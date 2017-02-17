《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Delegation meets US official, legislators
BILATERAL TIES: The lawmakers said that exchanges with their US peers showed that both sides hope for better cooperation on trade, the economy and security
By Nadia Tsao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter in Washington, with staff writer
A delegation from the Taiwan-USA Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association on Wednesday visited the US Department of State in Washington to meet Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton.
Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Wang Ding-yu （王定宇）, one of the eight legislators in the delegation, said the meeting signified more stable Taiwan-US relations.
While Taiwanese legislators have visited the State Department individually before, it was the first time they were able to meet senior US officials as a group, Wang said on Wednesday night at the Twin Oaks Estate in Washington.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has not yet tapped an official to head the bureau, but there are signs that US President Donald Trump’s government is leaning toward a continuation of policies enacted by former US president Barack Obama’s administration in its second term by gradually changing some guiding principles, which restricted US actions, on certain policies for the potential normalization of relations with Taiwan.
DPP Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴） said the delegation’s visit focused on issues relating to finance and trade, national security and Taiwan’s participation in global events.
Taiwan is especially concerned if Trump’s Asia-Pacific financial policies would focus on bilateral accords, Hsiao said.
Although Trump’s attitude toward international organizations and multilateral treaties appears to be far different from past US policies, Taiwan should endeavor to win the US’ support for its participation in international events and organizations, she added.
As for Taiwan’s participation in this year’s World Health Assembly, Wang said the Taiwanese delegates had broached the subject with their US counterparts.
The US is concerned and would do its best, but Taiwan must rely on itself, Wang said, adding that while the US is supportive of Taiwan, it must prioritize its own national interests.
Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Johnny Chiang （江啟臣） said that Trump would want to do something different from his predecessor, and would prioritize US benefits and interests, but in the grand scheme of things, he would likely return to pursuing normal relations with a majority of countries.
DPP Legislator Yu Mei-nu （尤美女） said that some Washington hands, citing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an example, said Taiwan could learn from Tokyo by making its own propositions based on the nation’s needs and interests, and should not passively wait for Trump to make a decision.
Earlier on Tuesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that the delegation met US Representative Ed Royce, Republican chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and US Representative Ted Yoho, Republican chairman of the House Asia and Pacific Subcommittee, on the second day of their trip.
The delegation talked with the two congressmen on issues concerning ways to boost Taiwan-US links, Wang wrote.
The two US representatives gave positive feedback on Taiwan’s hopes to be one of the first economies to begin talks with the Trump administration on bilateral trade relations, a proposed Taiwan Travel Act and Taiwan’s bid for international participation, Wang wrote.
The delegation also met US Senator Ben Cardin, Democatic member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and two Republican senators, Steve Daines and Bill Cassidy, Wang said.
“The advantage of interacting with lawmakers is that we can talk about everything. We do not have to avoid sensitive issues,” Chiang wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.
Chiang said they talked about the future of the US’ “one China” policy; US trade strategies and Taiwan-US bilateral trade relations after Washington withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership （TPP） last month; US arms sales to Taiwan; and Taiwan’s pursuit of independence in national defense.
Chiang added that be it in the Senate or House of Representatives, a Republican or a Democrat, most US lawmakers expressed hope for closer cooperation between Taiwan and the US in the areas of trade, economy and security.
The US legislators believe that even without the TPP, Taiwan and the US can continue their trade and economic relationship through a one-on-one channel, he said.
Additional Reporting by CNA
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim, third left, Representative to the US Stanley Kao, third right, and other members of a delegation from the Taiwan-US Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association, on Wednesday in Washington unveil new Twin Oaks Estate stamps to mark the 80th anniversary of the mansion’s former role as home to Republic of China ambassadors to the US. Photo courtesy of Nadia Tsao
-
Democratic Progressive Party legislators Hsiao Bi-khim, left, and Wang Ding-yu, right, pose with US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton. Photo from Wang Ding-yu’s Facebook account
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 汪笨湖與曹長青最後通話 說出一生最大遺憾
- 全家環遊世界啟程！浩子爽等女兒問這句
- 全面查禽 有疫狀擬即刻撲殺
- 大帝救騎士 場均37.6分鐘不累
- 玉里火車站停車收費 惹不滿
- 自由廣場》廢黃復興！
- 抗旱第二步 高雄催生臨海再生水廠
- 浩鼎案首開庭 翁啟惠︰被境管是台灣損失
- 藝術料理大賽 彰投學子「金」讚
- 陌生女子一句話震撼到他 失業父親打消跳河念頭
- 賴神力推這項工程 藍營議員都肯定
- 網球》詹詠然、辛吉絲合作無間 直落二拍落對手晉級4強
- 非營利幼兒園 也增7間
- 退休校長好有愛 偏鄉小學辦音樂會
- 嘉義六腳大排 又見230隻死雞鵝
- 公用事業發票中獎 將可直接郵局領
- 好想媽 18歲男尋回失聯15年母
- 巴基斯坦清真寺遭IS炸彈客攻擊 至少45人死
- 桃園復興台七線山林火警 黑鷹直升機灑水助滅火
- 道奇開幕戰 除了他不做第二人想
- 被爆訂婚雀斑小姐 周湯豪斥：太扯了
- 德化工廠硫酸外洩瀰漫城市 150人就醫
- 彰市長選舉未開跑 先打看板戰
- 愛上無嘴貓廁所 幼兒揪噓噓樂
- 蘇澳大坑罟沙灘流失 20年少150米
- 一家三口瓦斯中毒 澎湖海巡艇暗夜救援
- 陽明山賞櫻 盛開期可望提前
- 頭前溪遭棄揮發性溶劑 高溫恐爆炸
- 美股漲勢恐歇 歐洲股市收低
- 泰豐大火19萬條輪胎碳渣仍未清 里民火大了
- 搭宏達電順風車 應華大漲
- 「大溪─永寧捷運站」快捷公車 24日上路
- 陳建仁︰年改若成功 其他改革一定行
- 《嬌妻》新垣結衣封后 日劇奧斯卡掃7獎
- 反擊川普 墨西哥擬抵制美玉米進口
- 台東氣象站展新貌 日式風搭7老松
- 比起爸爸 伊能靜女兒更像「他」
- 表哥「四」不可當 國王1分氣走湖人
- 混血男改槍持毒被搜裝聽嘸 遭警識破台語嘛也通
- 軟骨師女星演「貞子」 驚悚《七夜怪譚》嚇破膽
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Delegation meets US official, legislators
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email