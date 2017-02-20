| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Exhibition remembers pro-democracy movements

2017-02-20  03:00

PROTESTS: Although the DPP was founded in 1986, few members took part in pro-democracy action at the time, which was led by regular people, Yeh Chu-lan said

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

An exhibition commemorating pro-democracy movements in Taiwan following the 228 Incident opened in the National 228 Memorial Museum yesterday, with campaigners calling for holding those responsible for the massacre to account and disclosing documents related to the Incident to achieve transitional justice.

The exhibition also commemorates the 30th anniversary of the nation’s first campaign to achieve transitional justice, launched in 1987 by late democracy pioneer Deng Nan-jung （鄭南榕） asking the then-Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） government to apologize for the massacre and pay compensation to victims, as well as reveal the facts about the Incident and make Feb. 28 a national holiday to commemorate the massacre.

The exhibition features a reconstruction of Deng’s office, a replica of the nation’s first monument dedicated to the Incident, banners and props used by pro-democracy activists, books banned by the former KMT regime, and poems and art inspired by the Incident.

The Incident refers to the crackdown launched by the then-KMT regime against civilian demonstrations following an incident in Taipei on Feb. 27, 1947. The event also marked the beginning of the White Terror era, which saw thousands of Taiwanese arrested, imprisoned and executed.

Deng’s wife, Yeh Chu-lan （葉菊蘭）, said the KMT regime killed almost all of the Taiwanese elite during the Incident and the persecutions that followed, an atrocity that silenced Taiwanese for 40 years with people being afraid to talk about the massacre and politics.

Preceded by the “519 Green Movement” in 1986, also initiated by Deng to seek the lifting of martial law, the 228 campaign relieved Taiwanese from the fear of recounting the history of the Incident and motivated them to seek justice, she said.

Although redresses have been made to victims of the Incident, people responsible for the massacre have not been held to account and there might be victims still unnamed in the government’s list, Yeh said.

“Documents written by Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石） showed that he authorized the executions [of victims of the 228 Incident], but has Chiang been punished by history?” Yeh asked. “There is no transitional justice without perpetrators being punished and the truth being revealed.”

The government needs to disclose all data concerning the massacre and political persecutions to right the wrongs, she added.

While the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） was established in 1986, few members were involved in Deng’s campaigns, Yeh said, adding that pro-democracy movements at the time were mostly led by regular people, who had to face police violence and persecution.

“The exhibition does not commemorate my late husband, but those people,” she added.

Yeh said she is confident in President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） plan to finalize a report on the Incident in three years, although a draft transitional justice bill waits to pass the Legislative Yuan.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • A visitor places a flower at a memorial to the 228 Incident at an exhibition commemorating democracy movements in the wake of the 228 Incident and the 30th anniversary of the nation’s first campaign to achieve transitional justice that opened yesterday at the National 228 Memorial Museum in Taipei. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

    A visitor places a flower at a memorial to the 228 Incident at an exhibition commemorating democracy movements in the wake of the 228 Incident and the 30th anniversary of the nation’s first campaign to achieve transitional justice that opened yesterday at the National 228 Memorial Museum in Taipei. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
悲！遊覽車翻覆
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
多汁✧牛蒡漢堡排
洋蔥柴魚炒麵飯
點心✧QQ地瓜球
牛排血水不是血！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Exhibition remembers pro-democracy movements


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月20日‧星期一‧丁酉年正月廿四日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.