” transition from a government agency to a social organization, and later to a foundation, ran counter to social justice, since all its resources came from the central government.

Tung replied that during the Martial Law era, people were banned from forming groups and so the corps was monitored by the Executive Yuan.

After the Civil Associations Act （人民團體法） was passed in 1989, the corps was promptly registered as a foundation because it met all the qualifications, Tung said.

Koo asked former corps secretariat director Chao Ling-cheng （趙令正） why a number of members have doubled as presidents of education and cultural firms and foundations established by the corps.

Saying that the then-KMT government required all people aged between 16 and 25 to join the corps, he asked Chao why the corps’ size has shrunk to just 100 members.

Chao could not answer either question, saying the issues were not within his purview.

Former Academia Historica secretary-general Chen Li-wen （陳立文） said that she did not know whether the corps had returned the capital granted to it by the central government, but, as far as she knew, the corps used the majority of its funds on its work and organizing youth activities.

Koo said in an interview during an afternoon break that although information on how the corps acquired its funds was insufficient, the issue should not be dropped just because the corps was formed during the party-state era.

The committee is to focus its efforts to trace the cash flow to the corps between 1952 and 1969 by requesting more data from the Ministry of National Defense, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee Chairman Wellington Koo, right, gestures at a hearing in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee Chairman Wellington Koo, right, gestures at a hearing in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
悲！遊覽車翻覆
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧肉燥燒鳳翼
焗烤✧培根蘆筍卷
電鍋菜✧絲瓜蝦蛋盅
調味料有下鍋順序？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Koo focuses on youth corps funding


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月25日‧星期六‧丁酉年正月廿九日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.