《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 University sets up group to collect opinions on statues
By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA
National Sun Yat-sen University has established a committee to help it determine the fate of campus statues of Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石） and Republic of China （ROC） founder Sun Yat-sen （孫逸仙）.
The increase in student support for transitional justice and increased incidents of vandalism of the statues prompted the school in Kaoshiung to seek a consensus on what should happen to the statues, school officials said on Wednesday.
The statues carry political weight, but their presence on campus has also overseen a multitude of students graduate, Department of Student Affairs head Yang Ching-li （楊靜莉） said.
The university decided not to act on its own, as the question of the statues’ fate provides a great opportunity for students, faculty, lecturers and alumni to discuss the issue, Yang said.
The university established the committee to sponsor debates and public hearings through on online voting platform devised by professor Liao Ta-chi （廖達琪）, Yang said.
After taking all opinions into consideration, the university will announce its decision at a news conference on April 5 at its Art Center, Yang said.
The center is housed in the building where Chiang stayed during visits to the university and April 5 will be the 42nd anniversary of his death, Yang said.
University dean Cheng Ying-yao （鄭英耀） said that there was a significant increase in support for transitional justice following the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） last year, and the statues’ removal might not be a bad idea because it would provide more space for staff and students.
However, the spirit of the university’s founding and the statues’ historical meaning must be considered, Cheng said.
The university has no stance and will respect whatever decision is reached, the dean said.
However, the statues will remain together whatever decision is made, Cheng said.
However, the question of a name change for the school has been removed from the list of issues up for discussion.
In related news, the Tainan City Government on Tuesday night removed a statue of Chiang in a roundabout in Yujing District （玉井）, the third such removal this month.
The Tainan City Government said the symbol of the authoritarian period should be left on the ash heap of history.
It called on the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）, which protested the removal, not to obstruct social progress.
Seven more Chiang statues in public spaces will also be removed, it said.
It removed 14 Chiang statues last year from elementary and junior-high schools.
Additional reporting by Tsai Wen-chu
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 藝人辛龍中1.2億樂透 分享給愛妻做善事！
- 經典賽Live》兄弟9局大逆轉 2分差擊敗古巴
- 微創開腦瘤 風險低傷口小
- 板橋中廣放送所空地 7月變公園綠地
- 川普政府政策 IMF副主席力挺
- 水利會長改選 泛綠有意競逐三人「鴨子划水」
- 台東衛所、藥局檢收站 藥品一年回收179公斤
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- 末代經典賽? 關鍵在美國隊
- 藝人辛龍中1.2億元樂透 台彩總經理這樣說...
- 要禁披薩上放鳳梨 冰島總統引熱議
- 長照2.0缺人 屏縣加開訓練班
- 夜市大學開學 70歲攤商阿伯也來
- HBL決賽搶票瘋 球迷漏夜排隊
- 開車開到沙堆裡？ 金門海邊奇觀
- 歐洲股市同步收黑
- 機車鑰匙未拔又找不到車 女急尋警方協助
- 攻蛋遇歌迷退票 女星嘆：怎麼可能沒感覺
- 崁頭厝自食其力 製售鳳梨醋籌錢
- 異常冷清 名媛帝寶2度流標
- 供毒害命 刑期7年起跳
- 百位高中職生 體驗日、西語文化
- 90歲前少將好學 第一名考取碩士班
- 曾是共產黨 中國配偶任新住民委員
- 新竹寶山農會賄選案 2被告10萬交保並限制住居
- 音樂會募得256萬 捐弱勢團體
- 2030年 南韓將成最長壽國
- 自由廣場》王聖文 郭瑤琪 沒收錢 還是可能被判刑
- 地中海沙灘 74名難民曝屍
- 勒索、縱火又涉賭 古坑鄉代主席鄭和義列治平
- 《228受難70週年》湯德章律師執業辦公桌 首次公開
- 佳里金唐殿燒王船 添載1.1萬包
- 為夫發願服務16年 7旬婦獲金牌志工
- 扯！男子喝太醉開上橋 追撞兩台警車
- 面交沒帶現金？假舒淇騙走iPhone7
- 向柯P宣戰了 王世堅嗆：打馬屠龍砍活寶
- 經典賽》中國隊不被看好 總教練：至少拚一勝
- 嘎嘎舊愛新歡4人行 寶兒不甘被劈忙堵人
- 杜拜女網》小詹大爆冷門 扳倒頭號種子雙打4強卡位
- 網路社群轉售健康食品或藥品賺外快 小心觸法
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 University sets up group to collect opinions on statues
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email