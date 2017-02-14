| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
遊覽車左彎失控刮擦護欄十多公尺翻覆 影片曝光 未來媳婦搭上賞櫻團死亡遊覽車 準公公悲痛 遊覽車上「大餅」行車記錄器 顯示超速20公里
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Groups pan slow pace in DPP’s nuclear-free pledge

2017-02-14  03:00

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） has made little progress in realizing electoral promises to abolish nuclear power by 2025, environmental groups said yesterday, outlining plans to push forward with an annual march against nuclear power next month.

About 20 protesters from various environmental and self-help groups gathered on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei, shouting slogans demanding that the government push forward with plans to dispose of nuclear waste while reducing emissions and moving toward renewable energy.

“The DPP has been in office for more than six months, but its progress in fulfilling promises to retire old nuclear plants, dispose of nuclear waste and push for renewable energy has been extremely sluggish, falling far short of the expectations of the public,” Green Citizens’ Action Alliance secretary-general Tsuei Su-hsin （崔愫欣） said.

Demonstrations against nuclear power are to be held on March 11 in Taipei, Kaohsiung and Taitung to urge the government to outline specific plans and a timeline for realizing its promises, Tsuei said.

She criticized state-run Taiwan Power Co for proposing a budget that includes funds for maintaining a mothballed facility even after the Legislative Yuan last year voted to cut off funding for the uncompleted facility in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District （貢寮）

“The Legislative Yuan last year passed amendments to the Electricity Act （電業法） stating that the operation of nuclear reactors are to stop by 2025, but our dream of a nuclear-free nation is not just about stopping the use of nuclear power,” Northern Coast Anti-Nuclear Action Alliance executive director Kuo Ching-lin （郭慶霖） said.

Shutting the reactors would just be the beginning of a cleanup process that opponents of nuclear power expect to take up to 25 years, he said, adding that finding a permanent facility to store nuclear waste would be a key challenge.

“Whether the site is to be on Taiwan proper or an outlying island, the choice has to be decided through an open and just public discussion,” he said.

Finding alternative sites for the nuclear waste stored on Orchid Island and reactor sites has been stalled for years, with the Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday reporting that the government intends to select four uninhabited outlying islands for disposal.

“We feel that allowing the central government to make this decision on its own would be putting the cart before the horse, because selection of a site should be the result of a national discussion,” Tsuei said.

The protesters also called for clearer plans on increasing the share of renewable power in the nation’s energy source.

Although President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） administration has promised that renewable energy would reach 20 percent of total capacity by 2025, “it has no timeline for achieving this,” said Yang Shun-mei （楊順美）, secretary-general of Mom Loves Taiwan, a group against nuclear power, questioning the government’s resolve given that wind and solar power comprise only 2 percent of total capacity.

Citizen of the Earth public relations director Chen Ya-ching （陳雅晶） said that recently passed amendments to the Electricity Act would be insufficient without the passage of new legislation promoting renewable power.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Environmentalists and opponents of nuclear energy stage a protest on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday to demand that the government act on its pledges to abolish nuclear power by 2025 and deal with the problem of nuclear waste disposal. Photo: CNA

    Environmentalists and opponents of nuclear energy stage a protest on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday to demand that the government act on its pledges to abolish nuclear power by 2025 and deal with the problem of nuclear waste disposal. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✤什錦炒豆腐
西班牙彩椒糙米飯
彩色肉丸子
♡生巧克力自己做♡
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Groups pan slow pace in DPP’s nuclear-free pledge


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月14日‧星期二‧丁酉年正月十八日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.