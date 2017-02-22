《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Ker urges Ma Ying-jeou to plead guilty
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
Former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） should admit to his part in the 2013 illegal wiretapping case so that he can maintain his dignity, Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming （柯建銘） said yesterday at a hearing at the Taipei District Court.
Ker and Ma attended what was expected to be the final hearing of the case, with Ker the plaintiff and Ma the defendant.
“It has been three years since this case started. This is the most crucial time in the hearing. Taiwan must make a departure from the past. This is a watershed moment,” Ker said. “We must defend the Constitution. It will be a historic judgement to terminate authoritarian rule by the secret police and the state intelligence apparatus.”
“This is a landmark case for Taiwanese to strive for judicial reform and a nation upholding due process,” Ker said. “In the two prior hearings, Ma could not defend himself. He placed blame on his personal secretary and [then-prosecutor-general] Huang Shih-ming （黃世銘）.”
Ker said he is confident he would win the case.
“I urge Ma to admit his guilt so that he can maintain his dignity,” Ker said.
Ma declined to comment outside the hearing yesterday.
Ma has been accused of contravening the Criminal Code, the Communication Security and Surveillance Act （通訊監察保護法） and the Personal Information Protection Act （個人資料保護法） in connection with a 2013 case when Huang investigated allegations of improper political lobbying by wiretapping telephone conversations between Ker and then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng （王金平） of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）.
Ker accused Ma of asking Huang to disclose details of the ongoing investigation and then leaking the confidential information to then-premier Jiang Yi-huah （江宜樺） and then-Presidential Office spokesman Lo Chih-chiang （羅智強） in September 2013.
Ma conducted a live broadcast to the KMT’s Evaluation and Disciplinary Committee members on Sept. 11, 2013, accusing Ker of political lobbying and called on members to oust Wang, which led to a power struggle and attempted purges in what became known as the “September strife.”
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 經典賽Live》胡金龍、蔣智賢建功 台灣4：2勝古巴
- 經典賽》古巴球員超愛來台灣 瘋狂大採購
- 狠甩小布5個月 裘莉哽咽談婚變︰我們永遠都是一家人
- 海豚灣童星組幫派 不起訴
- 年營收逾48萬跨境電商 未繳稅最高罰3萬
- 卡森斯變鵜鶘 學弟一眉樂翻
- 沒簽約金、月薪3萬 何紹彬勇敢追「美」夢
- 永業砸27億 打造6個保時捷全功能展示中心
- 全球武器交易熱 創冷戰後新高
- 被「紅色閃電」電到 台灣隊首戰「投」降
- 木村拓哉被爆養小三 還有私生子
- 社論》如何使司法不令人心生恐懼？
- 中山大清寒生金福源論文躍國際 逕讀博士班
- 大樂透摃龜！ 今彩539頭獎開出1注
- 東區挖破水管 10萬戶停限水36小時
- 這不是詐騙！輕忽簡訊傳繳燃料費 小心財產遭查扣
- 鴨場、疫區1公里內禽場 全面檢驗
- 「房產王」權相佑 寵子愛妻「名」堂多
- 躲字母哥「顏扣」 柯瑞趴倒耍寶
- 小啟
- 自由廣場》失竊的世代 談台灣母語
- 《藍色男孩》打敗《樂來越愛你》 奪最佳原創劇本
- 網球》瑞士球王不退休 費德勒：再打三年
- 賣移民配額騙錢 加碼博弈吸2.9億
- 燈節移除路燈將移回 與號誌共桿
- 〈愛情隨堂考〉溝通不良 戀情告急中
- 復興區降雨減 部落面臨缺水
- 松雪泰子、橋本愛《古都》扮母女 華麗和服要價7位數
- 助連俞涵掃情傷 李國毅逼愛苗
- 花蓮區漁會選舉 參選人數破紀錄
- 今年擴大資本支出 台郡華通不手軟
- 主燈鳳凰來儀 雲林縣府留下典藏
- 全國首座綠建築柴油車檢測站 龜山揭牌
- 〈三代同堂樂〉展開第三人生
- 生醫園區滿租 將建第2大樓
- 張學友鬆口明年再攻北高 賣力唱跳扭傷腳
- 3局殺無赦 陳冠宇火力全開
- 同安國小轉型 家長、校友憂廢校先兆
- Thomas Sabo 詮飾狂野非洲原力
- 紐西蘭幸福企業 全年休假無上限
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Ker urges Ma Ying-jeou to plead guilty
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email