| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 COA issues ban on shipments of poultry for week

2017-02-17  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The government has banned the transportation of poultry for seven days starting today as part of ongoing efforts to contain the spread of avian influenza, the Council of Agriculture （COA） said yesterday.

The ban will not apply to one-day-old chicks or chickens raised indoors and sent directly to slaughterhouses, council Minister Lin Tsung-hsien （林聰賢） said.

Eggs that have been washed or sanitized and certified by council-contracted veterinarians can also be transported for sale, he said.

Since Monday last week, six farms in Hualien, Chiayi and Yunlin counties, as well as Tainan, have been confirmed as having been infected with the H5N6 flu virus, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.

The outbreak has put authorities on high alert, because the virus is both highly contagious and transmittable to humans.

Since October last year, the new A-type influenza has been found at 340 poultry farms in South Korea, resulting in the culling of nearly 33 million birds, the bureau said.

In Japan over the past three months, 201 wild birds have been confirmed as infected with H5N6 and the virus has been found at 10 poultry farms, resulting in nearly 1.4 million birds being culled.

According to statistics from the Department of Animal Husbandry, the national daily demand for poultry is 500 to 1,000 turkeys; 100,000 tonnes of broiler chickens; 50,000 to 100,000 free-range chickens and 5,000 ducks.

There is no record of the number of geese in stock, due to the almost complete annihilation of geese following an avian influenza outbreak in 2015.

The department estimated that with 40,000 tonnes of broilers in stock, it could sustain the market for at least three days, adding that the market would have to rely on imports after the stock has been exhausted.

There are 10,000 free-range chickens in stock, the department said, adding that they could last two days, while there are about 5,000 ducks, or a day’s worth of meat.

There would be no shortage of eggs, the department said.

The department called on the public to substitute chicken with pork should the poultry supply chain fail to keep up with demand.

This is not the first time that a general ban on butchering and transporting poultry has been announced, it said, with two previous bans in 2014.

The first lasted three days, while the second lasted four, the department said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • A Changhua County Animal Disease Control Center worker sprays disinfectant at a poultry farm yesterday. Photo: CNA

    A Changhua County Animal Disease Control Center worker sprays disinfectant at a poultry farm yesterday. Photo: CNA

  • Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo, right, speaks as Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien, second right, and other officials look on at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo, right, speaks as Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien, second right, and other officials look on at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
悲！遊覽車翻覆
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧茄汁豬五花
台式熱炒✧蒼蠅頭
焗烤✧菇茸通心麵
好菜頭怎麼挑？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 COA issues ban on shipments of poultry for week


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月17日‧星期五‧丁酉年正月廿一日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.