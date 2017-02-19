《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Malaysia and North Korea lock horns over killing of Kim
/ AP, KUALA LUMPUR
A dispute over custody of a slain North Korean’s body yesterday pushed two governments further apart as they tried to navigate the aftermath of what appeared to be the assassination of an outcast member of North Korea’s ruling elite.
Kim Jong-nam, who was 45 or 46 and had lived in exile for years, suddenly fell ill at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday as he waited for a flight home to Macau.
Reporting dizziness and pain, he told medical workers at the airport he had been sprayed with a chemical.
He died while being taken to a hospital.
Malaysia on Wednesday performed an autopsy over the strong objections of North Korea, which asserted sovereignty over the body of its citizen and says it should have a say in what happens next.
A Malaysian official with knowledge of the investigation said medical workers started a second autopsy on Friday night, because results of the first one were inconclusive.
He asked that his name not be used because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
However, senior Malaysian police official Abdul Samah Mat denied that the second autopsy had taken place.
He said the results of the first autopsy were not yet released.
North Korea vowed to reject the results of any post-mortem.
Speaking to reporters outside the morgue late on Friday, Pyongyang’s ambassador said Malaysian officials might be “trying to conceal something” and “colluding with hostile forces.”
While South Korea has blamed North Korea for a slew of notable assassinations or attempted killings in past decades, the North often denies involvement or simply does not comment.
The death of Kim, the exiled half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has unleashed a torrent of speculation, tales of intrigue and explosive, unconfirmed reports from dueling nations.
Malaysia has arrested four people so far, the latest a man carrying an ID that identified him as 46-year-old Ri Jong-chol. He was picked up on Friday night.
Authorities were still trying to piece together details of the case.
South Korea has accused its enemies in North Korea of dispatching a hit squad to kill Kim Jong-nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.
Malaysian police were questioning four suspects, Aisyah, another woman who carried a Vietnamese passport; a man they said is Aisyah’s boyfriend; and the North Korean man.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 官司敗訴得拆校還地 彰化大成國小恐「滅校」
- 第八洲發現！ 沉睡紐西蘭海底
- 〈大世界小葉片〉行走在玻利維亞
- 公股行庫打臉李紀珠 「保單不是某人說上架就上架」
- 「千年難得一見美少女」光環不再？她擠下橋本環奈奪冠
- 掩埋場變太陽能電廠 全國首座啟用
- 澳洲女子公開賽》差排頭2桿 李旻很滿意
- Zoo mall未達年限就拆除 挨批先射箭再畫靶
- 三星老臣︰停下每件事 全力救少主
- 嫌貴被嗆「吃不起別吃」 顧客抓狂把老闆斬首
- 新聞幕後／郭泓志兩卡皮箱赴美 行程驚喜亂了
- T-Bike優惠至年底 5月前新增28站
- 關說銷單丟議員職／林武忠喊冤：別的民代為何都沒事
- 小三金敏喜蜜摟洪尚秀 新片回應不倫戀
- 〈家禽禁運禁宰〉雞肉庫存剩3天 今討論分配供應
- MLB》重回多倫多 包爺想改壞脾氣？
- 台灣是我第二故鄉 灣生阿嬤 高雄尋根圓夢
- 樹林》保安市民活動中心 升級藝廊
- 近5年遊覽車超時駕駛只罰1件 觀光局：證據常不足
- 〈家禽禁運禁宰〉傳統市場恐漲 大賣場不漲
- 家禽禁宰禁運 攤商被迫休息
- 竹市首例！「舊港導航標桿」被法院撤銷古蹟認定
- 30年前第1場228平反運動在台南 你參與了嗎？
- 〈悄悄話〉那些風聲流動的時光
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- 《中英對照讀新聞》Austrian authorities seeking Hitler double seen around birthplace 奧地利當局尋找希特勒出生地附近被看到的分身
- 健康充電站─下背痛保健講座
- 后里泰安週日櫻花季 花開3成
- 採食區難擋候鳥 12禽場挨罰
- 悍將4鮮肉 轟爆江蘇隊
- 裘莉愛上小丑 傑瑞李透趁虛送暖
- 泰國主題之夜 台灣燈會新亮點
- 獅戰力佈局 蔗總想好了
- 瑞芳第一家牙科 「林齒科」突遭剷平
- 潔西卡癮誘台灣 唇情小心機
- 大寮幼兒園疑虐童 家長、老師互控
- 棄教轉行從警 陳鈁鈴出任桃市八德首位女副所長
- 男星暴瘦成「皮包骨」 又傳錄影崩潰大哭
- 經典賽》唯一旅美代表江少慶扛先發 一報到先練投
- 憂228史料消失 薛化元籲暫停銷毀檔案
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Malaysia and North Korea lock horns over killing of Kim
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email