《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Kaohsiung mayor denies top office bid
NO REPLACEMENT: Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu said she would best be an aide to the DPP’s presidential candidate, as she had helped other nominees win elections
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu （陳菊） yesterday said she would not run for president in 2024 or take over Premier Lin Chuan’s （林全） position, denying rumors that the popular mayor might seek a higher position.
When asked during a radio interview if she would join the presidential race in 2024 or support Tainan Mayor William Lai （賴清德） in a potential bid for the presidency, Chen said she would be best as an aide to the Democratic Progressive Party’s （DPP） presidential candidate, as she had previously helped candidates secure election victories.
Chen said she would fully support President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） in seeking re-election, an effort Chen said Tsai is bound to undertake.
Lai has no plans to stand in Tsai’s way by participating in the next presidential election as Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） claimed, Chen said, adding that no one is entitled to speak for Lai.
“Lai is supposedly a candidate that Tsai is considering” for Presidential Office secretary-general, Chen said, as the position has been vacant since October last year.
Asked how she would evaluate Tsai’s performance, Chen said no government can satisfy the demands of all of its citizens, and Tsai has performed steadily, especially in terms of cross-strait relations and pension reform.
A labor amendment that implemented a five-day workweek with one fixed day off and a flexible rest day was also a progressive move, but complaints have arisen because the government failed to explain the new policy to the public, Chen said, calling on the newly sworn-in Minister of Labor Lin Mei-chu （林美珠） to redouble efforts to communicate with the public.
Denying the rumor that she would be appointed premier, Chen said the central government has never asked her about taking the job.
“Lin’s performance is getting better and better, and there is no issue” of replacement, Chen said.
She said Lin has proven a close and reliable colleague during the time they served as the heads of Taipei City Department of Social Welfare and Department of Finance under the then-Taipei mayor, former president Chen Shui-bian （陳水扁）.
In response to speculation that Chen Chu was inclined to announce DPP Legislator Liu Shih-fang （劉世芳） as her successor amid an escalating competition between DPP lawmakers for the party’s nomination in the mayoral election next year, she said all DPP members had the same right to seek nomination, and she did not play favorites with the mayor’s executive resources.
“There would be no such thing as a successor. People like us who have been through democratic movements are against the idea of a successor,” Chen Chu said, adding that all DPP members are equally welcome to join the party’s primaries.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 國道遊覽車翻覆 賞櫻團32死12送醫
- 國五遊覽車翻覆意外 乘客名單一覽表
- 〈折翼少年〉你的用心 孩子終知道
- 搶救千年茄苳樹 中市府拆屋還日照
- 司馬庫斯產業道15k處復建 建橋樑取代道路
- 防DDOS攻擊 專家︰兩面向著手
- 蝦米！ 麻豆農會選舉 上百張投票通知單還沒發
- 國道5號32死意外 12名獲救者大多坐車內左側
- 賞櫻團翻車 30年來最嚴重公路事故
- 9.5億威力彩頭獎1注獨得 獎落桃園中壢
- 國道遊覽車翻覆 蝶戀花旅行社去年也有死劫
- 〈台股青紅燈〉新光金是誰在出貨?
- 最新！遊覽車國道翻覆 21死、8人卡車底救援中
- 台北燈節甫閉幕 西門町計劃打造「動漫基地」
- 回雷霆被噓爆 杜蘭特美技K回去
- （獨家）阿妹好貼心 為讓歌神護嗓決定這麼做...
- 老樹長歪到鄰家 地價稅補助縮水
- 美版大悶鍋 男星扮川普 紙媒當正牌
- 陳世念「破病」照上 裕隆港都開胡
- 〈真愛部落格〉我們要結婚了！
- 加總理訪川普 盼促進兩國經貿關係
- 424刺殺蔣經國案
- 第一夫人 「衣」較高下
- 年輕公教挺年改 將辦座談、提版本
- G奶書法家懷孕不給老公壓力偷哭 美顏自拍神奇止淚
- 為歌仔戲募新血 陳亞蘭海選接班人
- 猿小將hold不住 被羅德打爆
- 抵觸伊斯蘭教 巴基斯坦禁止西洋情人節
- 台北燈節閉幕 小奇雞續展
- 死裡逃生 撒嬌雞撲主人討摸
- 中國捕食穿山甲 為賣相竟灌水泥、注射興奮劑
- Big行動夢想家 營隊陪伴育幼院童
- 國道5號車禍32人死亡 檢察官連夜相驗
- 賊偷收銀機丟橋下 消防員垂降找回
- 《自由廣場》美豬美珠？ 國民黨秀下限！
- 高雄馬拉松》蔣介文偕子弟兵 包走國內冠軍
- 台片柏林影展爭光 喬喬樂樂秀德語
- 震怕了 歸仁受災戶抗議重建無期
- 持分房產遭法拍 小心投資客投機
- 南苗市場火警又奪命 縣長籲都更
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Kaohsiung mayor denies top office bid
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email