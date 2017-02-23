《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Taipei court hands train bomber 30 years
SMALL BANG: Lin claimed he only wanted to commit suicide and did not plan to harm others, and the small amount of explosives did not cause significant damage
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced Lin Ying-chang （林英昌） to 30 years in jail for attempted murder and illegal use of explosives by detonating a pipe bomb inside a commuter train in Taipei.
Lin on July 7 set off a homemade pipe bomb inside a train near Songshan Railway Station, injuring 25 people, including himself.
Judges handed down a 20-year term for the attempted murder charges and added a 10-and-a-half-year sentence for manufacturing an explosive device, a violation of the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act （槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例）.
Initial reports of the incident sparked public fear of a terrorist attack, as bomb attacks targeting public transportation systems are rare in Taiwan.
Immediately after the incident, authorities swiftly combed through evidence and examined surveillance footage, from which they identified Lin as the lone suspect.
Investigators later found that 56-year-old Lin has a history of mental illness and cancer, and was estranged from his family.
During his trial, Lin defended his actions and requested leniency, saying he only wanted to commit suicide and did not intend to harm others.
The small quantity of explosives he used was not enough to damage the train carriage, he said.
However, lawyers representing the Taiwan Railways Administration told the court that Lin’s actions caused extensive damage to the train carriage, and left the public with the perception that the company was unsafe and had lax security, which led to a drop in passenger volumes in the following weeks.
Initially, the rail operator did not know Lin was the culprit and helped pay for his medical expenses — as it did for all injured passengers — which is why it filed a separate civil lawsuit against him seeking compensation, the lawyers said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 228檔案 陳儀向蔣請兵電文曝光
- 民進黨記者會正妹成亮點 PTT鄉民問「她是誰？」
- 王勝偉可望簽兩年約 平均月薪40萬
- 魏、杜合體秀 炒HIGH明星賽收視
- 印度女星遭性侵2小時 數男當街挾持 強拍裸照
- 牛棚「有心魔」 首戰硬不起來
- 宥勝罵髒話竟然喵喵叫
- 中、韓進口鍍面鋼品 我課5年反傾銷稅
- 小三通通關大樓又漏水 旅客走進金門「滑一跤」
- 服役才年餘 海巡艦油管滲漏大軸下陷
- 李佳玲人妻受寵 稱霸新主播女神
- 汪星人睡覺也要「塞好塞滿」 網友：超療癒！
- 中職熱身賽》林書逸3打點 菜鳥勝悍將
- 台東197縣道迄未修復 建設處：3月發包
- 停水又沒電 太平民眾快抓狂
- 【警方說法】警銬屬耗材 粗心警不會懲處
- 自由廣場》八月四日 關鍵還原
- 警打不開腳鐐 賊獲釋戴著趴趴走
- 雙北房價續下探 土城半數售屋降價
- SBL單週最佳球員》賀夫寶貝「心」氣象 助裕隆爭老二
- 修一例一休？ 林揆︰是企業的期待
- 為官兵授課 老師搭船親赴烏坵
- 大膽！ 玖壹壹竟被嘻哈天菜嗆「音樂很土」
- 第十二屆林榮三文學獎得獎作品集 免費贈送
- 勵志！宅男打電玩 搖身成這部大片導演
- 15歲開賓士 金正男對北韓從無野心
- 川普掌控Fed 傳安插自己人
- 球評劉孟竹：賀夫能投能切 情緒左右表現
- 彭斯提醒北約付錢「美國快沒耐性」
- 台東原民文創聚落 3設計師進駐
- NBA》去湖人或溜馬 美媒爆料：七六人將送走J.歐卡佛
- 鵝鑾鼻「舊聯勤中心」廢墟 軍方盼ROT重生
- 防禽疫兩樣情禽肉攤冷清、雞肉飯滿座
- 流浪狗變校犬 駐守武陵高中
- 水荒 鄭文燦倡石門水庫桃園專用
- 台灣隊LIVE賽事 有線無線都能看
- 新疆汽車納管 強制安裝定位系統
- 北投星光足浴 小資行程泡幸福
- 林生祥領軍5月開唱 魏德聖林昶佐力薦
- 大福彩、大福獎摃龜！今彩539頭獎開出1注
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Taipei court hands train bomber 30 years
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email