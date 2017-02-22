| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
獨家》賊戴腳鐐奔醫院求助遭拒 轉往消防隊求救
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Ker urges Ma Ying-jeou to plead guilty

2017-02-22  03:00

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） should admit to his part in the 2013 illegal wiretapping case so that he can maintain his dignity, Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming （柯建銘） said yesterday at a hearing at the Taipei District Court.

Ker and Ma attended what was expected to be the final hearing of the case, with Ker the plaintiff and Ma the defendant.

“It has been three years since this case started. This is the most crucial time in the hearing. Taiwan must make a departure from the past. This is a watershed moment,” Ker said. “We must defend the Constitution. It will be a historic judgement to terminate authoritarian rule by the secret police and the state intelligence apparatus.”

“This is a landmark case for Taiwanese to strive for judicial reform and a nation upholding due process,” Ker said. “In the two prior hearings, Ma could not defend himself. He placed blame on his personal secretary and [then-prosecutor-general] Huang Shih-ming （黃世銘）.”

Ker said he is confident he would win the case.

“I urge Ma to admit his guilt so that he can maintain his dignity,” Ker said.

Ma declined to comment outside the hearing yesterday.

Ma has been accused of contravening the Criminal Code, the Communication Security and Surveillance Act （通訊監察保護法） and the Personal Information Protection Act （個人資料保護法） in connection with a 2013 case when Huang investigated allegations of improper political lobbying by wiretapping telephone conversations between Ker and then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng （王金平） of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）.

Ker accused Ma of asking Huang to disclose details of the ongoing investigation and then leaking the confidential information to then-premier Jiang Yi-huah （江宜樺） and then-Presidential Office spokesman Lo Chih-chiang （羅智強） in September 2013.

Ma conducted a live broadcast to the KMT’s Evaluation and Disciplinary Committee members on Sept. 11, 2013, accusing Ker of political lobbying and called on members to oust Wang, which led to a power struggle and attempted purges in what became known as the “September strife.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Former president Ma Ying-jeou arrives at the Taipei District Court yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

    Former president Ma Ying-jeou arrives at the Taipei District Court yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
悲！遊覽車翻覆
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧日式燒肉
清爽餐✧苦瓜什錦炒
滷味✧五香紅棗雞翅
蒸出Ｑ彈包子饅頭！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Ker urges Ma Ying-jeou to plead guilty


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月22日‧星期三‧丁酉年正月廿六日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.