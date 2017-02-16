《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Hostesses apply to join KMT en masse
DAMAGE: While chairperson candidates Hau Lung-bin and Steve Chan criticized the spate of mass membership applications, Hu Wen-chi said: ‘All professions are equal’
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
With the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） still reeling from a report alleging 307 membership applicants had backgrounds in organized crime, it was hit with a fresh blow yesterday, as local media outlets reported that it had received a bulk application from hostesses who work at a Taichung nightclub.
An unidentified KMT official had sought to influence the results of the party’s election for KMT chairperson by securing memberships for hostesses of a major nightclub in Taichung, local media outlets reported.
The KMT said that applicants from all walks of life are welcome to join the party as long as the application is submitted in accordance with the party’s regulations.
“All professions are equal. Everyone identifying with the KMT who does not have a criminal background is welcomed,” KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi （胡文琦） said.
The party has a rigorous system in place to screen applications submitted in support of individual chairperson candidates, Hu said.
However, some of the candidates criticized such applications.
Mass membership applications have done a great deal of damage to the KMT’s image and the party should set up an investigative committee attended by delegates of the chairperson candidates to assess the purposes of such applications, KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin （郝龍斌） said.
“It costs the party too much if we lose the public’s trust by receiving ‘nominal’ members into the party. Do not harm the party if you love it,” the former Taipei mayor said.
The applications “have greatly hurt the party’s reputation,” and the KMT should establish an application evaluation system to prevent ineligible people from joining the party, former KMT vice chairman Steve Chan （詹啟賢） said.
Applicants should have the same political beliefs as the KMT, Chan said, adding that mass applications ahead of the chairperson election might be politically motivated.
In related news, Hau also criticized an announcement by the KMT’s Huang Fu-hsing （黃復興） military veterans’ branch, which reportedly required its members planning to seek candidacy in party representative elections to collect 100 signatures in support of a chairperson candidate.
Although the party allows branch members to collect signatures for any of the chairperson candidates, the move was considered aimed at supporting KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱）, who is said to have the broadest base of support among branch members.
“Party representatives express the opinions of party members. They are not subordinates of party headquarters. Hung should take immediate action to undo the requirement,” Hau said.
“It is not only a test of the loyalty [of the branch members to Hung], but a step back from democracy,” he said.
Some branch members yesterday launched an organization to campaign for Hau, led by former former branch director Wang Wen-hsieh （王文燮）.
At the launch ceremony, Wang said that disunity and indifference among party members had twice cost the KMT presidential elections in which the KMT was defeated by itself, rather than by the Democratic Progressive Party.
The KMT’s ultimate goal is to seek a unified China under the so-called “one China” framework, Wang said.
Hau has put forward proposals to reform the KMT so that it can return to power and bring about “one China,” which would be the Republic of China （ROC）, Wang said.
Hau said the KMT’s core value is to safeguard the ROC and his goal is to lead the KMT to win next year’s local elections and the presidential election in 2020.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 禿男開跑車擺闊騙上百人財色 女藝人也上鉤...
- 兄弟轉型驗收 「第一砲」開紅盤
- NBA》看不下去 波總又開砲：對川普的行為很反感
- 經典賽》李帶溵調整進度落後 韓可能以3左投先發
- 男歌手街頭遇XX 夥同友人口射珍奶
- 新化蟋蟀路燈 目前還保留4種
- 各國選美佳麗齊聚恆春 最愛與古城自拍
- 台日賽戰袍亮相 23日報到
- 妻援交被打槍…夫不怪她反毆殺價客
- 姊弟戀差16歲 陳威成兒勒死諮商師女友
- 太大也不行！泰國「巨根男」嚇到妓女慘被槍擊
- 小型作業所 場地尋覓遇難題
- 友力通運134輛遊覽車 靠行車高達120輛
- 冷眼集》是豬隊友？ 還是蓄意幫倒忙？
- 美防長：美對北約投入視盟邦國防費而定
- 助非洲童避沙蚤 海軍捐5700雙鞋
- 商總強烈建議 勞基法半年內檢討
- 打造國家歷史風景區 鹿港爭建輕軌
- 青春少女心 橫濱物語情
- 馮德倫還原「退讓說」 原來愛妻舒淇文人來著
- 看板戰！綠營想選彰化市長的人 都選這裡‧‧‧
- 嘎嘎新歡力撇他花心 籲別再消費朱木炎
- 拚垃圾減量 台東擴大限塑
- 等了20年 北大安置宅終完工
- 機場捷運 明起開放自由試乘
- 籃球》頂級新秀被譽為下一個柯瑞 當事人爸爸卻超不爽？
- Just In Case結合嘉裕 紐約時裝週發光─Club Monaco、Rag&Bone休閒風 Michael Kors邀劉以豪看秀
- 全球最佳大學城市 蒙特婁奪冠 台北排亞洲第6名
- 讓司機多休息 豐客調整賞櫻專車時間
- 沙鹿南勢溪湧泉活化 打造生態溪流
- 胸悶、呼吸喘、頭暈 心碎症候群 8成都是停經婦
- 開出9.5億威力彩頭獎 投注站分享喜氣
- 約基奇大三元 炫傳球絕技
- 台日聯合成趨勢 鴻海研華搶頭香
- 嘉義東石出海口 驚見20多袋死鴨
- 食材登錄平台 將納連鎖速食業者
- IS密戰隧道遭敘利亞軍隊爆破 至少20死
- 〈家庭診療室〉小叔每月入不敷出 擔心上門借錢
- 台電中心倉庫 都計回饋變公宅
- 老婦腿軟失禁 竟是脊髓腫瘤
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Hostesses apply to join KMT en masse
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email