| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
明華園愛的波麗路台中登場
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Foundation announces Olympic flag design winner

2017-02-16  03:00

‘LOVE FOR TAIWAN’: Lawmaker Freddy Lim said that the nation’s Olympians to go to Tokyo in 2020 might not have to use a flag representing the former party-state

By Cheng Hung-ta and Chen Wei-han / Staff reporters

The Taiwan People News Culture and Arts Foundation yesterday announced the results of an Olympic flag design competition, with hopes award-winning designs might replace Taiwan’s Olympic flag, the foundation said.

Wang Chao-ching’s （王朝慶） De Facto Existence and International Coexistence won first prize, with AnnieC’s Taiwanese Olympic Team second and Lee Po-feng’s （李白峰） Pride of Taiwan, Top of the World claiming third.

Artist Chen Tzu-fu （陳子福）, winner of a Golden Horse lifetime achievement award, was given special recognition, along with nine works named as finalists.

More than 200 entries were judged by a panel consisting of scriptwriter/director Wu Nien-jen （吳念真）, graphic designer Nieh Yung-chen （聶永真）, Olympic track and field medalist Chi Cheng （紀政）, comic artist Yu-fu （魚夫） and University of Taipei professor of visual arts Su Jen-ming （蘇振明）, foundation chairman Chen Yung-hsing （陳永興） said.

Chen said he would meet with officials from the Taipei City Government, the Presidential Office and the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee to discuss using the winning design at international competitions.

“The Taiwanese team participating in the next Olympic Games [in Tokyo in 2020] might not have to use the flag and anthem that are representative of the former party-state,” New Power Party Legislator Freddy Lim （林昶佐） said.

“Taiwanese could participate in the Olympic Games under the name ‘Taiwan,’” Lim said.

“Taiwan, a free and democratic nation, should not accept that its flag, national anthem and title be controlled by others,” Su said.

“The competition engaged people to design flags out of love for the nation,” Su added.

“Of the 200-plus International Olympic Committee members, Taiwan is the only one that cannot compete under its national title, flag and anthem,” Chi said.

“Various associations were established using the plum flower — the national flower of the Republic of China — and a Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） symbol when the flag was adopted in 1980,” Chi said.

“The nation’s Olympic flag design is a serious matter, but it was made hastily and carelessly when the nation was forced to adopt a new flag,” she said.

Had more time been taken, the design might have been executed more seriously and included public opinion, Chi said.

She said that she hopes spectators would be allowed to wave the winning flag at the Universiade student games that are to be held in Taipei in August.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • From left, Wang Chao-ching, Lee Po-feng and AnnieC in Taipei yesterday hold their entries in a contest to design a Taiwanese Olympic flag. Photo: Liao Cheng-huei, Taipei Times

    From left, Wang Chao-ching, Lee Po-feng and AnnieC in Taipei yesterday hold their entries in a contest to design a Taiwanese Olympic flag. Photo: Liao Cheng-huei, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
悲！遊覽車翻覆
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧XO醬肋排
電鍋菜✧鮮蒸魚球
好下飯✧台式滷雞翅
美味漢堡排這樣做！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Foundation announces Olympic flag design winner


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月16日‧星期四‧丁酉年正月廿
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.