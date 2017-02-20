《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry pans Spain over deportation of Taiwanese
/ Staff Writer, with CNA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday expressed concern over what it called an “unfriendly” act by Spain to deport a group of Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects to China.
The ministry said it would summon Spain’s representative to Taiwan a second time to reiterate its stance on the issue and inform the representative of its intention “to review the existing bilateral cooperation and interaction in a strict manner.”
The Spanish government agreed to a request from Beijing to deport 269 Taiwanese and Chinese suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in telecom fraud to China, the ministry said.
The decision has infringed upon the rights of the Taiwanese and defies the European value of humanism, it said in a statement on Saturday.
Taipei yesterday criticized the Spanish government for ignoring the nationality principle, which says that a sovereign nation can adopt criminal laws that govern the conduct of its nationals even while outside of its borders.
The ministry expressed regret that Spanish authorities deported the Taiwanese suspects to China and strongly condemned the action.
The suspects were arrested in December last year in a joint operation between Spain and China, the ministry said, adding that more than 200 of the suspects are Taiwanese.
Over the past two months, the government has held negotiations with Spain in the hope that the Taiwanese suspects can be sent back to Taiwan for investigation and trial, the ministry said.
The ministry last month summoned Spain’s Representative to Taiwan Jose Luis Echaniz Cobas and explained the government’s stance on the issue, asking for the deportation of the Taiwanese to Taiwan based on the nationality principle.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 郭泓志︰去年若上一軍 就選擇退休了
- 兩棲船塢登陸艦、沱江艦量產 今年啟動
- 通霄鎮長A百萬判18年 不滿「刑期比林益世重」
- 富邦即將「約定」 統一差在主力
- 仁義潭蓄水剩3成9 嘉義3月恐限水
- 施君涵／心靈感應的神祕地點
- 父子檔改良金爐 獲大馬發明獎
- 永靖農會賄聲賄影 5人被傳喚
- 許富凱春酒嗨破褲 感念寇桑群星留位
- 吳敦義稱搭高鐵不坐商務車廂 網友抓包打臉
- 父子5樓掛看板 遭帆布掃落雙亡
- 英跳水金童 被爆背著未婚夫偷吃男模
- 救援設備再進化 新北消獲贈電動軍刀鋸
- 企業+醫療 市府：育成10長照社企
- 全台76監測站PM2.5濃度 高屏包辦了前3名
- 公園餵鴿鳥 北南兩市開8罰單
- 臉書充斥中國賣家 退貨找嘸人
- 山佳車站完工 CK124蒸氣車「逗鬧熱」
- 張立昂受凍演哭戲 強忍顫抖
- 大福彩頭獎摃龜
- 酒駕逆向撞人肇逃 邊睡邊開10分內被逮
- 與安倍蜜月期後 川普帳單受矚目
- 才結婚2個月 丁文琪為他直接卡了林宥嘉
- 台灣隊全面啟動 7熱身賽擂戰鼓
- 〈失戀共和國〉棄愛追夢 祝你幸福
- 川普續轟五媒體「美國人公敵」
- 阿根廷小島 上百萬隻企鵝齊聚
- 奪廟產 殺住持未遂 惡檢顏漢文入監
- 週四冷氣團南下 轉濕冷
- 創業別怕失敗 唐鳳：提升為志業
- 墨國地洞水晶內 微生物活了5萬年
- SBL》台銀季後賽渺茫 裕隆賀夫轟29分率隊衝第二
- 〈貓收藏〉 期待貓咪出現
- 31歲亞曼達當訃聞小編 忘年交82歲影后
- 〈往事留聲機 〉少年組來了
- 日跨性別電影宣傳 北捷要咔嚓
- 《申請金氏紀錄》260兩黃金龜 澎湖1酒店古禮迎回
- 全國禁宰7天 補償金約3億
- 大溪─捷運永寧站快捷公車 首週全免費
- 遭酸貪便宜 蝶戀花受難家屬嗆生活苦
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry pans Spain over deportation of Taiwanese
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email