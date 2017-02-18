《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Prosecutors arrest Samsung Group’s heir Jay Y. Lee
/ AFP, SEOUL
Prosecutors yesterday arrested the de facto head of South Korea’s largest conglomerate, Samsung, on bribery and other charges related to a political corruption scandal that triggered the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.
In a fresh blow to the electronics giant’s corporate image, a district court cited new evidence in approving the arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics Co vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, who oversees the family-run giant in the absence of his ailing father.
Among other allegations, Lee is accused of paying nearly US$40 million in bribes to a confidante of Park’s to secure policy favors.
“It is acknowledged that it is necessary to arrest [Lee] in light of a newly added criminal charge and new evidence,” a court spokesman said in a statement.
The group offered a measured response following the arrest as shares of many Samsung units took a hit in Seoul trading.
Shares of Samsung Electronics, the group’s flagship company, slid 0.4 percent, while those of its de facto holdings firm, Samsung C&T Corp, dropped by 2 percent and shares of another key unit, Samsung Life Insurance Co, fell 1.4 percent.
“We will do our best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings,” the group said in a statement.
Lee was already being held at a detention center after appearing in court on Thursday as judges deliberated whether to issue an arrest warrant. He will remain in custody as he awaits a trial likely to begin within a few months.
Prosecutors said they planned to summon him today for further questioning, raising the prospect of him appearing in public in handcuffs — a rare sight in the nation dubbed the “Republic of Samsung” due to the group’s huge lobbying power.
Lee, the son of Samsung group boss Lee Kun-hee, has been quizzed several times over his alleged role in the scandal that has rocked the nation.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 反年金改革// 陳庚金喊能撈則撈 胡志強叫好
- 白肉雞除外 家禽今起禁宰禁運7天
- 退撫舊制若不改 未來30年要付1.6兆
- 黑道與酒店妹入黨爭議 吳敦義暗批蔡正元洩密、栽贓
- 台灣智庫民調：逾七成青壯年 怕領不到退休金
- 史總眼見為憑 中職真的是火藥庫
- 吳欣盈︰李紀珠應證明自己的價值
- 赴玉里探子弟 東港親屬團漸凋零
- 〈感覺紀事簿 〉獨食與共享
- 司改國是會議被批選人黑箱 許宗力：踩到地雷
- 萬丹農會選舉 在野派主帥李麗卿被認定失格
- 新春餐會 洪秀柱前腳剛走... 立馬掛捧吳對聯
- 自由廣場》遊覽車三個不安全
- 42歲銳大叔 可望三度加盟猿
- 蝶戀花離職司機出面 痛批周比蒼父子說謊
- 高階警調動 罕見兄弟檔同任縣市警察局長
- 學測公私立高中滿級分34人 佔全台近3成
- 當年傳戀陳美鳳舊愛 女歌手：都是炒作
- 補教分析：頂大門檻估降一到兩級分 選校勝選系
- 不想讓亡母擔心 單親生拚出滿級分
- 勇士2老柯隆、迪基 482打數僅1轟
- 台南》禽場防疫大作戰 今起全面清查
- 司機姊控訴︰弟生病 蝶戀花拒准假
- 2/16 威力彩頭獎摃龜
- 基層農會19日改選 林揆指示加強查賄
- 媽媽罹癌 愛玩的王昱詠發憤考出滿級分
- 武陵4、私校3 桃園全市7人滿級分
- 柴山獼猴頻搶食 農業局擬餵就罰
- 美市府擬將「陰莖街」延長 居民強烈反彈
- 「好人好事」巡佐 吸安被拘提
- 空品差又「悶燒煙燻」 新化人譙翻
- 台股青紅燈》沒漲的請舉手
- 助哥催信心 林王啟瑋棒次遞減
- 困流刺網獲救 玳瑁傷癒野放
- 台南林鳳營火車站機車停車場要收費 地方反對
- 《謠言終結站》戴隱形眼鏡看電腦會白內障？ 眼科醫師:誤解
- 自由廣場》用科技實現崑濱伯的願望
- 曾蔭權成為香港首位被判罪卸任特首
- 金正男死因 當朴槿惠信使？
- 吳慷仁騎車虧妹 自爆幼稚行為
- 基大華二路死亡彎道 將增測速照相
- 接任宜副縣長 朱壽騫：辦好全運會
- 《竹苗鬧天穿》竹東賽山歌 遊行揭幕三獻禮祝禱
- 充滿暴力暗示 IS洗腦小學課本曝光
- 自由廣場》農地不講轉型正義？
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Prosecutors arrest Samsung Group’s heir Jay Y. Lee
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email