| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry pans Spain over deportation of Taiwanese

2017-02-20  03:00

/ Staff Writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday expressed concern over what it called an “unfriendly” act by Spain to deport a group of Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects to China.

The ministry said it would summon Spain’s representative to Taiwan a second time to reiterate its stance on the issue and inform the representative of its intention “to review the existing bilateral cooperation and interaction in a strict manner.”

The Spanish government agreed to a request from Beijing to deport 269 Taiwanese and Chinese suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in telecom fraud to China, the ministry said.

The decision has infringed upon the rights of the Taiwanese and defies the European value of humanism, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Taipei yesterday criticized the Spanish government for ignoring the nationality principle, which says that a sovereign nation can adopt criminal laws that govern the conduct of its nationals even while outside of its borders.

The ministry expressed regret that Spanish authorities deported the Taiwanese suspects to China and strongly condemned the action.

The suspects were arrested in December last year in a joint operation between Spain and China, the ministry said, adding that more than 200 of the suspects are Taiwanese.

Over the past two months, the government has held negotiations with Spain in the hope that the Taiwanese suspects can be sent back to Taiwan for investigation and trial, the ministry said.

The ministry last month summoned Spain’s Representative to Taiwan Jose Luis Echaniz Cobas and explained the government’s stance on the issue, asking for the deportation of the Taiwanese to Taiwan based on the nationality principle.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
悲！遊覽車翻覆
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
多汁✧牛蒡漢堡排
洋蔥柴魚炒麵飯
點心✧QQ地瓜球
牛排血水不是血！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry pans Spain over deportation of Taiwanese


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月20日‧星期一‧丁酉年正月廿四日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.