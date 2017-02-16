| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
明華園愛的波麗路台中登場
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Culture association approves Tsai, Chen membership

2017-02-16  03:00

By Yang Yuan-ting and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Applications by President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） and Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁） to join the General Association of Chinese Culture were approved yesterday after three consecutive failed meetings.

The association was established in 1967 by Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石） in the hopes of preserving and passing on Chinese culture in the face of the Chinese Cultural Revolution’s destruction, and has since been subsidized by the government and headed by the president.

Former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） broke with convention by appointing former premier Liu Chao-hsuan （劉兆玄） to head the association in 2009, even though outgoing presidents traditionally continue in the position to serve as a bridge between incoming presidents and cultural circles.

Some have speculated that Liu and 285 members of the association approved by the Ma administration have been trying to turn the quasi-government organization into a private one.

Three meetings to approve new membership applications had been boycotted, resulting in their cancelation due to a lack of quorum, before yesterday’s meeting.

Along with the president and vice president, the association also approved the applications of 258 new members and confirmed the memberships of 276, association secretary-general Yang Tu （楊渡） said.

A list of executive member candidates was also approved, as was a list of members that are to serve as Tsai’s consultants, he added.

The list of executive member candidates, including Tsai, were in line with recommendations from the Democratic Progressive Party, Yang said.

The organization is to vote on the candidates within 15 days and choose the head of the association from elected executive members and consultants, he added.

Association regulations stipulate that at least 267 members must be present for the next meeting to be held, while candidates for executive and consultant positions must attend for their nominations to be valid, Yang said.

Asked for comment, Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Wang Jin-pyng （王金平）, who did not arrive until after the meeting was over, said he turned down a request from Presidential Office Acting Secretary-General Jason Liu （劉建忻） to serve as convener of the next meeting, as politics and culture should not mix.

A successful meeting would ensure a smooth transfer of duties after new member registrations, the Presidential Office said.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • General Association of Chinese Culture acting chairman Liu Chi-jen, left, and secretary-general Yang Tu yesterday take part in an association executive meeting in Taipei. Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Taipei Times

    General Association of Chinese Culture acting chairman Liu Chi-jen, left, and secretary-general Yang Tu yesterday take part in an association executive meeting in Taipei. Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
悲！遊覽車翻覆
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧XO醬肋排
電鍋菜✧鮮蒸魚球
好下飯✧台式滷雞翅
美味漢堡排這樣做！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Culture association approves Tsai, Chen membership


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月16日‧星期四‧丁酉年正月廿
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.