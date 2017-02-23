《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Five charged over party death
‘MORAL FAILINGS’: Prosecutor Chang Chieh-chin said it was not the first time that the suspects had used drugs and they set a bad example and corrupted moral values
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
Prosecutors yesterday charged five people in connection to a case linked to the death of a 21-year-old woman following a party at the W Hotel in Taipei in December last year.
Prosecutors allege the evidence indicates that Chu Chia-lung （朱家龍） was the central figure in organizing and paying for the party — which ran for five days and was attended by his associates and several call girls.
Forensic testing showed that the dead woman, surnamed Kuo （郭）, had traces of eight illegal drugs in her body.
Prosecutors allege that Chu called suspected drug dealer Chang Tzu-yi （張子亦） — who was also charged — four times over the five days to have narcotics delivered to a VIP suite at the hotel, for which Chu reportedly paid more than NT$100,000.
The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office is seeking a 12-year jail term for Chu for breaches of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act （毒品危害防制條例）, the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act （藥事法） and use of illegal drugs causing death, while his associates Hung Sheng-yen （洪聖晏）, Chiang Che-wei （江哲瑋） and Tsai Yi-hsueh （蔡逸學） were charged after testing positive for narcotics.
Prosecutors requested terms of 11 to 12 years for Hung, Chiang and Tsai.
The case highlighted the practice of combination drug use, with narcotics packaged in coffee powder pouches or in candy.
Prosecutors said the telephone records of Chu and his associates showed they had hired at least four escorts to attend the party.
“Test results on the suspects showed they had consumed 10 types of illegal drugs, while Kuo was found to have eight different illegal drugs in her body,” Taipei Deputy Chief Prosecutor Chang Chieh-chin （張介欽） said.
Chang said that the substances found from the testing were ecstacy, ketamine and the amphetamines nimetazepam, mephedrone, methylone, MDA, para-methoxyamphetamine, 4-chloromethcathinone and enthylone, all of which are either Class 2 or Class 3 illegal drugs.
Chang called for heavy sentences, saying: “It was not the first time that Chu and the other suspects used drugs. Their actions set a bad example and corrupted the moral values of society.”
“They denied their involvement and tried to destroy evidence, trying to deceive and evade their responsibility, Chang said.
“They were contempt in their attitude and showed no remorse for their actions,” he said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 228檔案 陳儀向蔣請兵電文曝光
- 民進黨記者會正妹成亮點 PTT鄉民問「她是誰？」
- 雙煞設局騙赴中 毒死越籍女富商
- 黃思婷心靈法會獻唱 印度出家圓夢
- 勵志！宅男打電玩 搖身成這部大片導演
- 網購糾紛打死人 9人到案
- 鵝鑾鼻「舊聯勤中心」廢墟 軍方盼ROT重生
- 《觀察筆記》反求諸己
- 彰化土雞場染H5N2 撲殺逾2萬隻
- 服役才年餘 海巡艦油管滲漏大軸下陷
- 李佳玲人妻受寵 稱霸新主播女神
- 〈美味教室〉奶油VS.植物油 甜點大挑戰
- 愛吃生冷幸福肥 婦人不孕急求醫
- 花蓮活禽管制 3.1前禁入台東
- 自由廣場》女僕餐廳不僱用男性，罰甚麼？
- 駐AIT美軍可否配槍 李大維：美有權決定
- 《北市107學年度起跑》國小本土語課 將納7新住民語言
- 一休一耕有困難 延長休耕申報
- 罹乾癬被當性病 受歧視還丟生意
- 缺水 東山咖啡產量恐減
- 情迷哈瓦那，海明威帶路暢遊─古巴
- 日外籍師笑福島生：有輻射會自體發光
- 清水衛生所海砂屋 爭取明年改建
- 【新住民子女臥虎藏龍】高英爭光 瑞士籍兄妹發明賽奪金
- 高雄3攤商展售活禽 最重罰15萬
- 腹瀉群聚74起 8成感染諾羅
- 陽明山山櫻半遮面 內湖寒櫻盛開
- 非洲10大宜居城市出爐！「上帝的故鄉」奪下冠軍
- 小米Note 2 3月開賣 美圖T8緊跟
- 罕見小白獅超可愛 依偎在爸媽身邊萌度爆表！
- 韓瑜疑表妹爆緋聞 助理出頭依傷害起訴
- 新任交大大隊長 六都最年輕
- 明氣溫驟降 中部以北有雨 北台灣低溫下探13度
- 范范不怕罵 空姐主動送鞋惹
- 甩「小腹婆」稱號 鄧紫棋發狠看食譜瘦身
- 迎法蒂瑪聖母像 萬金聖母聖殿226遊行
- 每天兩份奶 完善補充鈣質─成大家醫建議把握兒童生長關鍵期 攝取足夠鈣質與蛋白質
- 閒置20年 黃金海岸船屋要招商了
- 台幣小升1.1分
- 北市電動機車租借 3月起增至六區
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Five charged over party death
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email