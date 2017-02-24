| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
圓夢魔法師 讓愛心飛揚
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Poultry shipments ban to be lifted

2017-02-24  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A nationwide ban on the slaughter and transportation of poultry is to be lifted today, as the avian influenza outbreak has been brought under control, Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien （林聰賢） said yesterday.

The government issued the ban on Friday last week in an effort to contain the spread of bird flu, particularly the highly pathogenic H5N6 virus.

The other bird flu virus strains found at the nation’s poultry farms were H5N2 and H5N8, the council said.

Lin said the ban was lifted because the outbreak had slowed over the past week.

The nation has gone four days without suspected cases of poultry being infected with the H5N6 strain, Lin said.

The virus has not been detected in chickens for eight consecutive days, the council said.

It said that 633 people who are under medical observation have not been diagnosed with the H5N6 strain.

The Animal Health Research Institute is to continue to analyze specimens, Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng （黃金城） said, adding that the institute was not ruling out the possibility of issuing another alert.

Wild fowl might still be infected with the H5N6 strain, Huang said.

Should new cases be found, poultry at local farms would be contained and culled if necessary, Huang said, adding that poultry farms within 1km of a reported case needs to send in samples.

Farms within a 3km to 5km radius would be visited by institute staff for confirmation that their poultry has not been infected before they can resume shipments, Huang said.

Duck farms have to undergo mandatory specimen checks and cannot continue shipments until all specimens are reported negative, he said.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health, nations are only taken off the influenza watch list if they go three months without an incident, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.

The council cannot guarantee there will be no relapse after the lifting of the ban, but the initial ban had greatly helped lower the risk, the bureau said.

Yesterday, 3,366 geese were culled on a farm in Chiayi County as a precautionary measure, it said.

The owner of the farm in Budai Township （布袋） reported an abnormal number of deaths among his geese, which were found to have signs of avian flu, the bureau said.

It was the first case of precautionary culling since the ban was issued last week, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Workers yesterday handle bags of dead geese following a cull at a goose farm in Chiayi County’s Budai Township. Photo: CNA, courtesy of the Chiayi County Livestock Disease Control Center

    Workers yesterday handle bags of dead geese following a cull at a goose farm in Chiayi County’s Budai Township. Photo: CNA, courtesy of the Chiayi County Livestock Disease Control Center

  • Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien, right, speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday to announce the lifting of the ban on poultry shipments. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

    Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien, right, speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday to announce the lifting of the ban on poultry shipments. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
悲！遊覽車翻覆
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧味噌烤鮭魚
輕鬆煮✧高麗菜捲
餃子皮料理✧蔥肉餅
這樣蒸魚才好吃！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Poultry shipments ban to be lifted


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月24日‧星期五‧丁酉年正月廿八日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.