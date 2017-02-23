《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Five charged over party death

2017-02-23 03:00

‘MORAL FAILINGS’: Prosecutor Chang Chieh-chin said it was not the first time that the suspects had used drugs and they set a bad example and corrupted moral values

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Prosecutors yesterday charged five people in connection to a case linked to the death of a 21-year-old woman following a party at the W Hotel in Taipei in December last year.

Prosecutors allege the evidence indicates that Chu Chia-lung （朱家龍） was the central figure in organizing and paying for the party — which ran for five days and was attended by his associates and several call girls.

Forensic testing showed that the dead woman, surnamed Kuo （郭）, had traces of eight illegal drugs in her body.

Prosecutors allege that Chu called suspected drug dealer Chang Tzu-yi （張子亦） — who was also charged — four times over the five days to have narcotics delivered to a VIP suite at the hotel, for which Chu reportedly paid more than NT$100,000.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office is seeking a 12-year jail term for Chu for breaches of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act （毒品危害防制條例）, the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act （藥事法） and use of illegal drugs causing death, while his associates Hung Sheng-yen （洪聖晏）, Chiang Che-wei （江哲瑋） and Tsai Yi-hsueh （蔡逸學） were charged after testing positive for narcotics.

Prosecutors requested terms of 11 to 12 years for Hung, Chiang and Tsai.

The case highlighted the practice of combination drug use, with narcotics packaged in coffee powder pouches or in candy.

Prosecutors said the telephone records of Chu and his associates showed they had hired at least four escorts to attend the party.

“Test results on the suspects showed they had consumed 10 types of illegal drugs, while Kuo was found to have eight different illegal drugs in her body,” Taipei Deputy Chief Prosecutor Chang Chieh-chin （張介欽） said.

Chang said that the substances found from the testing were ecstacy, ketamine and the amphetamines nimetazepam, mephedrone, methylone, MDA, para-methoxyamphetamine, 4-chloromethcathinone and enthylone, all of which are either Class 2 or Class 3 illegal drugs.

Chang called for heavy sentences, saying: “It was not the first time that Chu and the other suspects used drugs. Their actions set a bad example and corrupted the moral values of society.”

“They denied their involvement and tried to destroy evidence, trying to deceive and evade their responsibility, Chang said.

“They were contempt in their attitude and showed no remorse for their actions,” he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES