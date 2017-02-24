| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
圓夢魔法師 讓愛心飛揚
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 University sets up group to collect opinions on statues

2017-02-24  03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

National Sun Yat-sen University has established a committee to help it determine the fate of campus statues of Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石） and Republic of China （ROC） founder Sun Yat-sen （孫逸仙）.

The increase in student support for transitional justice and increased incidents of vandalism of the statues prompted the school in Kaoshiung to seek a consensus on what should happen to the statues, school officials said on Wednesday.

The statues carry political weight, but their presence on campus has also overseen a multitude of students graduate, Department of Student Affairs head Yang Ching-li （楊靜莉） said.

The university decided not to act on its own, as the question of the statues’ fate provides a great opportunity for students, faculty, lecturers and alumni to discuss the issue, Yang said.

The university established the committee to sponsor debates and public hearings through on online voting platform devised by professor Liao Ta-chi （廖達琪）, Yang said.

After taking all opinions into consideration, the university will announce its decision at a news conference on April 5 at its Art Center, Yang said.

The center is housed in the building where Chiang stayed during visits to the university and April 5 will be the 42nd anniversary of his death, Yang said.

University dean Cheng Ying-yao （鄭英耀） said that there was a significant increase in support for transitional justice following the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） last year, and the statues’ removal might not be a bad idea because it would provide more space for staff and students.

However, the spirit of the university’s founding and the statues’ historical meaning must be considered, Cheng said.

The university has no stance and will respect whatever decision is reached, the dean said.

However, the statues will remain together whatever decision is made, Cheng said.

However, the question of a name change for the school has been removed from the list of issues up for discussion.

In related news, the Tainan City Government on Tuesday night removed a statue of Chiang in a roundabout in Yujing District （玉井）, the third such removal this month.

The Tainan City Government said the symbol of the authoritarian period should be left on the ash heap of history.

It called on the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）, which protested the removal, not to obstruct social progress.

Seven more Chiang statues in public spaces will also be removed, it said.

It removed 14 Chiang statues last year from elementary and junior-high schools.

Additional reporting by Tsai Wen-chu

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • A statue of Chiang Kai-shek stands in a roundabout in Tainan’s Yujing District in an undated photograph. The statue was removed on Tuesday night. Photo: Liu Wan-chun, Taipei Times

    A statue of Chiang Kai-shek stands in a roundabout in Tainan’s Yujing District in an undated photograph. The statue was removed on Tuesday night. Photo: Liu Wan-chun, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
悲！遊覽車翻覆
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧味噌烤鮭魚
輕鬆煮✧高麗菜捲
餃子皮料理✧蔥肉餅
這樣蒸魚才好吃！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 University sets up group to collect opinions on statues


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月24日‧星期五‧丁酉年正月廿八日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.